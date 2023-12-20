Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 12/20 – 12/24

This week in Denver, see Elf™ in Concert with the Colorado Symphony or Matilda the Musical at Town Hall Arts Center. Denverites may also participate in a cocktail tasting hour or wine tasting at high altitude, visit FlyteCo Tower for a tour to the top of the Stapleton International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower, sip n’ paint a polar bear or view the Torchlight Parade at Winter Park Resort.

The Holiday Special

When: Dec. 20, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12 – $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Hi-Dive is hosting a holiday show this evening with Bandaid Brigade, The Gamits and Despair Jordan. There will also be a merch raffle for stickers, hats, albums and shirts.

Holdfast.

When: Dec. 21, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Holdfast. is a Denver based alternative rock band made of brothers Tommy, Mikey and Charlie Maddocks. They are joined by Volores and Sophie Gray tomorrow night at the Bluebird.

Tape B

When: Dec. 22, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $68, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tape B is a bass music producer showing up to the Ogden for a two night run of Old School x New. On Friday, he is supported by artists ConRank, XaeboR, Gunpoint and Flozone.

Elf™ in Concert

When: Dec. 23, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $90, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Buddy is accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Conductor Nicholas Herch and the Colorado Symphony will carry the crowd through the story with every note of John Debney’s score.

Matilda the Musical

When: Dec. 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 W. Main St., Littleton, CO

Cost: $36 – $54, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Matilda, based on the book by Roald Dahl is brought to life with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s book. The musical is filled with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and onstage magic.

Cocktails Tasting Hour

When: Dec. 20, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Take a trip through lower downtown Denver, try four craft cocktails with two food pairings and a local food tour guide.

Wine Tasting at High Altitude

When: Dec. 21, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Carboy Winery, 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, make a reservation here

Lowdown: Wine specialists will guide guests through a tasting of selected Carboy wines. There are two tasting experience options available: Tale of Two States with two white and two red wines or On Cloud Wine with five total wines

LoDo Pub Crawl

When: Dec. 22, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tony Tenderonis, 1937 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $22 – $200, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Make new friends and have a blast while doing it with 4+ hours of guided fun, 4+ bars/clubs, drink specials all night, participate in drinking games and more.

10 Days of Brunch

When: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Where: FIRE at the ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: For 10 days, taste test the holiday brunch specials at FIRE Restaurant — from steak skillets, to french toast, to acorn squash crostini.

Christmas Movie Brunch

When: Dec. 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: There’s never too much Elf around the holidays. Enjoy a Dim Sum and dumpling selection inspired by the film and a viewing of the movie on the big projection screen in the event space.

Spookadelia: Doubt’s Echo

When: Dec. 20, 11 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $12 – $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This immersive art experience is the sixth installment of the Spookadelia series. It is psychedelic, artistic, theatrical and highly interactive to visitors of all ages

Tower Tours

When: Dec. 21, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0, join waitlist

Lowdown: Head to FlyteCo Tower to get a tour to the top of the Stapleton International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower and find a greater appreciation for aviation. There is no working elevator, so attendees must be physically capable of climbing 11 stories of stairs.

A Honky Tonk Christmas Party

When: Dec. 22, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues, 1624 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Celebrate Christmas at the start of this weekend with some music from Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, Sugar Britches and Ethyl & the Regulars.

Sip N’ Paint: Polar Bear Selfie

When: Dec. 23, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Sipping N’ Painting Hampden, 6461 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For two hours, relax, sip on some wine and learn to paint the selfie of a polar bear. Guests may choose their canvas size or upgrade to a wooden pallet for $10. Alcoholic beverages are sold separately from ticket pricing.

Torchlight Parade

When: Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Rd., Winter Park, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Visit the resort, get a free printed photo of you and the family with Santa from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Village Gazebo, stop at the Hot Chocolate Bar and stick around for Torchlight.