Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 12/13 – 12/17

Silverstein
When: Dec. 13, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Silverstein is a Canadian rock band performing at the Ogden tonight as part of the 10 Years of “This is How the Wind Shifts” tour. The evening will open with hardcore punk band Stray From The Path and hard rock five-piece Avoid.
The Lil Smokies
When: Dec. 14, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $29, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Lil Smokies released their third studio album Tornillo in 2020. This Thursday, the band returns to Colorado with support from Mama Magnolia. Mama Magnolia released their debut album Dear Irvington last year.
Papadosio
When: Dec. 15, doors 7 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $29.95 – $60, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Papadosio is a rock/jam band from Athens, Ohio, presenting Dream Out Loud. They will be joined by Desert Dwellers, Snakes And Stars, and 5AM Trio.
The Main Squeeze
When: Dec. 16, doors 7 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $27.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Main Squeeze is a funk band from Indiana with five studio albums and five live albums. They are joined by special guests Antwaun Stanley (Vulfpeck), Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy), Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff (Lettuce), Parris Fleming (Harry Styles), Isaac Teel (Tauk), D.J. Williams (Shots Fired) and Nicholas Gerlach with DJ PARRISIAN.
Denver Brass: Christmas Time In The City
When: Dec. 17, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Where: King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO
Cost: $0 – $52, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Let the sounds of trumpets, horns and tubas fill your ears as the talented Denver Brass, joined by baritone Steve Taylor and soprano Aubrey Jacobs, play their favorite melodies — from warm and nostalgic to bright and joyful tunes.
Wine Down Wednesdays
When: Dec. 13, 4 – 8 p.m.
Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver, CO
Cost: Here
Lowdown: Invite friends or co-workers for wine and charcuterie samples. This mid-week event occurs every Wednesday at the Cellar.
Home Alone Holiday Soirée: Cookies, Cocktails & Cheer
When: Dec. 14, 7 – 9 p.m.
Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The ViewHouse is hosting a Home Alone movie night and cooking decorating party as part of their White Claw Winter Wonderland holiday pop-up bar. One complimentary cocktail from the Winter Menu is included
Whiskey Wonderland
When: Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. (open through Jan. 31)
Where: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 1946 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: Prices will vary Here
Lowdown: Visit this pop-up bar and nightclub experience that highlights the magic of the holiday season with over 100,000 Christmas lights, charming photo ops, such as the “Elfie Selfie” wall and sip on themed cocktails.
Panzano Cooking Classes: Truffle Celebration
Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver
Cost: $120/person Here
Lowdown: The “Truffle Celebration” is one of Panzano’s most popular cooking classes of the year where guests will learn to make fresh pasta, as well as black and white truffles. Classes are held monthly in the restaurant with a group of 10 or less, emphasized on pasta making, butchery, advanced cooking techniques and select pastry baking.
Charcuterie Wreath Class
When: Dec. 17, 3 – 5 p.m.
Where: Champagne & Charcuterie, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
Cost: $80, buy tickets here
Lowdown: At this class, guests will learn how to assemble their very own charcuterie wreath through an instructor who will guide the process and share tips and tricks to make their creation truly impressive.
Denver Figure Drawing Sessions
When: Dec. 13, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10 to the general public, free for RedLine members here
Lowdown: These sessions are non-instructional and welcome to artists of all levels. Each week a new model is featured with newsprint and charcoal provided. Attendees are welcome to bring other drawing or water based materials to create with.
Advice for Girls
When: Dec. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Market Station, 1661 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Celebrate pow season with Advice for Girls, the 45-minute ski film that spotlights the collective experience of women in the ski industry. Free ski and snowboard waxes will also be offered to the first 15 attendees to arrive and free warm drinks to all attendees.
A Christmas Story Play
When: Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Miners Alley Playhouse, Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Ave. Golden, CO
Cost: $32 – $51, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Come see a talented cast act out all of the beloved moments from the classic motion picture A Christmas Story, from the family’s exploding furnace to the school bully, the experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the lamp-shaped like a woman’s leg and so on.
HoliSLAY Drag Show
When: Dec. 16, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO
Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The second annual HoliSLAY Drag Show takes place for two nights this weekend, produced and directed by Talia Tucker and Jessica L’Whor.
Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas
When: Dec. 17, 6:30 – 9:15 p.m.
Where: 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $29.99 – $99.99, buy tickets here
Lowdown: If you love horror AND Christmas, 13th Floor has been transformed in a fashion you will love with an immersive, haunting experience with live performers, holiday treats, a photo with Krampus and more.