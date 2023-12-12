Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 12/13 – 12/17

The holiday-themed events around Denver continue with more festive pop-up bars, cooking classes, plays, drag shows and Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas at 13th Floor Haunted House.

Don’t miss the various musical acts in town this week: the Denver Brass, Silverstein, The Lil Smokies, Papadosio and The Main Squeeze.

Silverstein

When: Dec. 13, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Silverstein is a Canadian rock band performing at the Ogden tonight as part of the 10 Years of “This is How the Wind Shifts” tour. The evening will open with hardcore punk band Stray From The Path and hard rock five-piece Avoid.

The Lil Smokies

When: Dec. 14, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Lil Smokies released their third studio album Tornillo in 2020. This Thursday, the band returns to Colorado with support from Mama Magnolia. Mama Magnolia released their debut album Dear Irvington last year.

Papadosio

When: Dec. 15, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.95 – $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Papadosio is a rock/jam band from Athens, Ohio, presenting Dream Out Loud. They will be joined by Desert Dwellers, Snakes And Stars, and 5AM Trio.

The Main Squeeze

When: Dec. 16, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $27.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Main Squeeze is a funk band from Indiana with five studio albums and five live albums. They are joined by special guests Antwaun Stanley (Vulfpeck), Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy), Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff (Lettuce), Parris Fleming (Harry Styles), Isaac Teel (Tauk), D.J. Williams (Shots Fired) and Nicholas Gerlach with DJ PARRISIAN.

Denver Brass: Christmas Time In The City

When: Dec. 17, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $52, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Let the sounds of trumpets, horns and tubas fill your ears as the talented Denver Brass, joined by baritone Steve Taylor and soprano Aubrey Jacobs, play their favorite melodies — from warm and nostalgic to bright and joyful tunes.

Wine Down Wednesdays

When: Dec. 13, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver, CO

Cost: Here

Lowdown: Invite friends or co-workers for wine and charcuterie samples. This mid-week event occurs every Wednesday at the Cellar.

Home Alone Holiday Soirée: Cookies, Cocktails & Cheer

When: Dec. 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The ViewHouse is hosting a Home Alone movie night and cooking decorating party as part of their White Claw Winter Wonderland holiday pop-up bar. One complimentary cocktail from the Winter Menu is included

Whiskey Wonderland

When: Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. (open through Jan. 31)

Where: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 1946 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices will vary Here

Lowdown: Visit this pop-up bar and nightclub experience that highlights the magic of the holiday season with over 100,000 Christmas lights, charming photo ops, such as the “Elfie Selfie” wall and sip on themed cocktails.

Panzano Cooking Classes: Truffle Celebration

When: Dec. 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $120/person

Lowdown: The "Truffle Celebration" is one of Panzano's most popular cooking classes of the year where guests will learn to make fresh pasta, as well as black and white truffles. Classes are held monthly in the restaurant with a group of 10 or less, emphasized on pasta making, butchery, advanced cooking techniques and select pastry baking.

Charcuterie Wreath Class

When: Dec. 17, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Champagne & Charcuterie, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $80, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this class, guests will learn how to assemble their very own charcuterie wreath through an instructor who will guide the process and share tips and tricks to make their creation truly impressive.

Denver Figure Drawing Sessions

When: Dec. 13, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 to the general public, free for RedLine members here

Lowdown: These sessions are non-instructional and welcome to artists of all levels. Each week a new model is featured with newsprint and charcoal provided. Attendees are welcome to bring other drawing or water based materials to create with.

Advice for Girls

When: Dec. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Market Station, 1661 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Celebrate pow season with Advice for Girls, the 45-minute ski film that spotlights the collective experience of women in the ski industry. Free ski and snowboard waxes will also be offered to the first 15 attendees to arrive and free warm drinks to all attendees.

A Christmas Story Play

When: Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Miners Alley Playhouse, Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Ave. Golden, CO

Cost: $32 – $51, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come see a talented cast act out all of the beloved moments from the classic motion picture A Christmas Story, from the family’s exploding furnace to the school bully, the experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost, the lamp-shaped like a woman’s leg and so on.

HoliSLAY Drag Show

When: Dec. 16, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The second annual HoliSLAY Drag Show takes place for two nights this weekend, produced and directed by Talia Tucker and Jessica L’Whor.

Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas

When: Dec. 17, 6:30 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.99 – $99.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you love horror AND Christmas, 13th Floor has been transformed in a fashion you will love with an immersive, haunting experience with live performers, holiday treats, a photo with Krampus and more.