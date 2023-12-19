Holiday Gifts: Treat Your Friends and Family to the Best Skincare Products

Skincare and makeup sets are the perfect gift this holiday season. With a variety of products, it’s perfect for that special someone who wants to try the latest trendy product. A set is perfectly put together and includes a variety of products. They’re also already wrapped and put together for you — making it even easier to shop.

Whether you are shopping for that multi-step routine skin care fanatic or a loved one who wants to create a new skincare routine, there’s a product for everyone at one of these stores. From cleanses and toners, these stores provide a variety of giftable products.

Aillea

Aeilla has a variety of items, including, essential oils and skin care products. They offer purifying face care kits, micro-needling tools, oils, and serums, and that’s just the start of it. With all the skincare products they offer, this is the perfect gift for the friend who constantly obsesses over the latest skincare products and routines.

This holiday season, Aillea is offering adorable giftable bundles. Bundles are a great gift option since there are multiple products included. One of Aillea’s giftable bundles includes bath and body products like shampoo, conditioner, and a leave-in conditioner for extra moisture.

This bundle is the Innersense pure holiday trio. This gift is perfect for a friend who wants to step up their hair care routine. With nourishing shampoo and conditioners and a leave-in conditioner spray, this gift is perfect. These products are guaranteed to satisfy your friend with shiny, healthy hair.

Lush

Lush is a classic store to shop for holiday gifts this season. They provide tons of products that come gift wrapped for you. Bath bombs, washes, and soaps are the perfect gift for a mother, sister, or aunt — they’re sure to appreciate a little relaxation time.

This gift comes with a bath bomb and shower gel, scented with the best-loved and bestselling candyfloss Snow Fairy fragrance.

Lush is also a great place to shop on a budget. Their website breaks down the different costs of each product, perfect for budgeting items. They always have good deals, especially near the holiday season.

L’Occitane En Provence

L’Occitane is the store for your more boujeé friends who love to invest in the latest skincare products. With a selection of fancy lotions, hair care, and fragrances, you are sure to find something.

They offer lavish gifts, including elegant body lotions, shea-enriched formulas, cleansing soaps, and hand creams. Healthy and hydrated skin is on trend this holiday season, so grab them a sweet little packaged lotion set of holiday advent calendar that includes 24 different products.

Their advent calendar features a variety of lotions, hand creams, and soaps. This gift is really like getting 24 different gifts all in one. Though these gifts are expensive, every last bit is worth it.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop also provides giftable baskets and bags. These bundles already come wrapped, taking the wrapping hassle away. With shower gels, vegan lotion, and more, this place has lots to offer for gifts this season.

It’s a great destination for moms who need more downtime. Moms always work as hard as they can, sometimes they need to kick back and relax. What better way to relax than with shea body butter, shower cream, and lip butter? These products are sure to leave your mom’s skin glowing and hydrated, overall feeling refreshed.

The Body Shop is another great shop to find good deals for the holiday season. With bundles averaging around $40, you get your bang for your buck here.

Even though Christmas shopping can be a bit stressful and straining on your wallet, these shops offer great deals with adorable holiday gifts. Most of the products are already wrapped up and ready for you to hand right over.

Shop these stores either online or in person.