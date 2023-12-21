This Week in Concerts — DeVotchKa, Taylor Scott Band, Macy Gray, CoFaktor and More

This week in concerts, ’tis the week before Christmas and all through the city of Denver the music is playing — the holiday season has done nothing to slow down all the amazing concerts happening!
Denver legends DeVotchKa will be performing two nights’ worth of amazing music at the Bluebird Theater on 12/22 and 12/23 — don’t miss what’s sure to be an unforgettable pair of shows from an incredible band.
Taylor Scott is bringing his Holiday Hoedown to Ophelia’s on 12/21, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to get on that naughty list just in time for Christmas. Keddjra & Her Contraband will be opening up the night, providing support along with a set from Casey Russell of The Magic Beans, so this is sure to be a proper night of music.
Happy holidays to all and, as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with us here at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
12/22—Cofaktor
12/23—Pig&Dan
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/21—Brúha with Rosebay and Birmingham Sex Club
12/22—Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels with Sugar Britches and Ethyl & the Regulars
12/23—Silver & Gold with Hello, Mountain and Lines of Drift
The Bluebird Theater
12/21—Holdfast. with Volores and Sophie Gray
12/22—DeVotchKa with Special Guests
12/23—DeVotchKa with Claire Heywood
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/23—Webbie Christmas Concert
Cervantes’ Other Side
12/22—Treehouse Sanctum with Emily Barnes
The Church
12/22—Moonboots
Club Vinyl
12/23—Schade + Kendoll
Dazzle
12/20—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (2 Shows)
12/21—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (2 Shows)
12/21—Piano Lounge: Jack Dunlevie
12/22—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)
12/22—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic
12/23—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)
12/23—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker
12/24—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)
Globe Hall
12/21—Gypsy Revival with The Blue Shoes and The Dirty Turkeys
12/22—Shovelin’ Stone with Write Minded and Bottlerocket Hurricane
12/23—Los Alcos with Ciudad Reina and Los Narwhals
Goosetown Tavern
12/22—Off-Kilter presents Grunge Night
Herb’s
12/20—Hump Day Funk Jam
12/21—Dave Randon Trio
12/22—Alive on Arrival
12/23—Alive on Arrival
12/24—MHD Trio
12/25—Monday Night Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
12/20—Bandaid Brigade with The Gamits and Despair Jordan
12/22—Wild Thing: Vinyl Night
12/23—Wes Watkins with Venus Cruz and Vonna Wolf
12/25—Chef Eric’s Holiday Fest with DJ Nate Rodriguez
Larimer Lounge
12/21—Dubhoundz with Coma, Xexvir, Tezarakt and Zilly
12/22—Open House: Fi Sullivan with Midnight Victim, Dubby Dooya and a Special Guest
12/22—Treehouse DJ Set: DJ MAIYA
12/23—Open House: KSTEELE with 5HEADEDCOBRA and RYLHGHNSS
12/23—Treehouse DJ Set: Discognition
Lost Lake
12/21—Up Yours People with The Picture Tour and Commerce City Rollers
12/22—Flower Head with Creek, Goodnight Native, Overtime Winner and Adult Braces
Nocturne
12/20—Swinging Holiday Songbook with Drew Morell & Friends
12/21—Swinging Holiday Songbook with Drew Morell & Friends
12/22—Swinging Holiday Songbook with The Louisa Amend Quintet
12/23—Swinging Holiday Songbook with The Louisa Amend Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
12/22—Van Zeppelin
The Ogden Theatre
12/22—Tape B with Conrank, Xaebor, Gunpoint and Flozone
12/22—Tape B with Levity, Blurrd Vzn, STVSH and Détre
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20—Macy Gray
12/21—T. Scott’s Holiday Hoedown with Taylor Scott Band, Keddjra & Her Contraband and Casey Russell
12/22—Lipgloss Holiday Spectacular
12/23—Austin Johnson
Orchid Denver
12/22—Low End Xmas Theory
12/23—Eddie Roberts’ Christmas Spirit
The Oriental Theater
12/22—Santa’s Guitar
12/23—Hometown for the Holidays
Roxy Broadway
12/22—Kerri N’fuego Presents Winter Vünderbump
12/22—The Opalites with Tara Two-Tone and DJ Monkey Man
12/23—René Moffat
12/23—Savage Resistance
12/22—Church Fire with The Milk Blossoms, CURTA and Debthedemo
Roxy Theatre
12/22—Itsbigzipbaby
Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/23—Saturday Collective Days
Skylark Lounge
12/22—Paisley Fields with Johno Leeroy
12/23—The Schofields with Casey James Prestwood and Jack Yoder
Temple
12/22—Wushu
12/22—Sommer Ray