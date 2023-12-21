This Week in Concerts — DeVotchKa, Taylor Scott Band, Macy Gray, CoFaktor and More

This week in concerts, ’tis the week before Christmas and all through the city of Denver the music is playing — the holiday season has done nothing to slow down all the amazing concerts happening!

Denver legends DeVotchKa will be performing two nights’ worth of amazing music at the Bluebird Theater on 12/22 and 12/23 — don’t miss what’s sure to be an unforgettable pair of shows from an incredible band.

Taylor Scott is bringing his Holiday Hoedown to Ophelia’s on 12/21, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to get on that naughty list just in time for Christmas. Keddjra & Her Contraband will be opening up the night, providing support along with a set from Casey Russell of The Magic Beans, so this is sure to be a proper night of music.

Happy holidays to all and, as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with us here at 303 Magazine.

12/22—Cofaktor

12/23—Pig&Dan

12/21—Brúha with Rosebay and Birmingham Sex Club

12/22—Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels with Sugar Britches and Ethyl & the Regulars

12/23—Silver & Gold with Hello, Mountain and Lines of Drift

12/21—Holdfast. with Volores and Sophie Gray

12/22—DeVotchKa with Special Guests

12/23—DeVotchKa with Claire Heywood

12/23—Webbie Christmas Concert

12/22—Treehouse Sanctum with Emily Barnes

12/22—Moonboots

12/23—Schade + Kendoll

12/20—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (2 Shows)

12/21—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (2 Shows)

12/21—Piano Lounge: Jack Dunlevie

12/22—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)

12/22—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

12/23—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)

12/23—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

12/24—Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth Trio & Friends (3 Shows)

12/21—Gypsy Revival with The Blue Shoes and The Dirty Turkeys

12/22—Shovelin’ Stone with Write Minded and Bottlerocket Hurricane

12/23—Los Alcos with Ciudad Reina and Los Narwhals

12/22—Off-Kilter presents Grunge Night

12/20—Hump Day Funk Jam

12/21—Dave Randon Trio

12/22—Alive on Arrival

12/23—Alive on Arrival

12/24—MHD Trio

12/25—Monday Night Jazz Jam

12/20—Bandaid Brigade with The Gamits and Despair Jordan

12/22—Wild Thing: Vinyl Night

12/23—Wes Watkins with Venus Cruz and Vonna Wolf

12/25—Chef Eric’s Holiday Fest with DJ Nate Rodriguez

12/21—Dubhoundz with Coma, Xexvir, Tezarakt and Zilly

12/22—Open House: Fi Sullivan with Midnight Victim, Dubby Dooya and a Special Guest

12/22—Treehouse DJ Set: DJ MAIYA

12/23—Open House: KSTEELE with 5HEADEDCOBRA and RYLHGHNSS

12/23—Treehouse DJ Set: Discognition

12/21—Up Yours People with The Picture Tour and Commerce City Rollers

12/22—Flower Head with Creek, Goodnight Native, Overtime Winner and Adult Braces

12/20—Swinging Holiday Songbook with Drew Morell & Friends

12/21—Swinging Holiday Songbook with Drew Morell & Friends

12/22—Swinging Holiday Songbook with The Louisa Amend Quintet

12/23—Swinging Holiday Songbook with The Louisa Amend Quintet

12/22—Van Zeppelin

12/22—Tape B with Conrank, Xaebor, Gunpoint and Flozone

12/22—Tape B with Levity, Blurrd Vzn, STVSH and Détre

12/20—Macy Gray

12/21—T. Scott’s Holiday Hoedown with Taylor Scott Band, Keddjra & Her Contraband and Casey Russell

12/22—Lipgloss Holiday Spectacular

12/23—Austin Johnson

12/22—Low End Xmas Theory

12/23—Eddie Roberts’ Christmas Spirit

12/22—Santa’s Guitar

12/23—Hometown for the Holidays

12/22—Kerri N’fuego Presents Winter Vünderbump

12/22—The Opalites with Tara Two-Tone and DJ Monkey Man

12/23—René Moffat

12/23—Savage Resistance

12/22—Church Fire with The Milk Blossoms, CURTA and Debthedemo

12/22—Itsbigzipbaby

12/23—Saturday Collective Days

12/22—Paisley Fields with Johno Leeroy

12/23—The Schofields with Casey James Prestwood and Jack Yoder

12/22—Wushu

12/22—Sommer Ray