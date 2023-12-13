This Week In Concerts — Deafheaven, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Main Squeeze, TROYBOI and More

This week in concerts, we’re well into the holiday season and winter is wrapping around the Denver Metro. The cold isn’t keeping the music away, though, and we’ve got a stack of great concerts lined up.

Denver local Nathaniel Rateliff will be bringing his band, the Night Sweats, to Ball Arena on 12/15. They’ll be supported by Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt and it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Deafheaven will be shredding Summit Hall on 12/13 – they’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of their incredible sophomore album Sunbather and are poised to tear the roof off.

The Main Squeeze is playing a two-set show at the Ogden Theatre on 12/16. They’re bringing along an unbelievable collection of musicians in support, including members of Vulfpeck, Harry Styles, Lettuce, and Tauk. Don’t sleep on these sets by such incredible players!

Stay in the know with Denver’s music scene here at 303 Magazine — check out the full list of concerts below.

12/16—Nick León

12/15—Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt

12/12—COPYCATT with Devdlockz, xrainbowxboyx and Rsenik

12/15—Ternion Sound (Night One) with Anna Morgan, Criso and Jen Symmetry

12/16—Ternion Sound (Night Two) with PAV4N

12/14—Isomer with Space Dude, Old Soul Era, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor

12/15—Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party

12/16—DJ Tower with Jay Eric, Niq V and Bob Sync

12/14—Voidatlas with Patema and SemiFiction

12/15—Fiamoré with Libelula and Stil Runnin

12/16—A100 Christmas Party

12/14—The Lil Smokies with Mama Magnolia

12/15—The Lil Smokies with Travis McNamara

12/16—The Lil Smokies with Two Runner

12/14—SHiFT ft. Kumarion with Superave, Dank Frank, RĒ:ZEN, ill.gates and Project Aspect

12/15—Living Legends with Brother Ali, Reverie and Kruza Kid

12/16—Yoi Toki

12/15—A Very Cashmere Sweater Christmas

12/16—Joe Samba with Joey Harkum and Green Buddha

12/14—Friction and Justin Hawkes

12/15—Dennis Ferrer

12/16—Lucati

12/13—Ian Argys Tribute to Dale Bruning

12/14—LAPOMPE: Django Carols

12/14—Piano Lounge: Rocco LC Williams

12/15—LAPOMPE: Django Carols

12/15—Paa Kow Trio

12/15—Piano Lounge: Chantil Dukart

12/16—Dope $h!t with Friends

12/16—JJ Murphy/Nate Miller/Kirwan Brown/Braxton Kahn

12/16—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson

12/17—Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors Celebrate a Cool Yule (2 Shows)

12/17—Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Jenna McLean (2 Shows)

12/14—Super Premium Ultra Deluxe with Cosmic Dojo and Human Kind

12/17—The Mañanas with Co-Stanza, Big Dopes and more

12/17—Dabylon with Waxcat and Permission Slip

12/17—Roger Clyne and PH Naffah Duo

12/15—Amaryllis

12/16—Mr. Know It All with Rattlehead

12/13—Yvie Oddly

12/15—The Railbenders with The Jons

12/16—Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with The Jons

12/15—Bellamy Brothers

12/12—B3 Jazz Jam

12/13—Hump Day Funk Jam

12/14—Dave Randon Trio

12/15—Mile High Groove

12/16—Mile High Groove

12/17—Dumm Friends League

12/18—Monday Night Jazz Jam

12/12—Burning Witches

12/13—Uncle Beef’s Band

12/16—Jon Wayne & The Pain with Ghost.Wav, Higher The Mountain and Pomegranate Sounds

12/12—They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Full Body 2, The Red Scare and Empty4400

12/14—Limbwrecker with Grief Ritual, Holographic American and Zephr

12/15—Barbara with Little Trips and Luna Nuñez

12/16—Joseph Huber with The River Arkansas

12/18—Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meet-Up

12/15—Neal Evans Presents: FroDown

12/16—Adam Deitch (producer set) with Drew Birch

12/14—ZEKE BEATS with Whoozy, SSORBEATS and Don Jamal

12/15—ZEKE BEATS with SAUMii, Whoozy and Noetika

12/15—Treehouse DJ Set: Peacekeeper & Friends

12/16—Undestructable’s Pin Drop’d

12/16—Open House ft. Arnold & Lane with Suite and Benjamin Sandoval

12/16—Treehouse DJ Set: BEAVS

12/17—Carpet Knights USA with Painted City, TLooP, Rezolve and Snowzu

12/12—Pardyalone with Keenan Trevon and Jon Wiilde

12/14—Your Neighbors with Simple Syrup

12/15—Cathedral Bells with Hex Cassette and Julian St Nightmare

12/16—Indecisive with Reno Divorce, King Rat and Anti Formula

12/14—Big Wreck

12/15—Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive ft. Mindforce

12/16—The Satanic Temple Colorado presents Saturnalia 2023

12/16—HoliSLAY

12/17—HoliSLAY

12/12—TV Girl with Jordana

12/13—The Menzingers with Microwave, Cloud Nothings and Rodeo Boys

12/15—Papadosio with Desert Dwellers, Snakes & Stars and 5AM Trio

12/16—TROYBOI with Evan Giia, MZG and GHNDI

12/13—The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet

12/15—Derek Banach Quintet

12/17—The Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet

12/14—High Lonesome

12/15—Ginger Perry

12/12—Buckcherry with Stretch

12/13—Silverstein with Stray From The Path and Avoid

12/15—LEVEL UP with Drinkurwater, Green Matter and Bruer

12/16—The Main Squeeze

12/12—Patterson Hood

12/13—BLVK H3RO

12/15—Jimkata

12/16—Jimkata

12/15—Spirit Bear and TOAST with Michael Masters

12/16—Trybal

12/17—Big Band and Burlesque ft. Reid Poole and Missfitts Entertainment

12/13—Zakk Sabbath

12/15—Alexandra Kay

12/16—Yachty Got Back

12/17—The Okee Dokee Brothers

12/12—Lainie Linx Presents: Holiday Havoc

12/14—Alana K with Ray Lyle, ThaGoddess and Chantal Collier

12/15—Trevor Michael

12/16—Mackenzie Rae

12/16—The Rocky Coasts with Big Pinch and Ben Tonak & The Bad Fix

12/16—Black Xmas

12/16—Morning Bear with Anthony Ruptak and Our Violet Room

12/12—Hot Mulligan

12/13—Deafheaven

12/15—Aqua

12/16—Atlus

12/14—A Good Party

12/15—Tritonal

12/16—Denver House Music Takeover

12/15—Apollo Suns with The Buzz and Kaepora