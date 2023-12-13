This Week In Concerts — Deafheaven, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Main Squeeze, TROYBOI and More

This week in concerts, we’re well into the holiday season and winter is wrapping around the Denver Metro. The cold isn’t keeping the music away, though, and we’ve got a stack of great concerts lined up.
Denver local Nathaniel Rateliff will be bringing his band, the Night Sweats, to Ball Arena on 12/15. They’ll be supported by Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt and it’s sure to be a night to remember.
Deafheaven will be shredding Summit Hall on 12/13 – they’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of their incredible sophomore album Sunbather and are poised to tear the roof off.
The Main Squeeze is playing a two-set show at the Ogden Theatre on 12/16. They’re bringing along an unbelievable collection of musicians in support, including members of Vulfpeck, Harry Styles, Lettuce, and Tauk. Don’t sleep on these sets by such incredible players!
Stay in the know with Denver’s music scene here at 303 Magazine — check out the full list of concerts below.
1134 Broadway
12/16—Nick León
Ball Arena
12/15—Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt
The Black Box
12/12—COPYCATT with Devdlockz, xrainbowxboyx and Rsenik
12/15—Ternion Sound (Night One) with Anna Morgan, Criso and Jen Symmetry
12/16—Ternion Sound (Night Two) with PAV4N
The Black Box Lounge
12/14—Isomer with Space Dude, Old Soul Era, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor
12/15—Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party
12/16—DJ Tower with Jay Eric, Niq V and Bob Sync
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/14—Voidatlas with Patema and SemiFiction
12/15—Fiamoré with Libelula and Stil Runnin
12/16—A100 Christmas Party
The Bluebird Theater
12/14—The Lil Smokies with Mama Magnolia
12/15—The Lil Smokies with Travis McNamara
12/16—The Lil Smokies with Two Runner
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/14—SHiFT ft. Kumarion with Superave, Dank Frank, RĒ:ZEN, ill.gates and Project Aspect
12/15—Living Legends with Brother Ali, Reverie and Kruza Kid
12/16—Yoi Toki
Cervantes’ Other Side
12/15—A Very Cashmere Sweater Christmas
12/16—Joe Samba with Joey Harkum and Green Buddha
The Church
12/14—Friction and Justin Hawkes
12/15—Dennis Ferrer
Club Vinyl
12/16—Lucati
Dazzle
12/13—Ian Argys Tribute to Dale Bruning
12/14—LAPOMPE: Django Carols
12/14—Piano Lounge: Rocco LC Williams
12/15—LAPOMPE: Django Carols
12/15—Paa Kow Trio
12/15—Piano Lounge: Chantil Dukart
12/16—Dope $h!t with Friends
12/16—JJ Murphy/Nate Miller/Kirwan Brown/Braxton Kahn
12/16—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson
12/17—Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors Celebrate a Cool Yule (2 Shows)
12/17—Charlie Brown Christmas w/ Annie Booth Trio ft. Jenna McLean (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
12/14—Super Premium Ultra Deluxe with Cosmic Dojo and Human Kind
12/17—The Mañanas with Co-Stanza, Big Dopes and more
12/17—Dabylon with Waxcat and Permission Slip
12/17—Roger Clyne and PH Naffah Duo
Goosetown Tavern
12/15—Amaryllis
12/16—Mr. Know It All with Rattlehead
The Gothic Theatre
12/13—Yvie Oddly
12/15—The Railbenders with The Jons
12/16—Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with The Jons
The Grizzly Rose
12/15—Bellamy Brothers
Herb’s
12/12—B3 Jazz Jam
12/13—Hump Day Funk Jam
12/14—Dave Randon Trio
12/15—Mile High Groove
12/16—Mile High Groove
12/17—Dumm Friends League
12/18—Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
12/12—Burning Witches
12/13—Uncle Beef’s Band
12/16—Jon Wayne & The Pain with Ghost.Wav, Higher The Mountain and Pomegranate Sounds
Hi-Dive
12/12—They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Full Body 2, The Red Scare and Empty4400
12/14—Limbwrecker with Grief Ritual, Holographic American and Zephr
12/15—Barbara with Little Trips and Luna Nuñez
12/16—Joseph Huber with The River Arkansas
12/18—Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meet-Up
Knew Conscious
12/15—Neal Evans Presents: FroDown
12/16—Adam Deitch (producer set) with Drew Birch
Larimer Lounge
12/14—ZEKE BEATS with Whoozy, SSORBEATS and Don Jamal
12/15—ZEKE BEATS with SAUMii, Whoozy and Noetika
12/15—Treehouse DJ Set: Peacekeeper & Friends
12/16—Undestructable’s Pin Drop’d
12/16—Open House ft. Arnold & Lane with Suite and Benjamin Sandoval
12/16—Treehouse DJ Set: BEAVS
12/17—Carpet Knights USA with Painted City, TLooP, Rezolve and Snowzu
Lost Lake
12/12—Pardyalone with Keenan Trevon and Jon Wiilde
12/14—Your Neighbors with Simple Syrup
12/15—Cathedral Bells with Hex Cassette and Julian St Nightmare
12/16—Indecisive with Reno Divorce, King Rat and Anti Formula
Marquis Theater
12/14—Big Wreck
12/15—Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive ft. Mindforce
12/16—The Satanic Temple Colorado presents Saturnalia 2023
Meow Wolf
12/16—HoliSLAY
12/17—HoliSLAY
Mission Ballroom
12/12—TV Girl with Jordana
12/13—The Menzingers with Microwave, Cloud Nothings and Rodeo Boys
12/15—Papadosio with Desert Dwellers, Snakes & Stars and 5AM Trio
12/16—TROYBOI with Evan Giia, MZG and GHNDI
Nocturne
12/13—The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet
12/15—Derek Banach Quintet
12/17—The Camilla Vaitaitis Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
12/14—High Lonesome
12/15—Ginger Perry
The Ogden Theatre
12/12—Buckcherry with Stretch
12/13—Silverstein with Stray From The Path and Avoid
12/15—LEVEL UP with Drinkurwater, Green Matter and Bruer
12/16—The Main Squeeze
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/12—Patterson Hood
12/13—BLVK H3RO
12/15—Jimkata
12/16—Jimkata
Orchid Denver
12/15—Spirit Bear and TOAST with Michael Masters
12/16—Trybal
12/17—Big Band and Burlesque ft. Reid Poole and Missfitts Entertainment
The Oriental Theater
12/13—Zakk Sabbath
12/15—Alexandra Kay
12/16—Yachty Got Back
12/17—The Okee Dokee Brothers
Roxy Broadway
12/12—Lainie Linx Presents: Holiday Havoc
12/14—Alana K with Ray Lyle, ThaGoddess and Chantal Collier
12/15—Trevor Michael
12/16—Mackenzie Rae
12/16—The Rocky Coasts with Big Pinch and Ben Tonak & The Bad Fix
Roxy Theatre
12/16—Black Xmas
Skylark Lounge
12/16—Morning Bear with Anthony Ruptak and Our Violet Room
Summit
12/12—Hot Mulligan
12/13—Deafheaven
12/15—Aqua
12/16—Atlus
Temple
12/14—A Good Party
12/15—Tritonal
12/16—Denver House Music Takeover
Your Mom’s House
12/15—Apollo Suns with The Buzz and Kaepora