This Week In Concerts: CloZee, Dillon Francis, The Magic Beans, THE CRYSTAL METHOD, Decadence and More

It’s New Year’s Eve week here in Denver, and the list of shows to celebrate the holiday is unbelievably stacked!

Decadence takes over the Colorado Convention Center on 12/30 and 12/31, and they’ve got some amazing acts including the likes of Fisher, Illenium, John Summit, Skrillex, and Zeds Dead, among many other sets. Definitely check out Decadence for an end of the year party like no other!

Local legends The Magic Beans are bringing a three-night run to Globe Hall from 12/29 through 12/31 — no strangers to big tours and even bigger festivals. These sets in an intimate setting like Globe are sure to be amazing.

Big beat phenom The Crystal Method will be playing Knew Conscious to ring in the new year on 12/31. The set from the producer, who’s been honing his skills for well over twenty years, is sure to be unforgettable.

CloZee is taking over the Mission Ballroom for a two-night run on 12/30 and 12/31, and with an incredible set of support acts each night, this will be an unbelievable way to close out 2023.

The full list of shows is below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene here at 303 Magazine!

12/29—DJ Boring

12/30—Enzo Siragusa

12/31—Roosevelt

12/28—all:Lo Collective: History of Hip Hop

12/29—Halogenix with Monty and Ollie Mumbles

12/30—Halogenix with Hyroglifics, Despise and Jetset

12/31—The Widdler with AxH and Subculture

12/28—Ghast with Subliminal, John Glist, Borrowed Drums and Utopia

12/29—Sinistarr with Badbwoy BMC, Contrast, Ghost and Fathomless

12/30—Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck with Shoebox, Norse, Adam Hester and Prana

12/31—CurlyOnE with Solid, Will Holler, D:Form and Aimerie

12/28—The Grobes with LOG

12/29—The UNSOLVED with The Patient Zeros and Volts Delicious

12/30—Blue River Grass

12/31—The Lowdown Drifters with Danno Simpson and Raina Wallace

12/28—SHiFT Presents: Off the Rails

12/29—Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman

12/30—Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman

12/31—Mark Farina with Doc Martin and Hipp-E

12/28—SHiFT Presents: Off the Rails

12/29—Adam Deitch Quartet with The Green House Band

12/30—Adam Deitch Quartet with Gold Leader

12/31—Steely Dead with DeadPhish Orchestra

12/28—Adventure Club

12/29—Dennis Cruz

12/31—Maya Jane Coles with DJ Holographic

12/30—Pan-Pot

12/31—DJ Santarosa

12/27—Adam Bodine Trio

12/28—Max Bessesen

12/28—Otis Taylor (2 Shows)

12/28—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

12/29—Ken Walker Sextet

12/29—Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

12/29—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

12/30—Same Cloth (2 Shows

12/30—Tenia Nelson

12/31—Nostal-Jazz (2 Shows)

1/1—Keith Oxman Quarter

12/28—Coast To Ghost with Black Mople and Crimson Deep

12/29—The Magic Beans with Cycles

12/30—The Magic Beans with Trusetto

12/31—The Magic Beans with Wood Belly

12/29—Mothatung with Error Looms and Home Brew

12/31—Nuns of Brixton

12/31—New Year’s Eve Bash

12/26—B3 Jazz Jam

12/27—Hump Day Funk Jam

12/28—Dave Randon Trio

12/29—Diana Castro & The Big Time

12/30—Diana Castro & The Big Time

12/31—Top Shelf

12/28—Sugar Lime Blue with Otis

12/29—Punk Rock Celebration for the Death of 2023

12/30—Knight Fight Night

12/30—Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Moon Pussy and Weathered Statues

12/31—Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Palehorse/Palerider and Snakes

12/29—Eminence Ensemble with Rado

12/30—N2N with Leftie and HouseWife

12/31—THE CRYSTAL METHOD with Cosmic Trigger and DJ K

12/28— Bluuher with OC and SNDY

12/29—Open House ft. True Say with DOWNHILL DOS and KY06

12/29—Treehouse DJ Set: TrekT B2B Frenchie

12/30—Open House ft. Zacc with Yaakov & Paradime and Lexi Lim

12/30—Treehouse DJ Set: Tholin with Lexi Lim

12/31—Open House ft. CJ with Amba B2B Big Rizzy, Done Corleone and Fuse

12/31—Treehouse DJ Set: PINK PARKS

1/1—Brass Queens with Living In The Past and Wes Watkins

12/28—Ehgo with Chris Ares and Dekid

12/29—Colfax Speed Queen with Flora De La Luna and DJ Rett Rodgers

12/30—Guerilla Fanfare with Loop Story and Yabird

12/31—The Losers Club with Dayshaper, Redivider and Welcome Back

12/30—Potato Pirates

12/31—Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne

12/30—Emancipator with Northern Form

12/31—Emancipator with Edamame

12/30—Clozee with Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz

12/31—Clozee with LYNY, Super Future and Pheel

12/27—The Adam Ohlson Trio

12/28—Clay – Gott Quintet

12/29—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

12/30—Peter Sommer Quintet

12/31—NYE Celebration

12/31—Neal Francis with The Texas Gentlemen

12/28—Jubilingo

12/29—Borahm Lee with Teag and Flyspec

12/30—Random Rab with Papachango

12/31—Random Rab with 9 Theory

12/31—Monaco – NYE Reggaeton Party

12/29—The Samples with Freddy Jones Band

12/30—The Iron Maidens

12/31—Bearracuda

12/28—Alyssa Frost with Nina De Freitas and Phie

12/29—Occam’s Rose

12/29—2 Seconds To Denver with Dust Honey and The Worn Outs

12/30—Buffaloe & The Heard

12/31—Jordin Dearinger

12/31—Weird Touch

12/29—Twiztid

12/30—MC Magic

12/31—King Iso

12/30—Crypts of Golgotha with Falu Red, RMO and April Suicides

12/31—Mexican Coke with Anti Trust, Louse, Substance, Sanitizers, Purity Control and Kelly Garlick

12/39—Neo Tokyo Philharmonic with Painted City, Circadian Melodies and John Baldwin

12/30—Watch Yourself Die with Church Fire, Voight and “Horse Girl”

12/31—New Year’s Eve Boogie Wonderland Dance Party

12/29—Gimme Gimme Disco

12/31—Itchy-O

12/29—Moski

12/29—Dillon Francis

12/29—SNBRN