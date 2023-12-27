This Week In Concerts: CloZee, Dillon Francis, The Magic Beans, THE CRYSTAL METHOD, Decadence and More

It’s New Year’s Eve week here in Denver, and the list of shows to celebrate the holiday is unbelievably stacked!
Decadence takes over the Colorado Convention Center on 12/30 and 12/31, and they’ve got some amazing acts including the likes of Fisher, Illenium, John Summit, Skrillex, and Zeds Dead, among many other sets. Definitely check out Decadence for an end of the year party like no other!
Local legends The Magic Beans are bringing a three-night run to Globe Hall from 12/29 through 12/31 — no strangers to big tours and even bigger festivals. These sets in an intimate setting like Globe are sure to be amazing.
Big beat phenom The Crystal Method will be playing Knew Conscious to ring in the new year on 12/31. The set from the producer, who’s been honing his skills for well over twenty years, is sure to be unforgettable.
CloZee is taking over the Mission Ballroom for a two-night run on 12/30 and 12/31, and with an incredible set of support acts each night, this will be an unbelievable way to close out 2023.
The full list of shows is below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene here at 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
12/29—DJ Boring
12/30—Enzo Siragusa
12/31—Roosevelt
The Black Box
12/28—all:Lo Collective: History of Hip Hop
12/29—Halogenix with Monty and Ollie Mumbles
12/30—Halogenix with Hyroglifics, Despise and Jetset
12/31—The Widdler with AxH and Subculture
The Black Box Lounge
12/28—Ghast with Subliminal, John Glist, Borrowed Drums and Utopia
12/29—Sinistarr with Badbwoy BMC, Contrast, Ghost and Fathomless
12/30—Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck with Shoebox, Norse, Adam Hester and Prana
12/31—CurlyOnE with Solid, Will Holler, D:Form and Aimerie
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/28—The Grobes with LOG
12/29—The UNSOLVED with The Patient Zeros and Volts Delicious
12/30—Blue River Grass
12/31—The Lowdown Drifters with Danno Simpson and Raina Wallace
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/28—SHiFT Presents: Off the Rails
12/29—Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman
12/30—Circles Around The Sun with Pachyman
12/31—Mark Farina with Doc Martin and Hipp-E
Cervantes’ Other Side
12/28—SHiFT Presents: Off the Rails
12/29—Adam Deitch Quartet with The Green House Band
12/30—Adam Deitch Quartet with Gold Leader
12/31—Steely Dead with DeadPhish Orchestra
The Church
12/28—Adventure Club
12/29—Dennis Cruz
12/31—Maya Jane Coles with DJ Holographic
Club Vinyl
12/30—Pan-Pot
12/31—DJ Santarosa
Dazzle
12/27—Adam Bodine Trio
12/28—Max Bessesen
12/28—Otis Taylor (2 Shows)
12/28—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley
12/29—Ken Walker Sextet
12/29—Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
12/29—Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker
12/30—Same Cloth (2 Shows
12/30—Tenia Nelson
12/31—Nostal-Jazz (2 Shows)
1/1—Keith Oxman Quarter
Globe Hall
12/28—Coast To Ghost with Black Mople and Crimson Deep
12/29—The Magic Beans with Cycles
12/30—The Magic Beans with Trusetto
12/31—The Magic Beans with Wood Belly
Goosetown Tavern
12/29—Mothatung with Error Looms and Home Brew
12/31—Nuns of Brixton
The Grizzly Rose
12/31—New Year’s Eve Bash
Herb’s
12/26—B3 Jazz Jam
12/27—Hump Day Funk Jam
12/28—Dave Randon Trio
12/29—Diana Castro & The Big Time
12/30—Diana Castro & The Big Time
12/31—Top Shelf
Herman’s Hideaway
12/28—Sugar Lime Blue with Otis
12/29—Punk Rock Celebration for the Death of 2023
12/30—Knight Fight Night
Hi-Dive
12/30—Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Moon Pussy and Weathered Statues
12/31—Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Palehorse/Palerider and Snakes
Knew Conscious
12/29—Eminence Ensemble with Rado
12/30—N2N with Leftie and HouseWife
12/31—THE CRYSTAL METHOD with Cosmic Trigger and DJ K
Larimer Lounge
12/28— Bluuher with OC and SNDY
12/29—Open House ft. True Say with DOWNHILL DOS and KY06
12/29—Treehouse DJ Set: TrekT B2B Frenchie
12/30—Open House ft. Zacc with Yaakov & Paradime and Lexi Lim
12/30—Treehouse DJ Set: Tholin with Lexi Lim
12/31—Open House ft. CJ with Amba B2B Big Rizzy, Done Corleone and Fuse
12/31—Treehouse DJ Set: PINK PARKS
1/1—Brass Queens with Living In The Past and Wes Watkins
Lost Lake
12/28—Ehgo with Chris Ares and Dekid
12/29—Colfax Speed Queen with Flora De La Luna and DJ Rett Rodgers
12/30—Guerilla Fanfare with Loop Story and Yabird
12/31—The Losers Club with Dayshaper, Redivider and Welcome Back
Marquis Theater
12/30—Potato Pirates
12/31—Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne
Meow Wolf
12/30—Emancipator with Northern Form
12/31—Emancipator with Edamame
Mission Ballroom
12/30—Clozee with Vincent Antone, Yoko and Daggz
12/31—Clozee with LYNY, Super Future and Pheel
Nocturne
12/27—The Adam Ohlson Trio
12/28—Clay – Gott Quintet
12/29—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet
12/30—Peter Sommer Quintet
12/31—NYE Celebration
The Ogden Theatre
12/31—Neal Francis with The Texas Gentlemen
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/28—Jubilingo
12/29—Borahm Lee with Teag and Flyspec
12/30—Random Rab with Papachango
12/31—Random Rab with 9 Theory
Orchid Denver
12/31—Monaco – NYE Reggaeton Party
The Oriental Theater
12/29—The Samples with Freddy Jones Band
12/30—The Iron Maidens
12/31—Bearracuda
Roxy Broadway
12/28—Alyssa Frost with Nina De Freitas and Phie
12/29—Occam’s Rose
12/29—2 Seconds To Denver with Dust Honey and The Worn Outs
12/30—Buffaloe & The Heard
12/31—Jordin Dearinger
12/31—Weird Touch
Roxy Theatre
12/29—Twiztid
12/30—MC Magic
12/31—King Iso
Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/30—Crypts of Golgotha with Falu Red, RMO and April Suicides
12/31—Mexican Coke with Anti Trust, Louse, Substance, Sanitizers, Purity Control and Kelly Garlick
Skylark Lounge
12/39—Neo Tokyo Philharmonic with Painted City, Circadian Melodies and John Baldwin
12/30—Watch Yourself Die with Church Fire, Voight and “Horse Girl”
12/31—New Year’s Eve Boogie Wonderland Dance Party
Summit
12/29—Gimme Gimme Disco
12/31—Itchy-O
Temple
12/29—Moski
12/29—Dillon Francis
12/29—SNBRN