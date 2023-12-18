Kimberly Bannick, owner of Toute Douceur, is breaking the mold and carving her path to confectionary royalty. Kimberely’s innovative spirit and dedication to using only the finest ethically sourced ingredients have earned her confections a reputation of pure delight and indulgence among her many accolades. Toute Douceur expertly pairs ruby chocolate with delicate florals, and rich caramels, and a must-try is the freshly made honeycomb enveloped by Ruby Chocolate. This up-and-coming chocolate has a fruity and tart flavor profile, with a subtle sweetness that lingers on the tongue. Expanding on the official fourth chocolate has opened a world of possibilities for Kimberly, allowing her to create vibrant confections that are not only exquisitely crafted but also boast a taste unlike anything else on the market.

Kimberly’s meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality are evident in every bite of Toute Douceur’s signature Sake Princess truffle. The delicate sweetness of sake mingling with the tang of raspberry and a hint of peppermint in a creamy, decadent ruby chocolate ganache which is dipped in dark chocolate and finished with a splash of ruby chocolate for color. These are not mere sweets; they are edible poems, each hand crafted to ensure the highest quality.

Take a moment to share your love in 2024 with all sweetness. A chance to experience the magic of Kimberly Bannick’s Toute Douceur Candy and discover a world of unparalleled flavor, exquisite hand craftsmanship, and ethical luxury.