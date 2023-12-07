Home for the Holidays in Cherry Creek North with a Staycation

Holiday travel can be a bit stressful with Denver International Airport (DIA) continuing to break passenger records with nearly 800,000 passengers passing through over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. So, this week Denver travels close to home with a much-needed staycation. Feel at home for the holidays in Cherry Creek North with a weekend “getaway” filled with luxury stays, festive lights, holiday markets and the best shopping in the Mile High City.

Stay at Hotel Clio

First things first, when you plan for a staycation during the holidays in Cherry Creek North, finding the best hotel is at the top of the list. Put yourself in the middle of all the action with a stay at Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Denver Cherry Creek. Located in the center of it all, Hotel Clio is your home base for exploring holiday happenings this season.

An urban oasis for discerning travelers and locals alike, Hotel Clio is one place where no bit of luxury was spared. Coming off the heels of its final phase of a multi-million-dollar overhaul, the hotel sparkles with a fresh new look of sophistication and exceptional hospitality. Be instantly greeted with the artfully designed lobby, which showcases art pieces from next-door art galleries, a social scene that rivals the most hip neighborhoods in NYC and opulent details that are hard to find anywhere else in town.

It’s the holidays, so why not gift yourself a stay in one of the hotel’s 193 luxurious rooms and six spacious suites that feature luxe five-piece marble bathrooms, spacious closets, pillow-top mattresses and large picture windows for unobstructed views of the Front Range?

In the spirit of the holiday season, the hotel offers a variety of festivities, with weekly performances from local carolers, hands-on festive wreath-making workshops with Madelyn Claire Floral Design, themed culinary specials and festive cocktails at Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge. Their lobby, adorned with a warming fireplace and exceptional ambiance, is the perfect place to cozy up with your friends and family and enjoy a festive cocktail.

To top it all off, guests who book directly will receive two complimentary tickets to the Denver Botanic Garden’s Winter Lights Show and stroll through the twinkling wonderland, soaking in the dazzling light displays.

Winter Wanderland Experience

Cherry Creek North kicked off its festivities with the Winter Wanderland experience last month for the 2023 holiday season. The Million Light Plug-in event illuminated the entire 16-block area and the opening of the Holiday Market on Fillmore Plaza. Come stroll through the streets with one million shimmering lights that are sure to put you in the festive mood. And when you stay at Hotel Clio, you will find yourself within walking distance of all the holiday glitz and glamour of the Winter Wanderland Experience.

Shop at the Holiday Market on Fillmore Plaza

When: Now – December 24, 2023, Sunday – Wednesday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. & Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North

The lowdown: Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, the Cherry Creek North Holiday Market is the place to fulfill everyone’s wish list. Featuring more than 40 vendors such as local favorites like Uncle Tim’s Cocktails, Goodfit puzzles and Butter & Me body care — as featured in 303 Magazine’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Shop live Garlands and Wreaths from Charlie’s Bouquet Bar and freshen up your holiday decor with live mixed garlands and wreaths, fresh holly and mistletoe and more. Or shop locally Crafted Ornaments from SoCo Gift Co. – wood-based and responsibly sourced, intricate and laser-cut ornaments that put an alternative spin on the holidays. The market is open for 36 days of holiday shopping, now through December 24.

For the first time, the market hosts a pop-up holiday bar—the Mistletoe Lounge. Featuring a full bar with a festive drink menu, live music and holiday crafts and activities, the Mistletoe Lounge adds to the festivities as a cozy gathering place for everyone.

Also new this year is a partnership with Giving Machines—vending machines that raise money for five local charities and two international charities. Users insert a credit card and choose the specific items they want to donate — it’s that simple. It’s a great way to easily give back to those less fortunate this time of year.

Plus, with more than 300 local merchants, Cherry Creek North is the largest collection of independent retailers in the greater Denver area—making it a one-stop destination for your holiday staycation.

Saturday Night Lights

When: Saturdays, December 2, 10 & 16, 2023, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: The lowdown: The first three Saturday nights in December, Cherry Creek North comes alive with even more holiday festivities. Dance on a light-up dance floor to a live DJ set, sip on a cup of complimentary hot chocolate and tasty treats while wandering the streets beneath 600 illuminated, musical trees. Brightly colored stilt walkers, LED ballerinas and performers add to the festive ambiance that makes the holidays in Cherry Creek North so special.