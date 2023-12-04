As the first flurries fall, Denver theaters transform into a magical world of dancing fairies, wintery wonderlands, sing-along carols and a trip to the North Pole. The Mile High stage comes alive this Christmas season with several festive-themed productions to rekindle the holiday spirit. From heartwarming classics to hilarious original tales, the performing arts stage promises something for all ages to enjoy. This season, witness the magic of Christmas on stage with holiday-themed shows in Denver and nearby.

A Christmas Carol

Where: Wolf Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St, Denver

When: November 17 – December 24

The Lowdown: The timeless Charles Dickens’ tale, A Christmas Carol, has made its way to the Denver Performing Arts stage. Whether you’ve seen The Muppets’ adaptation or the eerie 2009 Jim Carrey film, A Christmas Carol is an essential holiday story to witness again and again. Called “a splendidly festive tradition” by BroadwayWorld, DCPA brings Dicken’s novel to life with heartwarming performances and a musical twist. Bring the whole family to see iconic characters like Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim sing the story of redemption and finding your Christmas spirit. Tickets start at $38.

Yippee Ki Yay

Where: Garner Galleria Theater, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St, Denver

When: December 6 – 23

The Lowdown: Some people debate whether Die Hard counts as a holiday film, and others will argue that Bruce Willis starred in the greatest Christmas classic ever. If you’re one of those people or want to witness a hilarious theater spectacle, the U.K. masterpiece, Yippee Ki Yay, is coming to Denver’s holiday theater lineup this December. Written by Richard Marsh and directed by Hal Chambers, the critically acclaimed parody is an inventive retelling of the 1988 fan-favorite action thriller. Watch one man recount the 80s fever dream one verse and a blood-stained tank top at a time. Tickets for this production are $55.

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St, Denver

When: November 25 – December 24

The Lowdown: One of the most popular holiday-themed shows in Denver, the breathtaking production of Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House with accompaniment from the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Set in 19th-century Europe, The Nutcracker is an enchanting experience filled with captivating choreography and a timeless Tchaikovsky score. Witness dazzling sugarplum fairies grace the stage, memorable costumes and an on-stage blizzard. This ballet production is a must for ballet enthusiasts and first-timers alike. Create a magical tradition this year that captures the spirit of the holidays with Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Tickets start at $60 and vary by date.

Elf in Concert

Where: Colorado Symphony Centennial, 1000 14th St, Denver

When: December 22 and 23

The Lowdown: Calling all Elf fans— the Colorado Symphony brings the movie’s music to the Denver holiday theater stage with its Movie at the Symphony series. Whether you’ve seen the holiday classic ten times or hundreds, this is a must-watch concert event for all families to enjoy. Follow the journey of Buddy the Elf on four colossal screens as the notes of John Debney’s twinkling score fill the room. Make sure to buy tickets now for Elf in Concert; this event is only two nights and may sell out quickly!

The Polar Express Train Ride

When: Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W 44th Ave, Golden

Where: November 10 – December 23

The Lowdown: As one of the more unique holiday-themed shows in Denver, the Colorado Railroad Museum offers an extraordinary theatrical experience for the “true believers of Christmas with ” The Polar Express Train Ride. Three times a night, passengers may board the train for a three-part cabaret show filled with music, warm cocoa and holiday fun. Bring the family to sit in newly heated seats, sing along to classics from the film like “Hot Chocolate,” and enjoy tasty treats like fresh-baked cookies on your trip to the North Pole. Meet Santa at the end of your ride and collect a special Christmas gift: a silver bell! This immersive performance brings the film to life while rekindling your Christmas spirit. Admission for this event starts at $80.

A Christmas Story

Where: Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave, Golden

When: November 24 – December 31

The Lowdown: Experience the iconic semi-autobiographical film that has captured families’ hearts since 1983 and performed in real-time: A Christmas Story. Through childhood nostalgia and hilarious fantasy sequences, follow Ralphie Ryder and his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB Gun. Witness the theatrical performances of infamous scenes like Flick getting his tongue stuck to a frozen pole, Ralphie losing his mind on the neighborhood bully and the lady leg lamp. Take a break from the AMC movie marathons and watch the film’s charming and heartwarming scenes live on stage this Christmas.

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Where: Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave, Golden

When: Dember 3 – 31

The Lowdown: If you want to tuck the kids in bed and have some R-rated holiday theater, explore Christmas in Armadillo Acres with The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. Enjoy the hilarious, jingly tale of a Northern Florida trailer park community during the festive season and a case of amnesia. Laugh and sing along with Betty, Lin and Pickles as they throw chairs and down “keg nog.”