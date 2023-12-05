Donna Beth and Alejandro Gaeta’s La Mariée Bridal Couture Fashion Show Redefines Bridal Wear

The dynamic duo, Donna Beth of Donna Beth Creations and Alejandro Gaeta have done it again and brought another show stopping collection — this time centered around everything bridal couture titled “La Mariée.”

Their last collection, “Nuovo Inizio,” combined the elegance of old Hollywood and Cinderella-esque ballgowns — this one had similar elements but with a Parisian twist. Split up into various bridal segments like rehearsal attire, after party ensembles and of course their one of a kind bridal gowns — each look truly left the audience mesmerized.

Before the show, guests were encouraged to come dressed in white immersing them in the bridal theme. At check in, guests received a white rose and a La Mariee breakdown that explained how each custom design was created to inspire and empower.

“Picture your dreams materializing into a masterpiece crafted from exquisite Italian fabrics and meticulous detailing that is uniquely your own,” The breakdown detailed.

With the runway backdrop similar to a Parisian cafe, lined with light pink roses and Donna Beth front in center, it was evident from the beginning how lavish the collection was going to be.

The first batch of dresses included rich textured fabric, 3D flowers, sparkles and a statement oversized hat. As the models slowly glided down the runway to a classical music piece — guests were able to truly see every intricate detail of the garment.

One dress looked straight off a Parisian runway with bold reds, greens and purples making up various flowers. Outlined in gold, the strapless garment styled with an olive-colored hat was everything the audience could hope for in a Donna Beth, Alexandro Gaeta Bridal collection. Another was a black mermaid styled dress where the bottom looked like it was dipped in gold.

Kicking off what felt like an after party collection was a mini blazer dress with feathered shoulders and another French inspired hat — the perfect statement accessory. With the sleeves draped down in an almost cape like feel, it was easy to imagine dancing the night away in this sexy number.

The mini dresses came in a variety of silhouettes from off the shoulder, to strapless or haltered, there was something on the runway for everyone. Some even were accompanied by white bows as straps. Amid the mini dresses was a jumpsuit, a matching white set with over the shoulder sleeves and another blazer dress with a velvety texture — the perfect additions to a fun yet classy collection.

Each mini segment guided the audience through a journey with one stunning garment after another. Though each dress left the audience in awe, it was the one of a kind wedding gowns that took the audience’s breath away. A wedding dress is one of the most important components of a wedding and it was evident that Donna Beth and Gaeta understood that.

Among the variety of styles came a plethora of details that left the audience wanting more. One dress was a ball gown with an oversized off the shoulder bow. The halter top with the tulle skirt pairing was alluring in the best way possible. However, the pearls stitched into the veil were a stunning touch. Another was for the simple brides — the garment was a bodycon-styled dress and had pearls of all sizes stitched up the slit.

As the collection grew so did the skirts. One was a square neckline with a blue flower switched into the strap — perfect for a Spring bride. The handpainted flower and plant portraits on the skirt were beautiful additions. What felt like a modern twist on a ’60s-inspired wedding dress, was made from lace and sheer fabric. It was one of the most elegant dresses yet.

The finale dress completely shifted the audience’s energy. From the minute the gown entered the room, it felt like everyone was moving towards the edge of their seat to see more.

Between the veil to the headpiece and gown, it appeared like a waterfall of sparkles. The sweetheart neckline was lined with silver diamonds and the headpiece looked like a crown. Needless to say, the dress was a beautiful ending to such a breathtaking collection.

Leave it to Donna Beth and Gaeta to bring the audience on a journey through Couture and end on a dress that leaves the audience starstruck.

Photos by Kaylista Underwood

The dresses shown on the runway are also available to purchase between $950-$3,500, book an appointment with Donna Beth here.