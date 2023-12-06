Enjoy the Festivities at These Denver Hotels for the Holidays

Denver is one of the best places to celebrate the holidays with some of the city’s favorite hotels turning up the Christmas cheer. Whether you’re looking for a holiday staycation, a festive brunch with friends or an evening cocktail amongst the stars, these Denver hotels are all dressed up for the holidays with unique events and activities for the season.

Brown Palace Hotel and Spa

No other hotel in Denver does the holidays quite like they do at the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. They kicked off their holiday season last month with their annual Champagne Cascade and have been full steam ahead ever since. Come see the historic hotel decked out in all its holiday trimmings, sparkling lights and of course the famous Denver Debutante Chandelier that anchors the hotel’s holiday presentation.

A few fun ways to enjoy the holidays at the Brown Palace Hotel:

Holiday Tea at The Brown Palace Hotel

When: now through January 21, 2024

The lowdown: Experience a Denver holiday tradition with Holiday Tea at the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. Guests enjoy a pot of properly brewed English tea accompanied by scones served with Devonshire cream and preserves, savory tea sandwiches and a delightful array of classic tea pastries – all while being serenaded by a piano playing seasonal and classic favorites. Reservations for this experience fill up quickly and can be made on OpenTable, by emailing diningreservations@brownpalace.com, or calling 303.297.3111

Sound of The Rockies

When: December 13 & 17, 2023

The lowdown: This holiday season, experience two live music experiences featuring the familiar sounds of Sound of the Rockies, the top men’s a cappella chorus in the Rocky Mountain Region. Regarded as one of the four best barbershop choruses in the world, this year’s theme is “Carols Around the World” and features a sister chorus, the Timberliners.

Tickets are required and can be made on Eventbrite (here and here) or by calling 303.297.3111. Prices are $45 for mezzanine seating and $55 for Atrium Lobby seating. Food and beverage services will be available.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Brunch in Ellyngton’s at The Brown Palace Hotel

When: December 24 & 25, 2023

The lowdown: Who doesn’t love a good brunch, especially at the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa? Start your Christmas Eve or Day celebrations with a holiday brunch featuring all your favorites, including a made-to-order omelet station, carving stations, chef-prepared choices and festive treats like a Banana Foster Action Station, Almond Raspberry Yule Log, Praline Pine Cone Truffle and more. The Christmas brunches will take place in the newly-renovated Ellyngton’s, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable, by emailing diningreservations@brownpalace.com, or calling 303.297.3111. The price is $119 per person.

New Year’s Eve at the Tropicana, Presented by the Colorado Mambo Orchestra

When: December 31, 2023

The lowdown: Ring in the new year with an evening of Miami-style music from the Colorado Mambo Orchestra. Led by world-renowned, Raul Murciano – one of the founders of the famous Miami Sound Machine starring Gloria Estefan – New Year’s Eve at the Tropicana with the smooth sounds of a Cuban and Latin American Jazz mix.

Tickets are required and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by calling 303.297.3111. General Admission price is $250 per person. Food and beverage services will be available.

Halcyon on Ice

When: Now through March 31, 2024

Where: Halcyon, Cherry Creek North

The lowdown: The Halcyon puts on a show this winter with Denver’s only rooftop skating rink for Halcyon on Ice. Skate amongst the clouds and stars on the hotel’s rooftop, where guests can also enjoy hot festive beverages, delicious bites, plush blankets, cozy seating, relaxing tunes and breathtaking views of the Mile High City.

For $30, guests gain access to a two-hour rink pass and one pair of skates. Winterized cabanas are also available to reserve for an elevated experience for $150 and include hand warmers and hot cocoa for up to six guests ($100 food and beverage minimum required).

Make a staycation out of it and stay the night where you can embrace the warmth, indulge in festive flavors and immerse yourself in the holidays with their Holiday Glow Package. The package includes up to 20% off room rates, a $100 dining credit and a handcrafted, signature Halcyon Candle.

The Holiday Glow Package can be booked online through Saturday, Dec. 30, for stays beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A two-night minimum is required.

The Art Hotel

One of downtown Denver’s iconic hotels, the ART Hotel, best known for its artsy influence and the Leo Vilarreal’s LED light installation greeting guests at the valet, also celebrates the holidays this season with plenty of fun activities.

Pop ART Trees

The lowdown: For a classic Christmas with a twist, come see the ART Hotel Denver’s stunning Pop-ART-inspired Christmas trees filling the lobby and halls. All trees are inspired by the hotel’s art-filled guest experience with masterpieces by notable artists like Andy Warhol, Deborah Butterfield, Sean Landers, Lichtenstein and more.

10 Days of Brunch at FIRE

When: December 23, 2023 – January 1, 2024

The lowdown: Fill your hearts and bellies with a festive holiday brunch at FIRE Restaurant. From the steak skillet to sweet treats like French toast with a cinnamon French brioche toast stacked with orange zest, cookie crumble and vanilla whipped cream, you’ll want to start a new holiday brunch tradition at FIRE Restaurant. And can you think of a better place to cozy up next to the fire than at one of Denver’s best rooftops?

Plus, you can enjoy a Christmas Eve and Day dinner at FIRE Restaurant for $68 per person, featuring your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. And of course, you have to end the year with their FIRE & ICE New Year’s Bash with craft cocktails, bottle service, a DJ, and more! General admission costs $30, and cabana options range from $200-$400 (with varying options for guest count and VIP bottle service.)

The Rally Hotel

Named as one of Denver’s Best Hotels by Travel & Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards, of course, you would expect the Rally Hotel to host some fun holiday festivities!

Holiday cocktails at Call Me Pearl

When: December 1 – 31, 2023

The lowdown: The Rally Hotel will be serving special holiday drinks at their newly opened cocktail lounge — Call Me Pearl. Sip on the Ginger Grinch with iced coffee, bourbon and ginger, or enjoy a classic with a twist with the Vintage Elegance — Cognac, mulled wine and orange bitters.

The Original Wreath Party

When: December 16

The lowdown: Who doesn’t love a good craft party with cocktails? Join The Original Wreath Party at The Original with Flowers on the Vine dor brunch and a DIY holiday wreath-building class. $85 is required at booking for all the wreath building materials – sufficient for one holiday wreath. Brunch and cocktails will be available for order throughout the event.

Ice Skating at The Rally in McGregor Square

When: now through January 7, 2023

The lowdown: While baseball is off this season, McGregor Square has transformed into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink at its center (skates available on-site). The Rally Hotel is also offering an exclusive Stay and Skate package for guests to enjoy a night on the ice and staycation in McGregor Square, including overnight accommodations and two tickets to McGregor Skate including admission and skate rental for two (2) adults.

Midnight Getaway on New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year with a staycation at The Rally Hotel. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of bubbles upon arrival and complimentary late check-out on January 1. (Book here by using code NYE23).