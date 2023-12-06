Chile con Quesadilla has been a featured presence on the Colorado Food Truck scene since the inception of the brand, launching 2 days before the global pandemic, with their grand opening taking place on March 15th, 2020. Since opening, they have been a force to reckon with in the industry. A family-owned and operated business with the matriarch Christina Richardson at the helm, alongside husband Jason and son Dillon, “CCQ” has racked up numerous awards including but not limited to:

Top Taco Denver-1st Place People’s Choice 2021, Top Taco Denver-1st Place Judge’s Choice 2022, Top Taco Denver-2nd Place Judge’s Choice 2023, Denver Bacon & Beer Classic-1st Place Best Overall Dish 2021, Denver Bacon & Beer Classic-1st Place Most Creative Dish 2021, Westword Best of Denver 2021-1st Place Reader’s Choice Best Tacos, Westword Best of Denver 2021-1st Place Reader’s Choice Best Green Chile, Westword Best of Denver 2021-1st Place Reader’s Choice Best Food Truck, Westword Best of Denver 2023-1st Place Reader’s Choice Best Tacos, Westword Best of Denver 2023-1st Place Reader’s Choice Best Green Chile, Superior Chili Fest 2023-1st Place People’s Choice Best Green Chile, Colorado Restaurant Association Shake & Brake Showdown at the Denver Food & Wine Festival 2022-1st Place People’s Choice Best Food Truck in Denver, Colorado Restaurant Association Shake & Brake Showdown at the Denver Food & Wine Festival 2023-1st Place People’s Choice Best Food Truck in Denver, & countless others for their Multi-Award-Winning Green and White Chile recipes.

CCQ lives by the motto, “Love to Cook, and Cook with Love,” and with their ever-expanding brand, they

have big dreams moving into the future, that will soon become reality. For locations and hours, please

visit: Ccqfoodtruck.com or Instagram or Facebook

Starting at a time when many restaurant businesses were forced to close their doors, CCQ has managed to flourish with hard work, dedication, and countless hours of perfecting their craft. CCQ is committed to providing not only a quality product, but also a quality experience, appreciating each and every customer that walks into their establishment, expressing that gratitude with every customer interaction. The CCQ brand represents not only ‘Chile con Quesadilla,’ it stands for ‘Customer Service, Cleanliness, & Quality,’ values that the CCQ team takes great amounts of pride in.

Utilizing those core principles, CCQ has grown exponentially since its inception, and in 2023, opened a Brick & Mortar restaurant, located at 227 N. Main St., in the booming city of Brighton, Colorado. The 140-seat restaurant gives off vibes of comfort and nostalgia, with a modern twist and an inviting family environment. It’s expanded menu features an array of 11 different styles of Quesadillas, with each option available as Tacos, Nachos, Sandwiches, or Bowls, with unique flavor combinations like the “Mac Daddy,” featuring slow cooked carnitas combined with green chile and cavatappi noodle mac and cheese. They also offer their signature sides to include their version of Mexican Street Corn, Cilantro Lime Rice, and Refried Beans. With a full bar, they serve multiple flavored Margaritas including their signature “Sassy Pink” margarita, which like any margarita on the menu can be made into a spicy or “Savage” version.

Beyond the food trucks and restaurant space, CCQ is an innovator in the catering world, providing an array of services from buffet style, full service, and even private food truck services on request. They have catered for hundreds of clients across the Denver metro area, including large-scale corporate catering to include clients like the Coca Cola distribution center in Denver. CCQ has big plans for 2024, to include a second location in a location that will be announced in early Spring.