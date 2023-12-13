How to Experience an Old-fashioned Christmas in Golden, Colorado

It would seem fitting that for a town that says, “where the west lives,” it would celebrate the holidays in an old-fashioned kind of way. Celebrate the season with an old-fashioned Christmas in Golden, Colorado, and see how the small mountain town lights up for the holidays with a festive lineup of events, Christmas dinners, seasonal pop-up bars and more.

Stay at Table Mountain Inn

The lowdown: Your holidays in Golden are made complete with a stay at the Southwestern boutique hotel — Table Mountain Inn. A true local icon, the Table Mountain Inn anchors the downtown streets of Golden as a favorite choice when celebrating Christmas in Golden, Colorado. The historic hotel combines colorful Southwest charm with a touch of “Western Elegance,” for a truly unique stay in the heart of Golden.

The adobe-style boutique hotel features seventy-four Spanish-style rooms including large suites that feature a Juliet balcony, views of Table Mountain, a fireplace and more. A cozy lobby greets guests with a warming fireplace and classic Western flare and is the perfect spot to enjoy a Christmas cocktail.

During the holiday season, the hotel lights up with plenty of Christmas cheer. The hotel’s on-site restaurant, the Table Mountain Grill & Cantina, is host to the talk-of-the-town Christmas brunch and dinner.

Santa Fe Christmas Feast

Christmas dinner never tasted so good (well except maybe at Grandma’s house) as it does at Table Mountain Grill & Cantina. On December 25, Table Mountain Grill & Cantina will host their annual magical Santa Fe Christmas Feast. Join for either a Christmas Brunch (available 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) or their Christmas lunch or dinner (available 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.). A special menu filled with Southwest favorites like house-made tamales and prime rib is prepared for the feast, but the main course that gets all the attention is the Tomahawk steak dinner for the table. Enjoy a lightly smoked 45oz Tomahawk Ribeye, served with mashed potatoes, creamy mushroom risotto, asparagus and snap peas, demi glazed mushrooms, and plantain butter — all for $150. You must call ahead to pre-order your Tomahawk steak for the table. You can make reservations here and note complimentary valet parking is available during Christmas dining.

Come see the lights

Where: throughout Golden

When: now through Valentine’s Day

The lowdown: One of the biggest attractions during Christmas in Golden, Colorado is the seasonal light displays found all around town. Starting in early December and running through Valentine’s Day, Golden’s holiday lights display transforms the historic town into a winter wonderland lit with 45,000 glowing lights. It’s the perfect evening amongst the lights when you bundle up, pick up a hot cocoa and enjoy a stroll under a canopy of lights.

One of the best spots to see the holiday lights is at Golden’s History Park. The living history park, which is open year-round, features historic 1800s-style buildings that are all lit up for the holidays. Walking through the park truly feels like an old-fashioned Christmas.

There are several ways to experience Golden’s festive lights. Take a Holiday Light Tour (guided or on your own), and see how the town’s historic charm is adorned in a breathtaking display of festive lights. For a unique experience, see the lights with a Holiday Carriage Ride from Clear Creek Carriage Company. The free horse-drawn carriage rides are available December 16 and begin on 12th Street, just west of Washington Ave. So, snuggle up for a festive ride through historic Downtown Golden.

Jingle on the Avenue

Where: along Washington Ave. from 11th to 13th Street

When: December 16, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The lowdown: See all the family’s favorite holiday characters such as Elf and Mrs. Claus come to life at Jingle on the Avenue. The 24th Street Singers fill the air with holiday cheer everyone can sing along to. And, of course, Santa himself makes a special appearance, adding joy and cheer to this enchanting event. Or send Santa a letter himself by dropping off your letter at the Golden Visitor Information Center. This is THE event for the entire family to enjoy with plenty of photo opportunities, live music and more. The kids will also love the free ride in festive carts pulled by super cute Newfoundland dogs. delight the kids and make for a perfect holiday photo op.

Holiday theatre at Miners Alley Playhouse

Where: Miners Alley Playhouse

When: Now through December 31, check the website for showtimes

The lowdown: Christmas in Golden, Colorado isn’t complete without a little holiday theatre. Watch holiday classics come to life on the stage at the Miner’s Alley Playhouse with performances of The Christmas Story and The Story of the Nutcracker. Or get jolly with a showing of The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. This festively humorous show takes place in Armadillo Acres (North Florida’s premier mobile-living community) and tells the story of when the trailer park Scrooge gets struck by a freak bout of amnesia, neighborly love is put to the test. Tickets and showtimes are available at Minersalley.com.

Miracle at the Eddy

Where: The Eddy Taproom & Hotel

When: Now through December 30

The lowdown: Raise a glass to the Christmas spirit at The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, with the return of their holiday pop-up bar — Miracle. Find your holiday oasis with over-the-top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu. The venue is also offering tasty treats from the Taproom menu as well as outdoor igloo dining experiences. Do note, that reservations for Miracle at The Eddy are required. Reserve here.