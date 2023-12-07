7 New Year’s Eve Concerts You Need to Know About

Another New Year’s Eve in the Mile High City, another plethora of shows for music lovers to ring in the new year with. From small rooms to major venues, from string to electronic sounds, Denver has something for everyone this NYE. 303 Magazine has got the rundown of what’s happening in music in our fair city this Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. Cheers to 2024, live and local music, and a happy New Year!

Decadence @ Colorado Convention Center

The one, the only, “America’s Biggest New Year’s Celebration” is being slated as “The Digital City” for electronic music fans looking to seriously get down this NYE. Starting on Sunday the 30th for a two-night party, this rager is easily Denver’s biggest celebration this weekend. Including at least two dozen artists on the bill, some of the bigger names include Steve Aoki and Skrillex, the latter of which will be ringing in the new year during their set. With two stages and a silent disco to choose from for nearly eight hours, Decadence 2023-2024 will literally catapult you into next year.

Tickets.

CloZee, LYNY, Super Future and pheel. @ Mission Ballroom

Expect similar vibes as Decadence but at a more intimate venue with a smaller crowd. Hosting electronic artists and DJs of all kinds this NYE, the Mission Ballroom is the newest venue on this list and one that hasn’t slowed down since its inception in 2018. You may have an easier time getting around, getting a drink, and hanging with a tighter crew throughout your evening if that’s the vibe you’re leaning toward.

Tickets.

Random Rab and 9 Theory @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

For those who want to hear some electronic music on a smaller, more intimate scale, Ophelia’s is your spot for NYE. Headlining electronic artist Random Rab will be joined by “mixer and remixer” 9 Theory for something a little bit more stylish at Denver’s premier gastro-brothel. You’re also likely to get the best craft cocktails of any other music venue on this list, in case you’re looking to keep it sophisticated.

Tickets.

Mark Farina and Doc Martin with Hipp-E @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Nothing says a party like Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, especially with this year’s DJ lineup. Headliner Mark Farina will be bringing you the best of his house and acid jazz as the main event, with his known “downtempo works” to keep you going up and up until the new year.

Tickets.

Steely Dead and DeadPhish Orchestra @ Cervantes’ Other Side

On quite literally the other side of Cervantes’ you’ll find something for them Front Range hippies. Cover bands Steely Dead and DeadPhish Orchestra will be bringing alternating sets “all night” of renditions of — you guessed it — Steely Dan, the Grateful Dead, and Phish. For Denver tie-dyers of all ages, the Other Side offers a more intimate Cervantes’ feel with access to the back patio for that much-needed breath of New Year’s fresh air.

Tickets.

Neal Francis and The Texas Gentlemen @ Ogden Theatre

The Ogden is back this New Year’s with Neal Francis and his “expanded” four-piece band — along with an opening set from The Texas Gentlemen — both bringing their own eclectic versions of R&B, jazz, and whatever else they might strum up this Sunday night. For those who want to witness some tried and true musicianship at an OG Denver venue, the Ogden on NYE is the place for you.

Tickets.

Magic Beans and Wood Belly @ Globe Hall

Last but certainly not least, it wouldn’t be a Denver NYE without some good ol’ bluegrass and jam music. Wood Belly will kick off the evening with their contemporary bluegrass, with headliners and local jam legends the Magic Beans coming to melt your face off. At the small but mighty venue with a sweet front-room bar, attendees have the luxury of wandering between the music and the social scene all evening. Plus, the Beans will be playing the two nights prior at Globe Hall as well, with varying opening artists, for those who want to take full advantage of the long weekend.

Tickets.