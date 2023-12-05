5 Simple Feminine Holiday Hairstyles To Wear This Season

It is officially the holiday season, and we are all experiencing high levels of stress. On top of the holiday traffic, gift purchasing, and meal preparation, we have to go visit our extended family. While attending holiday festivities, you want to look your best. Here are five simple holiday hairstyles to wear this season that will sure be attention grabbers.

Dual Hair Bows

Adding two bows to your hair is the perfect way to do something fun yet subtle. The ribbon used for this hairstyle can either be a hair clipped bow or any craft ribbon you have lying around your gift-wrapping station.

There are a variety of ways to incorporate these bows into your hair. Begin by tying the rope into two small pigtails that frame your face. If you aren’t in love with this look, try changing both the bow placement and ribbon length until you find what best flatters your face shape. Another go to look is a classic half up, half down look topped with a dainty bow — fit for any holiday outfit.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to play around with color and find one that matches your holiday outfit.

Slicked-Back Bun

Are you looking for a classy, elegant hairstyle? Look no further than the slicked-back bun. This timeless hairstyle can be achieved in just a few minutes with some hair gel, hair oil or even a hair mask for additional hair health.

Begin by creating a sharp, precise part in your hair using a rat tail comb. Then, pull your hair back into a low ponytail at the base of the head. Cover the middle and ends of your hair with an oil of your preference and wrap the hair around the ponytail, securing it with an elastic.

To finish the look, cover the hair touching your scalp with either hair gel or heavy hair oil and use a new toothbrush or smoothing hairbrush to get rid of any bumps and flyaways. Spray the hair with hairspray, and you are ready to go enjoy a meal with your loved ones.

Pinned Back Hair

If you struggle with hairstyles or want a minimal effort look, this hairstyle is for you. All you need are a few bobby pins or decorative pins, and some hairspray.

To achieve this holiday hairstyle, begin by using a rat tail comb and creating a precise part in your hair. Next, use your comb to divide your hair into four sections, splitting at the ears. You should now have your hair in four separate quadrants.

Secure the back two sections loosely in a ponytail to keep them out of the way. Next, using a hair elastic, firmly attach the two front sections of the hair in a ponytail at the base of your head, so it rests underneath the ponytail you made before.

Using a smoothing brush, comb the hair to get rid of any bumps or flyaways. Then, pin your hair either behind your ears using bobby pins, or slightly in front of the ears using decorative pins. Use a heavy duty hair spray and spray these sections liberally, trying to avoid the back sections of hair.

Finally, release both ponytails from the head and style to your preference.

Braided-In Ribbon

Do you want a unique holiday hairstyle? Try incorporating pieces of ribbons into your braided hair for an effortless yet elevated look. It also gives you the chance to match any color to your outfit.

This hairstyle also gives you the chance to braid your hair however you want — it’s the hairstyle to showcase your creativity. You can incorporate the ribbon into classic French braids or create different loops and little braids.

To achieve a simple look, begin by sectioning your hair along your part. Next, take a piece of long ribbon and fold it in half. Place the folded end against your scalp and incorporate the shorter end of the ribbon into the front piece of the braid and the long section into the back section of the braid, leaving the middle section alone.

Then, braid your hair as you normally would and secure it with a hair elastic, wrapping the excess ribbon along the elastic to hide it.

Holiday Hair Tinsel

This Y2K hairstyle is trendy and the perfect way to bring color to your hair in the most subtle way. Hair tinsel is a simple, low-to-no-commitment way to add color and texture to your hair. This can either be done by hair professionals or at home.

At home, pick a tinsel color from your nearest hair store or online. Then section your hair in half horizontally, so you have an upper and lower layer in your hair. Clip the top layer up to avoid it from getting in your way. Next, take a piece of hair tinsel and create a slip knot with it.

Take a very tiny section of your hair, just a few strands, and attach this knot to the base of your scalp and secure it with a double knot.

This holiday hairstyle may take a lot of practice but once you get the hang of it, you can create different hairstyles with the tinsel and bring some holiday spirit this season.