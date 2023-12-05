5 Fashion Events Happening This December in Colorado

Winter is here and so is the holiday spirit. It’s the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy seasonal festivities that cannot be found during any other month. From high end fashion to ugly sweaters, Denver has it all. Here are 5 fashion events happening in Colorado this December.

Angels Night: Passion For Fashion

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Mystique Community Center—601 Salida Way Unit 11, Aurora, CO 80011

Admission: $35-$50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Recognize the talent of Denver designers at this fashion show. Watch the latest trends take over the runway while you sit back and relax. Enjoy models waltzing down the runway in gowns and streetwear alike. Watch this show and see what Denver has to offer.

White Claw Winter Wonderland: Ugly Sweater Party

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9 p.m.

Where: Viewhouse Ballpark—2015 Market St , Denver, CO 80027

Admission: Free (Reserve a spot here)

What to Expect: Stop by ViewHouse Ballpark for their annual Ugly Sweater Party. Sample White Claw Vodka Sodas, enjoy giveaways (including snowboards), and live music. Arrange a fun night with friends and wear the ugliest sweaters you can find. Get in the holiday spirit in the fastest way possible.

Jane Iredale Makeup Party

When: Thursday, December 21, 12-4 p.m.

Where: 9085 East Mineral Circle Panorama Falls Centennial, CO 80112

Admission: $15 (Reserve a spot here)

What to Expect: Hosted by Clear Sky Medical, this makeup class is just in time for the holidays. Learn all about the best skincare makeup you should incorporate into your routine. Explore the best practices for a glowy look and be inspired to add to your makeup routine. Jane Iredale will also offer an opportunity to sign up to get your makeup done by a professional — it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

When: Saturday, December 23, 10 p.m. – December 24, 2 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver —1144 Broadway Denver, CO 80203

Admission: $0-25 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Described as a party with a purpose, attend this lavish red dress party and support Dads with a Plan — their non profit partner. Dads with a Plan focuses on creating generational health, wealth and happiness for dads everywhere. Get into the holiday spirit, put on your best red dress attire and join the celebration.

HMMG 2024 Calendar Release & Runway Show

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: Cheers—11964 Washington St , Northglenn, CO 80233

Admission: $10-$100 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: What better way is there to end December fashion events than with the release of Heavy Metal Modeling Ghouls second calendar release than with a fashion show and live music? Join HMMG as watch the runway be filled with designs by Divine Ritual Design and live music. Performers include Velociriffer, Pretty in Punk, Bunch of Heathens, and Coverkill. Shop the works of local vendors and don’t forget to grab a copy of the 2023 calendar.