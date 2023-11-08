York Street Yards Set to Host Denver Fashion Week

Nestled in the north of the RiNo Art District, lies a venue steeped in history and is set to host the upcoming shows of Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Nov 11-19. York Street Yards is a mixed-use industrial and commercial campus that has a growing number of innovative businesses and entrepreneurs. Most recently, they started venturing into hosting events.

“We’re here to lease space to long-term tenants, but we’re able to host outdoor and indoor events, too,” Senior Vice President Rebecca Arnold and Bryan Laurel said. “In our Yard area, we can take advantage of the beautiful spring and summer months with outdoor events like culinary experiences, art festivals and live music performances. Indoors, we have spaces for short-term activations, sit-down dinner events, fundraisers, etc.”

It’s because of the 19 ft ceilings and more than 400 parking spaces that make this a perfect fit for DFW. Its unique, industrial vibe helps add a unique characteristic to any event. Having been built in 1942 and used as a medical depot for the U.S. Army during WWII, York Street Yards is truly a historical property.

“The property, inside and out, provides a bold backdrop for events, workshops, company parties, and exhibits,” Arnold and Laurel said. “We’re excited to see the event community discovering us, visiting us for walkthroughs and adding us to their list of preferred venues.”

Dedicated to the community, York Street Yards hosts a variety of public events like offering food trucks weekly, ice cream socials — events that bring their local neighbors together and allow them to get to know each other.

“On a larger scale, we’re involved in the community by hosting events with the likes of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for their annual gala and Denver Fashion Week,” Arnold and Laurel said. “We’re seeing a large uptick in inquiries for events. In 2024, expect to see many more events at York Street Yards, both private and public.”

Experience the one of kind, industrial space by attending the upcoming DFW shows and fall in love with what York Street Yards has to offer.

Photo courtesy of York Street Yards