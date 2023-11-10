5 Reasons to Plan Your Winter Weekend in Beaver Creek This Year

Ski season has officially begun with Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort announcing they’re open for the 2023/24 ski season a few weeks ago. So, we all know what that means. It’s time to start planning our winter weekend getaways. Denver travels this week to Beaver Creek, where world-class skiing meets a charming, old-world Alpine Village, and a few new-this-year reasons to plan a winter weekend in Beaver Creek this year.

New and Improved Hotel Stays at The Charter at Beaver Creek

Put yourself in the center of it all and stay at the newly renovated Charter Hotel. Just in time for the ski season, The Charter at Beaver Creek just finished a $25M+ renovation of its common areas including the lobby, restaurant, spa and more. Resting at the center of Beaver Creek Village, the Charter offers a prime ski-in/ski-out location, plus it’s just steps away from world-renowned restaurants and shops. And because of its prime location, I personally think they offer one of the best mountain views in the village.

Spacious rooms and suites satisfy even the most discerning traveler with enough room to hold you and your family, plus all your ski gear. Apartment-style living accommodations range from five-bedroom to one-bedroom and hotel-style lodge rooms for the more budget-savvy. I found the one-bedroom option more than enough for two people with spacious living areas, a full-size kitchen, an en-suite bathroom and a balcony with scenic views.

Other amenities that make your stay well worth it include a beautiful indoor and outdoor pool + hot tubs, on-site sports rentals at Charter Sports, an and on-property spa and wellness center. Plus, guests can enjoy fine dining at the property with a visit to the newly renovated Charter Steakhouse. The spacious and comfortable dining atmosphere comes with a side of mountain views from the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows and a delicious menu filled with Colorado cuisine and fresh ingredients as the main course.

Hit the slopes

Set to open November 22 this year, Beaver Creek Mountain is a top-ranked ski destination for a reason. The well-laid-out mountain features 150 runs, 26 lifts and a vertical drop of 3,300 feet. The terrain spreads across two mountains, Beaver Creek Mountain and Bachelor Gulch with a mountaintop beginner area, long groomers and black diamond runs, making Beaver Creek great for all skill levels. Not an alpine skier? Take a scenic ride up Strawberry Park lift to McCoy Park for a day of snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.

But wide groomers and double-black diamond steeps aren’t the only things Beaver Creek serves up on a silver platter. Free chocolate chip cookies are the resort’s most popular add-on along with ski concierge service to help you with your gear and easier walks to the lift with escalator access.

Unique on-mountain experiences other than skiing

Sure, there’s skiing in Beaver Creek, but for a truly unique winter experience be sure to sign up for a sleigh ride Beano’s Cabin. Nestled in a meadow at the base of Larkspur Bowl, Beano’s Cabin is the perfect place to be whisked away to on an open-air, snowcat sleigh ride. Enjoy delicious food with a five-course dinner during the winter season.

Another delectable option is a 15-minute sleigh ride to Allie’s Cabin where they feature white tablecloth service with rustic dishes such as Braised Short Rib Ravioli, Striped Bass and Grilled New York Strip paired with an extensive wine list.

See a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek celebrates its 25th anniversary this winter season as one of the top performing arts centers in the American West offering performances throughout the winter season. From Colorado favorites such as the Runaway Grooms, to captivating magicians, and two nights of the hit Broadway show STOMP, there’s entertainment for all. This lineup joins the previously announced Underground Sound series, as well as the Classical and Dance series slated for this season. Tickets are on sale now.

Beaver Creek Village

Off-mountain fun is plentiful with a winter weekend in Beaver Creek Village. Walking through the village is like living in a winter wonderland with decorated storefronts, heated patios at your favorite restaurant, outdoor firepits that offer a cozy place to sip on hot cocoa and an ice-skating rink at its center to top it all off.

MICHELIN Recommended

The famed MICHELIN Guide debuted a Colorado version this year and five Vail Valley restaurants made the Recommended list, including three of Beaver Creek’s very own Mirabelle, Splendido at the Chateau, and WYLD. Colorado received thirty MICHELIN Recommended restaurants in total and you can experience three of them right here in Beaver Creek!