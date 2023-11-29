We invite you to embark on a culinary journey with Chef Diana Flores at Gallo Pinto Latin Roots.

Our food truck, born from Diana’s passion and inspired by the flavors of Central America, is your

gateway to a delicious experience like no other.

For more information and to book your taste adventure, visit our website:

Gallopintolatinroots.com

Chef Diana Flores, originally from Honduras, pursued the American dream and graduated with

honors as a Pastry Chef from Johnson & Wales in Denver, Colorado. Her dedication, even in the

face of pandemic challenges, shines through her creations. Join her in celebrating the diverse

cultures, family traditions, and community that have shaped her vision and purpose.

Discover the heart of Gallo Pinto Latin Roots, where the magic happens. With a focus on health-

conscious street food and seasonal pastries, our offerings are inspired by traditional Costa Rican

and other Latin American flavors. It’s not just a meal; it’s a cultural experience that brings people

together.

Gallo Pinto: More Than a Dish

At the core of our menu is the iconic Gallo Pinto, a staple in the diets of Costa Ricans, Nicaraguans,

and Hondurans. It’s a symphony of flavors – rice, beans, broth, cilantro, peppers, and spices –

combined to create a dish that transcends boundaries. Whether you savor it for breakfast, lunch, or

dinner, Gallo Pinto is a taste of Latin America that delights the senses.

Inclusivity and Sustainability



We believe in making everyone feel included. That’s why we prioritize considerations such as food

allergies, dietary restrictions, and environmental sustainability. It’s a commitment to offering our

community more than just great food; it’s about nurturing a space where all are welcome.

Your journey through Latin American flavors begins with us. From the heart of our food truck, we’re

dedicated to creating an experience that celebrates the vibrant culture of Latin America. Come and

unite through cuisine at Gallo Pinto Latin Roots.

