Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/29 – 12/3

Choir performances, cookies, ornament workshops and trees lit up so bright — it’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas. Grab your mittens, a hot cocoa and wander through the wonderland of the city as December’s holiday energy wraps itself around Denver.

alt-J

When: Nov. 29, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $150+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: alt-J’s debut album was released in 2012. This show at the Mission Ballroom is part of their 10th Anniversary of that album, An Awesome Wave. Three-piece Meagre Martin will start out the evening.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

When: Nov. 30, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $41, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For a stunning and romantic date night experience, consider seeing the String Quartet – Range Ensemble perform some of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits in this beautiful venue. You can expect to hear songs like “All Too Well,” “Lavender Haze,” Enchanted,” and more.

Colorado Choir Christmas

When: Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here. Livestream tickets available here

Lowdown: Now that Thanksgiving has passed and the Christmas trees are put up, get into the next holiday’s spirit by attending this Colorado Choir Christmas concert with Kelly Parmenter as the conductor and artistic director.

CRi (Live)

When: Dec. 2, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $19.99 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: CRi is the stage name of Canadian electronic musician Christopher Dubé. Nicky Elisabeth will open the night before CRi takes the stage for the Miracles Tour at the Bluebird.

David Nehls’ “A Piano and Me: Holiday Edition”

When: Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Theatre in Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $25+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: David Nehls is a composer and lyricist celebrating Christmas with yuletide tunes and originals songs from projects he has worked on, such as “Broadway Cares’ Carols for the Cure,” “I’ll Be Home for Chrismas,” and “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.”

Foxy Shotski

When: Nov. 29, 6 or 8 p.m.

Where: Reynard Social (6th floor of Thompson Denver), 1616 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $60, book here

Lowdown: Create your own shotski for your next holiday party or celebration. Reynard Social will provide guests with all the tools needed. Each ticket includes one welcome drink, one shotski equipped with shot glasses, shared craft supplies and one entry into a social media competition with the chance to win a complimentary one-night stay at Thompson Denver.

Christmas Beer and Cookies Tour

When: Nov. 30, 5:30 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Start location at Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, book here

Lowdown: Expert guides will show attendees some of the best beer and cider producers in the RiNo Arts District, paired with cookies from The Flour Shop. Included in the tour is a visit to four breweries, 10+ beer samples, four big cookies, a free Santa hat and an expert beer and cookie guide.

Gluten-Free Charcuterie Workshop & Beer Pairing

When: Dec. 1, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Holidaily Brewing Company, 801 Brickyard Cir., Golden, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here. 2 people per ticket allowed, only 1 board per ticket

Lowdown: Each workshop includes a 10 x 10-inch square palm leaf board, tongs, spoons, a bakery box, cheeses, charcuterie meats, step-by-step guidance in creating your charcuterie board by Marie of Charcuter-Marie, a printable guide that includes instructions, tips and shopping suggestions for ingredients in Denver.

Taste of the Holidays: Cookie & Spirits Extravaganza

When: Dec. 2, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Cir. STE B, Golden, CO

Cost: $25, available on a first come, first serve basis every Saturday

Lowdown: For each Saturday of December, State 38 is teaming up with So Good Bakeshoppe and LL Cookies to create a platter of cookies that pair perfectly with the spirits at State 38. For example, try a lemon cookie paired with Hacedor Reposado or a snowflake sugar cookie with Damn Smooth Absinthe.

Champagne + Shop

When: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: La Bouche, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Four French and female-owned small businesses will be present at La Bouche for this Sunday shop and sip opportunity. Support local and enjoy a complimentary glass of brut sparkling wine with purchase. Vendors include Best French Forever, Pardon My French Co., La Bouche and local French artist Anne Timmerman.

A Christmas Story Trivia

When: Nov. 29, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St. – Suite 150, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Local comedian Zac Maas will be hosting this trivia event based on the holiday classic, A Christmas Story. Test your knowledge of the movie for the chance to win a prize at the Sleigh Bar holiday pop-up at Milepost Zero with festive cocktails, floor to ceiling decor and themed activations.

Bedtime Stories: Midnight Snacks, A Neo Burlesque Variety Show

When: Nov. 30, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf Denver, 1388 1st. St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This neo-burlesque variety show encourages guests to “come feast on a night of delightfully bizarre acts featuring comedy, drag, burlesque, music and more.”

Hudson Holidays

When: Dec. 1, doors 5 p.m., last entry 8:45 p.m., lights out 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hudson Gardens and Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO

Cost: $0 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Take a stroll through this winter wonderland of string lit trees while drinking a hot cocoa or adult beverage. There is also the opportunity to take a family photo with Santa in the lights.

Paint & Sip Holiday Ornament Workshop

When: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Local artist Jessica Fraser is lending her time and talent on Saturday to the attendees of this ornament workshop. She will guide you through painting with acrylics on wood slices and how to embellish with moss and crystals. You will be able to create multiple ornaments with all supplies included and a complimentary mimosa.

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto

When: Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $25+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sing along to your favorite Disney movie songs while watching the performers whip around the ice telling the stories of Anna and Elsa in Arendelle and the Madrigal family in Colombia. The special night is even hosted by Mickey and Minnie.