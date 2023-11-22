Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/22 – 11/26

Holiday activities are in full swing! Take the family to an ice skating grand opening, tree lightings, a musical, the Colorado Symphony, turkey trot or a Thanksgiving dinner in town.

Annie

When: Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $120, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, focuses on the optimistic story of orphan Annie, family and the American spirit. Annie reminds us to stay positive, because sunshine is just right around the corner.

Karaoke Night

When: Nov. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Once the Thanksgiving festivities end, consider taking the party to Hi-Dive and singing your favorite songs with family or friends.

ATLiens

When: Nov. 24, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: ATLiens are a masked dubstep DJ, producer duo from Atlanta, Georgia. The evening will begin with High Zombie, followed by three back-t0-back DJ performances with Cyclops and Beastboi, Samplifire and Phiso, and Subdocta with Space Wizard.

Home Alone in Concert

When: Nov. 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $103, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Renowned composer John Williams has scored Home Alone to be performed live to picture for the Colorado Symphony with Christopher Dragon as the conductor and Taylor Martin as the director of the Colorado Symphony Chorus.

A Soulful Christmas

When: Nov. 26, 3 p.m.

Where: 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $25 – $29, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Sunday afternoon jazz series will feature the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO). Robert Johnson will lead the ensemble through an experience to get guests into the spirit of the season.

Thanksgiving Pie Pop-Up

When: Nov. 22, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver, CO

Cost: Advanced orders are preferred, purchase here

Lowdown: Ease your holiday experience by picking up your dessert ahead of time. The Denver Milk Market is offering homemade pecan, pumpkin or apple pie with the option to add a pint of Cornicello vanilla or butter pecan ice cream.

Local Jones Thanksgiving

When: Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, reservations and pre-orders can be made here

Lowdown: Delight in the creations of Executive Chef Dan Young and Pastry Chef Saura Kline at Local Jones for Thanksgiving. Classics like deviled eggs, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing and turkey will be available.

Snowdrift

When: Nov. 24, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift Tiki Bar, 218 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Adrift is transforming their Hawaiian-themed bar into a winter wonderland through Dec. 30. The festive holiday pop-up will decorate the space with powdery snow, an icicle kissed bar and a heated patio with holiday food and drinks available to warm you up.

Prix Fixe Three-Course Meal

When: Nov. 25, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: $115/person, reserve a table here

Lowdown: If you aren’t up to cooking the Thanksgiving feast this year, Chef Christian Graves and his team at Citizen Rail will be offering a three-course meal in house or a family meal for four to take out. Luxurious foods like celery root soup with caviar, glazed octopus with potato salad, turkey breast with confit turkey leg and many more options are available.

The Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar

When: Nov. 26, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Union Station, South Wing, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $2 deposit/person, book here

Lowdown: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas spirit with holiday décor, themed cocktails and the nostalgia of childhood’s dancing sugar-plum visions while traveling through Union Station. The bar also features a designated table for the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Light the Lights

When: Nov. 22, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Light of Lights celebration will be hosted by Denver7 anchor Micah Smith as the Colorado Children’s Chorale perform and the switch for the lights is flipped at 5:15 p.m. The light will illuminate the City and County Building. At 5:45 p.m. every night, there will be an 8-minute choreographed light and music show through Jan. 21.

Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

When: Nov. 23, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, register here

Lowdown: Start your morning off the right way with gratitude and the ability to move your body with this turkey trot! For the last 50 years, Mile High United Way has put on the Turkey Trot as part of their Thanksgiving tradition.

McGregor Skate Grand Opening

When: Nov. 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: See pricing here

Lowdown: This Friday, McGregor Square is cutting the ribbon for the ice skating rink. They will be lighting their tree and doing an ice skating performance at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be able to skate at 7 p.m., drink hot cocoa and listen to live music. Santa will be at Milepost Zero from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. family-friendly holiday silent disco, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sebastian Maa live holiday piano music

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Support local small businesses with festive events, specials and happenings at the former aviation factory. Begin with a visit to Camp Christmas, then enjoy live music and entertainment, shop fashion, toys, books, gear and more for stocking stuffers and gifts.

Blossoms of Light

When: Nov. 26, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens (York Street Location), 1007 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: $19 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Gardens are celebrating three decades of their annual holiday light extravaganza. Holiday treats and warm drinks are available for purchase.