Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/15 – 11/19

Thanksgiving is near, and it’s the best time of year for food. This week in Denver, there is a dessert and beer pairing at Lone Tree Brewing Company, flight session for wine at Noble Riot Wine Bar and a beer pairing dinner at Diebolt Brewing Company. Additionally, the Denver Christkindlmarket and the Cherry Creek Holiday Market return for another year of hot chocolates and holiday spirit.

As for music this week, we have DJs and music producers LP Giobbi, NotLö and KOAN Sound, along with many rock and punk bands such as Harm’s Way, Alesena, Fleshwater and Jivebomb.

Denver Fashion Week is underway, and there’s still four more nights to attend!

As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out — so get your friends together and make sure to reserve your runway seats HERE.

Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons.

DAY 5: SUSTAINABLE ON RECYCLING DAY

When: Nov. 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Sustainable runway show is a core value of DFW and coincides with National Recycling Day for a don’t miss night for sustainability enthusiasts, people curious about living a more eco-conscious fashion lifestyle, and fashionista alike. The showcased brands are committed to sustainability and their impressive line of work will not only decorate the runway but leave attendees inspired.

Special performance by Denver singer/songwriter Carter Fleniken.

Emceeing the show is Kylie Bearse, morning meteorologist on FOX31. Kylie is being dressed by Hyacinth.

DAY 6: SOCIETY

When: Nov. 16, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, an industry professional, or simply looking for a fun evening out, the Society Fashion Show is the place to be. Rub shoulders with like-minded fashionistas, press, celebrities, models, photographers, and designers, and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of fashion.

Featuring Denver’s top local designers: Geo In Style, Savaneli, Kit’s, Jenn Burback, Qi Zhou Design Studio, MadVan Design, Menez to Society, Matilda marginal, J Lin Snider.

DAY 7: COUTURE

When: Nov. 17, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Experience the glamour and sophistication of the fashion world as models strut down the runway in exquisite couture creations. This event promises to leave you in awe, from elegant gowns to cutting-edge ensembles.

Featuring local, national, and international Couture designers:

Couture To The Max, 7-year-old fashion design prodigy, designing & sewing since age 4.

Guillermo Pharis

Luxury Bridal & Evening-wear Designer:

Sir Algernon

Fashion Designer/Wardrobe Stylist/Creative Director/Costume Designer:

Santiago, Narces, Lisa Marie Couture, Tara Hari Couture, Miss Victoria Regina with Motwurf, MOTWURF – Austrian Couture.

DAY 8: KIDS SHOW

When: Nov. 17, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Get ready for a fun-filled event showcasing the latest trends in children’s fashion, featuring Dragonwing Girl, Dream Dance Design, Factory Fashion, Dragonwing x Katie Andelman.

Runway dance performance by Cherry Creek Dance.

Harm’s Way

When: Nov. 15, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $24.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Harm’s Way is a hardcore punk band from Chicago, Illinois with four studio albums. They will be joined by Fleshwater, Ingrown and Jivebomb. Join the mosh pit tonight at the Bluebird Theater for Harm’s Way record release tour of Common Suffering.

LP Giobbi

When: Nov. 16, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: LP Giobbi is a DJ, producer and pianist whose name only continues to rise. Just last month, Taylor Swift released LP Giobbi’s remix of “Cruel Summer.” Bad Snacks joins LP Giobbi on the Light Places Tour with a stop at the Gothic.

NotLö

When: Nov. 17, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver: The Perplexiplex, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: NotLö is a musical artist and bass music DJ taking stage in Meow Wolf’s music venue, The Perplexiplex for Night Terrors & Dreamscapes. Guest acts MYTHM and Jetset B2B Myelin will open the evening.

KOAN Sound

When: Nov. 18, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: KOAN Sound is an electronic duo consisting of Will Weeks and Jim Bastow from Bristol, presenting Led by Ancient Light. They will be joined by special guests edIT, COPYCATT, Hudson Lee & Frequent and Aleph.

Alesana

When: Nov. 19, doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $26 – $34, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Alesana is an American post-hardcore band from Raleigh, North Carolina. As they perform at the Marquis for their A Place Where The Sun is Silent Tour, they will be supported by Limbs, Vampires Everywhere and Across The White Water Tower.

Dessert & Beer Pairing

When: Nov. 15, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Tree Brewing Company, 8222 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Local, artisanal cake and dessert bakery, Time for Dezzerts, and Lone Tree Brewing Co. are hosting this beer and dessert pairing where attendees will enjoy four 5 oz. pours of Lone Tree beer, complemented by beer-inspired desserts. Think caramel, pumpkin, brownie and raspberry-flavored delectable treats.

Flight Session: Thanksgiving Reds

When: Nov. 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In preparation for the upcoming holiday, attend this one-hour flight night where a Noble Riot sommelier will lead guests through several red varietals noting flavors, nuances and which Thanksgiving dishes they pair best with. Bottles will also be available for purchase to bring to your family holiday with your new knowledge!

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: Nov. 18, Sun. – Wed.: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thurs. – Sat.: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The annual market brings authentic German and European holiday traditions to Denver like meeting St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself. While you peruse the wooden huts along the street, you may indulge in Glühwein, Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee or hot chocolate or find craft artisan gifts and holiday treats by local and international merchants.

Mile High Music Market

When: Nov. 18, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Mile High Spirits and Hangin’ N Slangin’ are bringing local vendors with vintage items, jewelry, records and more to you in the tasting room. Shop around and enjoy the live music provided by local musicians from 3 – 5 p.m., try a craft cocktail if you’re up to it as well.

Beer Dinner

When: Nov. 19, 5 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver, CO

Cost: $99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dinner guests will explore the history and cultural influences of Colorado’s Cuisine through a tasting menu curated by Chef Jared, paired with brews from Diebolt. Dinner will entail five courses and five craft beers.

Ski X Board Tune Night

When: Nov. 15, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy., Golden, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Resorts are opening across Colorado. Prepare your equipment with this ski and board tuning night on the third Wednesday of any month through February. Get a wax, edge and a beer as you wait.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: Nov. 16, Sunday – Wednesday: 12 – 7 p.m., Thursday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thanksgiving + Christmas Eve: 12 – 3 p.m., Closed 11/20, 11/27, 12/4

Where: Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North: between 1st and 2nd Ave.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Walk through the Fillmore Plaza and scope out 50+ weekly rotating local makers, designers and creators outdoors at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Get a head start on unique gifts or just delight in the shopping and holiday spirit.

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Marc Maron

When: Nov. 18, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Marc Maron has released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career, with his most recent being From. Bleak To Dark on HBO from the beginning of this year. He also has a podcast, WTF with Marc Maron. Be sure to grab a ticket before this sells out and you miss out on a night full of laughs!

A Christmas Carol

When: Nov. 19, 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Marvin & Judi Wolf Theatre, Speer Blvd & Arapahoe St., Denver CO

Cost: $35 – $84, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This two hour performance is selling quickly, so snag your tickets ASAP! A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, as written by Charles Dickens.