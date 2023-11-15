This Week In Concerts — KE$HA, Depeche Mode, Flamingosis, We Are Scientists, Royal Blood and More

It’s a beautiful fall week here in Denver and, per usual, there’s a fabulous set of shows happening all over the city that’ll suit any music taste.
80s legends Depeche Mode are taking over the Ball Arena on 11/16 — as one of the biggest bands of their era, you know this show isn’t one to miss!
Flamingosis will be bringing the funk to Cervantes on 11/17 and 11/18 — be sure to catch both nights, as Friday will be a killer DJ set and Saturday is the debut of the Flamingosis Live Band, featuring some of the heaviest hitters in the Denver area including Adam Deitch, Josh Fairman and more.
For the headbangers, Royal Blood will be bringing their bass and drum duo to the Gothic on 1/18 — nothing beats the incredible tone of Mike Kerr’s bass coupled with the thundering grooves that Ben Thatcher lays down at the back.
We Are Scientists are playing Globe Hall this evening (11/14) celebrating the release of their 8th studio album, Lobes, a show that should be attended at all costs.
As always, stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
11/17 – Lorely Mur B2B Declan James
11/18 – Roger Sanchez
Ball Arena
11/16 – Depeche Mode
11/18 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (2 Shows)
The Black Box
11/14 – N-Type with Internet Child, Don Jamal and Migee
11/16 – Bok Bok with Naasha
11/17 – Visages with Chef Boyarbeatz and Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck
11/18 – Schmoop with Lone Drum, Urban Essence and Mark McNulty
The Black Box Lounge
11/16 – DirrtyStarr with Ollie Mumbles, Esoteric, Wax Bandit, N.Aimless and Semantiks
11/17 – Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party
11/18 – Disco Jungle wth Kuff, Homie and GS5
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/17 – Jelie with Osha Renee, King Zo and Ro$$ay
11/18 – Ovira with Underseer and Leveler
The Bluebird Theater
11/14 – Ritt Momney wth 26Fix
11/15 – Harm’s Way with Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb
11/16 – Allison Russell
11/18 – The Rock And Roll Playhouse: Music of Taylor Swift
11/18 – DURRY with Roe Kapara
11/19 – The LACS
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/14 – Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret
11/15 – Lil Skies with DJ Rello and Jakob Campbell
11/16 – SHiFT featuring Abelation & Shanghai Doom with Sharlitz Web, Dêtre and Patrick Skyler
11/17 – Flamingosis with Dām-Funk, Motiv and Nothing_Neue
11/18 – Flamingosis Live Band with Nitecap, Recess and Ethno
11/19 – Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/16 – Wood Belly with Liver Down The River
11/17 – Squeaky Feet with Mr. Specific and Matt Weiman Band
The Church
11/16 – AU5
11/17 – Ben Nicky
Club Vinyl
11/18 – MC4D
11/18 – Bass Ops: Izzy Vadim
Dazzle
11/14 – Ronnie Foster
11/15 – Ronnie Foster
11/16 – The Three Tenors
11/16 – Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker
11/17 – José James Sings Badu (2 Shows)
11/17 – Piano Lounge: Spencer Zweifel
11/18 – Harold López-Nussa Timbala a la Americana feat. Grégoire Maret (2 Shows)
11/18 – Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
11/19 – La Dame Blanche
11/20 – Great Women of Jazz – The Stories Behind the Music ft. Deborah Stafford and the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
Globe Hall
11/14 – We Are Scientists with Sean McVerry
11/15 – Jeffery Foucault with Patrick Dethlefs
11/16 – Speedy Ortiz with Spacemoth and Mr. Atomic
11/17 – Heavy Diamond Ring with Jess Parsons and Desert Child
11/18 – The Regular with Flower Head and Dear Luna
11/19 – Beauty School Dropout with Not A Toy and Ava Maybee
Goosetown Tavern
11/17 – Tonewood String Band
11/18 – Elyjah Tribe
The Gothic Theatre
11/16 – LP Giobbi with Bad Snacks
11/17 – Muscadine Bloodline with Gabe Lee
11/18 – Royal Blood with Hotwax
The Grizzly Rose
11/15 – Chris Lane and Drew Baldridge
11/17 – Brantley Gilbert with Brian Martin and Josh Ross
11/18 – Clay Walker
Herb’s
11/14 – B3 Jazz Jam
11/15 – Hump Day Funk Jam
11/16 – Dave Randon Trio
11/17 – Alive on Arrival
11/18 – Alive on Arrival
11/19 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
11/20- Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
11/14 – Little Miss Nasty with Grind Cat
11/15 – Cosmic Dojo with The Rhythm Stooges
11/16 – Devon Worley Band with Wendy Clark Band and The Threadbarons
11/17 – Dzirae Gold’s Disco Show
11/18 – Drums And Space with Breadbox
11/19 – Nine Left Dead with Pennysick and Wendy Woo Band
Hi-Dive
11/16 – Youth On Record: Fellow Fashion Music Showcase
11/17 – Light Asylum with Human Leather, Ortrotasce, CXCXCX and Teller
11/18 – Cory Hanson with Slowhand, Supreme Joy and Honey Blazer
11/19 – Buzz Kull with Normal Bias, Perdi La Luz, Many Blessings, Terravault and Verhoffst
Knew Conscious
11/17 – TRI-TIP with Tropical Surge, Wardo and Trepla
11/18 – The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Show Ft. Steve Gillespie and More
11/18 – Secret Special Guest TBA with Manna Sonne
Larimer Lounge
11/16 – Disco Lines X Jiberish Pop Up
11/16 – LP Giobbi with Bad Snacks and AMBA
11/17 – Open House: QRTR with Drevait and Only Hans
11/17 – Treehouse DJ Set: Genghis
11/18 – DJ Susan with Decker Rush, Onerus and Fuse (Morning Set)
11/18 – Gold Panda with Mux Mool
11/18 – Treehouse DJ Set: Men.zo
11/19 – Dizzy with Homeschool and Abrii
Lost Lake
11/16 – Sincere Engineer with Cliffdiver and Phony
11/17 – Knuckle Pups with Red Light Ritual and Stereo Ontario
11/18 – Sydney Sprague with Wheelwright and The Sickly Hecks
11/19 – Time To Waste with Teekay, Chris Linan, Wade Taylor, Nova Tha Ghost, Tina Bean and Coden
Marquis Theater
11/14 – This Wild Life
11/15 – Can’t Swim + Belmont
11/17 – The Disney DJ Night
11/18 – FRENSHIP
11/19 – Alesana
Meow Wolf
11/16 – Cristoph
11/17 – NotLö with MYTHM and Jetset B2B Myelin
11/18 – Ovoid with Entangled Mind, Easyjack, and Phydra
11/19 – Algernon Cadwallader with Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse
Mission Ballroom
11/14 – KE$HA with Jake Wesley Rogers
11/17 – Disco Lines with Ship Wrek, INJI and Kaleena Zanders
11/18 – Marauda with Infekt, Versa B2B Chibs B2B Executioner, Hukae, and Joof B2B Morf
Nocturne
11/15 – The Harry Drabkin Quartet
11/16 -The Dawn Clement Quartet
11/17- Louisa Amend and Eric Gunnison Quartet
11/18 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet
11/19 – The Andrew Vogt Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
11/17 – High Lonesome
11/18 – Ellie And The Alibis
11/19 – Miggy
The Ogden Theatre
11/14 – We Came As Romans with Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide
11/15 – Story Of The Year with Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain
11/16 – In Flames with Havok and In The Company Of Serpents
11/17 – Jeremy Zucker with Tiffany Day and Jake Minch
11/18 – Koan Sound with EDIT, Copycatt, Hudson Lee & Frequent and Aleph
11/20 – The Struts with Mac Saturn
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/17 – Paco Versailles
11/18 – Supermagick (a tribute to Amy Winehouse) with Lubejob
Orchid Denver
11/18 – Trample Man Band ft. Eric Benny Bloom
The Oriental Theater
11/14 – Free Throw with Prince Daddy & The Hyena
11/16 – Left To Die
11/18 – Coven with Lucifer
11/19 – Popstalgia!
11/20 – PURPLE KISS
Roxy Broadway
11/14 – A Feugo & Miss Monroe Production: Opulence II
11/17 – Racyne Parker
11/17 – Alex Blocker Band with Nu Bass Theory and Olivia Roumel
11/18 – Alex Regeimbal & Trio
11/18 – Spitting Image with The Galentines and Worst Year Ever
Roxy Theatre
11/17 – Twoheartd
11/18 – SKYDXDDY
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/14 – Morning Dew with idiedlastnovember, Propane and Burden Jim
11/16 – El Jefe with Smokestack Relics and Lönely Monster
11/18 – Robot Tennis Club with Feed Lot, Dream of Time and Snarklet
Skylark Lounge
11/17 – Jaguar Stevens with King Crawdad and Citizen Tempest
11/18 – Yard Art//Moonlight Bloom//Totem Pocket//Fly Anamita
Summit
11/14 – Dragonforce
11/15 – Kota The Friend
11/16 – Dirty Honey
11/17 – Knuckle Puck with Real Friends
11/18 – Spencer Brown
Temple
11/17 – PrettyPink
11/17 – ORCA
11/18 – Don Diablo
11/18 – Walt White
Your Mom’s House
11/15 – The Backroads Tour – DJs