This Week In Concerts — KE$HA, Depeche Mode, Flamingosis, We Are Scientists, Royal Blood and More

It’s a beautiful fall week here in Denver and, per usual, there’s a fabulous set of shows happening all over the city that’ll suit any music taste.

80s legends Depeche Mode are taking over the Ball Arena on 11/16 — as one of the biggest bands of their era, you know this show isn’t one to miss!

Flamingosis will be bringing the funk to Cervantes on 11/17 and 11/18 — be sure to catch both nights, as Friday will be a killer DJ set and Saturday is the debut of the Flamingosis Live Band, featuring some of the heaviest hitters in the Denver area including Adam Deitch, Josh Fairman and more.

For the headbangers, Royal Blood will be bringing their bass and drum duo to the Gothic on 1/18 — nothing beats the incredible tone of Mike Kerr’s bass coupled with the thundering grooves that Ben Thatcher lays down at the back.

We Are Scientists are playing Globe Hall this evening (11/14) celebrating the release of their 8th studio album, Lobes, a show that should be attended at all costs.

As always, stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

11/17 – Lorely Mur B2B Declan James

11/18 – Roger Sanchez

11/16 – Depeche Mode

11/18 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (2 Shows)

11/14 – N-Type with Internet Child, Don Jamal and Migee

11/16 – Bok Bok with Naasha

11/17 – Visages with Chef Boyarbeatz and Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck

11/18 – Schmoop with Lone Drum, Urban Essence and Mark McNulty

11/16 – DirrtyStarr with Ollie Mumbles, Esoteric, Wax Bandit, N.Aimless and Semantiks

11/17 – Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party

11/18 – Disco Jungle wth Kuff, Homie and GS5

11/17 – Jelie with Osha Renee, King Zo and Ro$$ay

11/18 – Ovira with Underseer and Leveler

11/14 – Ritt Momney wth 26Fix

11/15 – Harm’s Way with Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb

11/16 – Allison Russell

11/18 – The Rock And Roll Playhouse: Music of Taylor Swift

11/18 – DURRY with Roe Kapara

11/19 – The LACS

11/14 – Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret

11/15 – Lil Skies with DJ Rello and Jakob Campbell

11/16 – SHiFT featuring Abelation & Shanghai Doom with Sharlitz Web, Dêtre and Patrick Skyler

11/17 – Flamingosis with Dām-Funk, Motiv and Nothing_Neue

11/18 – Flamingosis Live Band with Nitecap, Recess and Ethno

11/19 – Persephone: An Underworld Cabaret

11/16 – Wood Belly with Liver Down The River

11/17 – Squeaky Feet with Mr. Specific and Matt Weiman Band

11/16 – AU5

11/17 – Ben Nicky

11/18 – MC4D

11/18 – Bass Ops: Izzy Vadim

11/14 – Ronnie Foster

11/15 – Ronnie Foster

11/16 – The Three Tenors

11/16 – Piano Lounge: Sonya Walker

11/17 – José James Sings Badu (2 Shows)

11/17 – Piano Lounge: Spencer Zweifel

11/18 – Harold López-Nussa Timbala a la Americana feat. Grégoire Maret (2 Shows)

11/18 – Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

11/19 – La Dame Blanche

11/20 – Great Women of Jazz – The Stories Behind the Music ft. Deborah Stafford and the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

11/14 – We Are Scientists with Sean McVerry

11/15 – Jeffery Foucault with Patrick Dethlefs

11/16 – Speedy Ortiz with Spacemoth and Mr. Atomic

11/17 – Heavy Diamond Ring with Jess Parsons and Desert Child

11/18 – The Regular with Flower Head and Dear Luna

11/19 – Beauty School Dropout with Not A Toy and Ava Maybee

11/17 – Tonewood String Band

11/18 – Elyjah Tribe

11/16 – LP Giobbi with Bad Snacks

11/17 – Muscadine Bloodline with Gabe Lee

11/18 – Royal Blood with Hotwax

11/15 – Chris Lane and Drew Baldridge

11/17 – Brantley Gilbert with Brian Martin and Josh Ross

11/18 – Clay Walker

11/14 – B3 Jazz Jam

11/15 – Hump Day Funk Jam

11/16 – Dave Randon Trio

11/17 – Alive on Arrival

11/18 – Alive on Arrival

11/19 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

11/20- Monday Night Jazz Jam

11/14 – Little Miss Nasty with Grind Cat

11/15 – Cosmic Dojo with The Rhythm Stooges

11/16 – Devon Worley Band with Wendy Clark Band and The Threadbarons

11/17 – Dzirae Gold’s Disco Show

11/18 – Drums And Space with Breadbox

11/19 – Nine Left Dead with Pennysick and Wendy Woo Band

11/16 – Youth On Record: Fellow Fashion Music Showcase

11/17 – Light Asylum with Human Leather, Ortrotasce, CXCXCX and Teller

11/18 – Cory Hanson with Slowhand, Supreme Joy and Honey Blazer

11/19 – Buzz Kull with Normal Bias, Perdi La Luz, Many Blessings, Terravault and Verhoffst

11/17 – TRI-TIP with Tropical Surge, Wardo and Trepla

11/18 – The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Show Ft. Steve Gillespie and More

11/18 – Secret Special Guest TBA with Manna Sonne

11/16 – Disco Lines X Jiberish Pop Up

11/16 – LP Giobbi with Bad Snacks and AMBA

11/17 – Open House: QRTR with Drevait and Only Hans

11/17 – Treehouse DJ Set: Genghis

11/18 – DJ Susan with Decker Rush, Onerus and Fuse (Morning Set)

11/18 – Gold Panda with Mux Mool

11/18 – Treehouse DJ Set: Men.zo

11/19 – Dizzy with Homeschool and Abrii

11/16 – Sincere Engineer with Cliffdiver and Phony

11/17 – Knuckle Pups with Red Light Ritual and Stereo Ontario

11/18 – Sydney Sprague with Wheelwright and The Sickly Hecks

11/19 – Time To Waste with Teekay, Chris Linan, Wade Taylor, Nova Tha Ghost, Tina Bean and Coden

11/14 – This Wild Life

11/15 – Can’t Swim + Belmont

11/17 – The Disney DJ Night

11/18 – FRENSHIP

11/19 – Alesana

11/16 – Cristoph

11/17 – NotLö with MYTHM and Jetset B2B Myelin

11/18 – Ovoid with Entangled Mind, Easyjack, and Phydra

11/19 – Algernon Cadwallader with Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse

11/14 – KE$HA with Jake Wesley Rogers

11/17 – Disco Lines with Ship Wrek, INJI and Kaleena Zanders

11/18 – Marauda with Infekt, Versa B2B Chibs B2B Executioner, Hukae, and Joof B2B Morf

11/15 – The Harry Drabkin Quartet

11/16 -The Dawn Clement Quartet

11/17- Louisa Amend and Eric Gunnison Quartet

11/18 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet

11/19 – The Andrew Vogt Quartet

11/17 – High Lonesome

11/18 – Ellie And The Alibis

11/19 – Miggy

11/14 – We Came As Romans with Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide

11/15 – Story Of The Year with Four Year Strong and Youth Fountain

11/16 – In Flames with Havok and In The Company Of Serpents

11/17 – Jeremy Zucker with Tiffany Day and Jake Minch

11/18 – Koan Sound with EDIT, Copycatt, Hudson Lee & Frequent and Aleph

11/20 – The Struts with Mac Saturn

11/17 – Paco Versailles

11/18 – Supermagick (a tribute to Amy Winehouse) with Lubejob

11/18 – Trample Man Band ft. Eric Benny Bloom

11/14 – Free Throw with Prince Daddy & The Hyena

11/16 – Left To Die

11/18 – Coven with Lucifer

11/19 – Popstalgia!

11/20 – PURPLE KISS

11/14 – A Feugo & Miss Monroe Production: Opulence II

11/17 – Racyne Parker

11/17 – Alex Blocker Band with Nu Bass Theory and Olivia Roumel

11/18 – Alex Regeimbal & Trio

11/18 – Spitting Image with The Galentines and Worst Year Ever

11/17 – Twoheartd

11/18 – SKYDXDDY

11/14 – Morning Dew with idiedlastnovember, Propane and Burden Jim

11/16 – El Jefe with Smokestack Relics and Lönely Monster

11/18 – Robot Tennis Club with Feed Lot, Dream of Time and Snarklet

11/17 – Jaguar Stevens with King Crawdad and Citizen Tempest

11/18 – Yard Art//Moonlight Bloom//Totem Pocket//Fly Anamita

11/14 – Dragonforce

11/15 – Kota The Friend

11/16 – Dirty Honey

11/17 – Knuckle Puck with Real Friends

11/18 – Spencer Brown

11/17 – PrettyPink

11/17 – ORCA

11/18 – Don Diablo

11/18 – Walt White

11/15 – The Backroads Tour – DJs