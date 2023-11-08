This Week In Concerts — Doja Cat, Madeon, Pussy Riot, COFAKTOR, The Pamlico Sound and More

Nighttime is falling even earlier here in Denver now that Daylight Savings Time is no more — but that’s okay! This week in concerts, there are tons of shows to take away those winter blues and ensure those early nights keep on rollin’ late.
For the EDM fans, Red Rocks is the place to be this weekend! Catch Madeon on Thursday, Slander on Friday, DJ Snake on Saturday and Of The Trees on Sunday — all the support acts will be sure to bring the fire too! Just make sure the Advil is handy Monday after four straight nights of headbangin’.
COFAKTOR will be bringing only the best house vibes to Vinyl on 11/11, and with Owie and Sonrizas starting the night off there’s no way Vinyl won’t be one of the best parties of the weekend
Doja Cat will be bringing one of the wildest shows to the Ball Arena on 11/10. Don’t miss the “Say So” star bring what’s sure to be an unbelievable performance.
Looking for some funk so you can get your boogie on? Catch The Pamlico Sound bringing all the grooves to The Black Buzzard on 11/10, with LatinSoul and Libelula (featuring yours truly on the drums) getting the dancefloor movin’ early and goin’ all night long.
Don’t let the early sunset get you down – catch some killer shows this week and stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
11/10 – Stephan Jolk
11/4 – Yulia Niko
Ball Arena
11/10 – Doja Cat
11/12 – Burna Boy
The Black Box
11/7 – Dizzy with Centauri, Internet Child, Wav-E and Vyblossom
11/9 – Shrimpnose with Noer The Boyfriend and Patches.
11/10 – Erothyme with Devin Kroes, Ikuma and Hackett
11/11 – Fixate with Sinistarr and Recon Residents
The Black Box Lounge
11/9 – Alphabeat Soup #66: toointoit with Dub XP, Lunatic Dawn, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor
11/10 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Saint Pond with Kiefguru, LunarMxntra and Resident Tag Sesh
11/11 – HoneyBee with Muted Diagram and Shordy
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/8 – Nordista Freeze with A Mouthful of Thunder, Little Trips and DREAMiBOi
11/9 – Plasma Canvas with Church Fire and Give Me Gold
11/10 – The Pamlico Sound with Libelula and LatinSoul
11/11 – Battle of the Bands 2023: Stil Runnin, Radio Fluke, The Stephen Lear Band and Hemline
The Bluebird Theater
11/7 – Periphery with Mike Dawes
11/8 – Full of Hell with END, Inter Arma and Wake
11/9 – Cole Scheifele with Holly Lovell and Sturtz
11/10 – Royal & The Serpent with Carlie Hanson Baby Fisher
11/11 – Yam Haus and Sawyer
11/12 – Vedo with Torica
11/13 – Madison Ryann Ward
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/8 – Sun Room with Sarah & The Sundays
11/9 – SHiFT ft. Mr. Carmack with Dilip and Otxhello
11/10 – Shrek Rave
11/11 – The Expendables with Bumpin’ Uglies and Claire Wright
11/12 – Two Girls One Ghost
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/9 – Kitchen Dwellers
11/10 – Hobo Johnson
11/11 – Hobo Johnson
11/12 – Chase Shakur with Flozigg and Nahkeem
11/13 – MEGA64
The Church
11/9 – Luci
11/10 – Yung Bae
Club Vinyl
11/11 – Cofaktor with Owie and Sonrizas
11/11 – Bass Ops – Mad Dubz
Dazzle
11/8 – Reid Poole’s Front Range 6
11/9 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band (Two Shows)
11/9 – Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley
11/10 – Andy Nevala Quartet
11/10 – John Lake
11/10 – Piano Lounge: Connor Terrones
11/11 – Milquetoast & Co. with Lauren Frihauf
11/11 – Piano Lounge: Callum Bair
Globe Hall
11/7 – Dale Hollow with Sarah Adams
11/8 – Azizi Gibson with WNTR
11/9 – Dead Hookup with Aughter, Batterhead and Spongbong Hemppants
11/10 – Palehound with Alexalone and Autumnal
11/11 – The Bright Light Social Hour with Demob Happy
11/12 – AJ Lee & Blue Summit with Two Runner
Goosetown Tavern
11/11 – Liquid Chicken
The Gothic Theatre
11/7 – LEISURE with Rumtum
11/8 – Slaughter Beach, Dog with Bonny Doon
11/9 – Pussy Riot with Sloppy Jane
11/10 – The Greatest Generation
11/11 – Scene Queen with Ellise and Rivals
11/12 – Barclay Crenshaw with Yheti and The Librarian
The Grizzly Rose
11/10 – Tracy Byrd
Herb’s
11/7 – B3 Jazz Jam
11/8 – Hump Day Funk Jam
11/9 – Dave Randon Trio
11/10 – Skool Daze
11/11 – Skool Daze
11/12 – Wonderbread
11/13 – Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
11/8 – King Ropes with Flora De La Luna and Billy Conquer
11/9 – Sidney Bird with Anterra and Darcy Nelson
11/10 – The Rooster Roast of Illegal Pete
11/11 – Source with Triune, In The Variant, Mosaic and Infinite Cathedral
11/12 – Billy Marchiafava with Affliction Music, Estephany, Young Namic and Lil Kapow
Hi-Dive
11/7 – Lola Kirke With Alana Mars
11/8 – Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs with Replica City and The Sickly Hecks
11/9 – Devil Master with Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp and Victim Of Fire
11/10 – Cindy Lee with Freak Heat Waves, Bobby Amulet and Tepid
11/11 – The Builders And The Butchers with Heated Bones and DBUK
11/12 – The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir with Edith Pike and Fainting Dreams
11/13 – SDH (Semiotics Department Of Heteronyms) with MVTANT, Church Fire and Sell Farm
Knew Conscious
11/10 – Casual Commander with Since JulEye
11/11 – Marble Eyes
11/12 – Defunk
Larimer Lounge
11/7 – Vinyl Williams with Flaural and Bluebook
11/8 – Treehouse DJ Set – ALLEYCVT
11/8 – Julie with Blimp
11/9 – ALLEYCVT with En7ropy and Nealson
11/10 – OOTORO with Tegi and Benjamin Sandoval
11/10 – Treehouse DJ Set – PINK PARKS
11/11 – The Mañanas with BRUHA
11/11 – Truth X Lies with Bodega Cats and DH Dos
11/11 – Treehouse DJ Set – Groove District
11/12 – Wombat And The Monkey Man with Coldridge and Nicki Walters
Lost Lake
11/9 – Casper Allen with Nicky Diamonds and French Cuffs
11/10 – Mating Ritual with Loviet
11/11 – Helena Deland with Jana Horn and Isadora Eden
11/12 – Emei with Lulu Simon
11/13 – Xiuhtezcatl & Mato Wayuhi with Cherokee Social
Marquis Theater
11/8 – Bell Witch
11/10 – The Kiffness
11/11 – Samiam
11/12 – Blu Eyes
11/13 – Angel Du$t
Meow Wolf
11/9 – K+LAB with Danny Grooves, Deezy Le Phunk, Miilk and Donna Dada
11/10 – Minnesota with Skysia
11/11 – Minnesota
Mission Ballroom
11/10 – The California Honeydrops with Sam Grisman Project
11/11 – Twiddle with Melt
Nocturne
11/7 – The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet
11/8 – The Harry Drabkin Quartet
11/9 -The Dawn Clement Quartet
11/10 – Louisa Amend and Eric Gunnison Quartet
11/11 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet
11/12 – The Andrew Vogt Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
11/10 – Sugar Britches
11/11 – GT And the Sidewinders
The Ogden Theatre
11/9 – The Cat Empire with High Fade
11/10 – Kitchen Dwellers with Cris Jacobs
11/11 – Kitchen Dwellers with Mountain Grass Unit
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/10 – Head For The Hills
11/11 – Pert Near Sandstone with Henhouse Prowlers
Orchid Denver
11/11 – Scatta Live
11/12 – Scatta Live
The Oriental Theater
11/7 – A Giant Dog
11/10 – Black Stone Cherry with Giovannie and The Hired Guns
11/11 – Stone Beat Invasion
11/12 – Great Guys
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/9 – Madeon with BAYNK, Amtrac and Spirit Motel
11/10 – Slander with Kill The Noise B2B Trivecta, Wavedash, Saka and Redline
11/11 – DJ Snake with Knock2, What So Not, Devault and Decker Rush
11/12 – Of The Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH and The Librarian
Roxy Broadway
11/8 – Large Brush Collection with Barry Osborne
11/9 – Calvin Locklear with Emily Barnes
11/10 Andy Eppler
11/10 – Alana Mars with UHL and Heart Reaper
11/11 – Darker By Far
11/11 – Cross-Eyed Possum Band with Amy Martin and The Hipocrats
Roxy Theatre
11/10 – Femme Fest: Blood of Lilith with Hygeia, Chemical Violet, Burning Silence and Hel Hath Fury
11/11 – Stevie Stone
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/8 – Octopoulpe with Tulpa and Slug City
11/9 – POCKET VINYL vs. PRETTY. LOUD. with Fables Of The Fall and Birdhouse View
11/11 – Awakebutstillinbed with Stay Inside, Astral Planes and A Place for Owls
Skylark Lounge
11/7 – TALLIES with Cherished and Pill Joy
11/8 – His His with Frail Talk and Joe Sampson
11/9 – Zealot with Cipriano and Gabriel Albelo
11/10 – Nightfishing with Creek and Buio Totale
11/11 – Hooper with despAIR Jordan and Flashes Red
Summit
11/7 – CARNIFEX with Signs Of The Swarm, To The Grave, The Last 10 Seconds Of Life
11/8 – Gera MX and Nanpa Básico
11/9 – Dying Fetus
11/10 – Laszewo
11/11 – Baroness
11/12 – Siddhartha
Temple
11/10 – The Trap Shaman
11/11 – Marvel
Your Mom’s House
11/9 – Haus Catz with TRØLL, TLooP and Rezolve
11/11 – Nevv with Bakester, Telly and Lance Note
11/12 – wifisfuneral