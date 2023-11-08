This Week In Concerts — Doja Cat, Madeon, Pussy Riot, COFAKTOR, The Pamlico Sound and More

Nighttime is falling even earlier here in Denver now that Daylight Savings Time is no more — but that’s okay! This week in concerts, there are tons of shows to take away those winter blues and ensure those early nights keep on rollin’ late.

For the EDM fans, Red Rocks is the place to be this weekend! Catch Madeon on Thursday, Slander on Friday, DJ Snake on Saturday and Of The Trees on Sunday — all the support acts will be sure to bring the fire too! Just make sure the Advil is handy Monday after four straight nights of headbangin’.

COFAKTOR will be bringing only the best house vibes to Vinyl on 11/11, and with Owie and Sonrizas starting the night off there’s no way Vinyl won’t be one of the best parties of the weekend

Doja Cat will be bringing one of the wildest shows to the Ball Arena on 11/10. Don’t miss the “Say So” star bring what’s sure to be an unbelievable performance.

Looking for some funk so you can get your boogie on? Catch The Pamlico Sound bringing all the grooves to The Black Buzzard on 11/10, with LatinSoul and Libelula (featuring yours truly on the drums) getting the dancefloor movin’ early and goin’ all night long.

Don’t let the early sunset get you down – catch some killer shows this week and stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

11/10 – Stephan Jolk

11/4 – Yulia Niko

11/10 – Doja Cat

11/12 – Burna Boy

11/7 – Dizzy with Centauri, Internet Child, Wav-E and Vyblossom

11/9 – Shrimpnose with Noer The Boyfriend and Patches.

11/10 – Erothyme with Devin Kroes, Ikuma and Hackett

11/11 – Fixate with Sinistarr and Recon Residents

11/9 – Alphabeat Soup #66: toointoit with Dub XP, Lunatic Dawn, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor

11/10 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Saint Pond with Kiefguru, LunarMxntra and Resident Tag Sesh

11/11 – HoneyBee with Muted Diagram and Shordy

11/8 – Nordista Freeze with A Mouthful of Thunder, Little Trips and DREAMiBOi

11/9 – Plasma Canvas with Church Fire and Give Me Gold



11/10 – The Pamlico Sound with Libelula and LatinSoul

11/11 – Battle of the Bands 2023: Stil Runnin, Radio Fluke, The Stephen Lear Band and Hemline

11/7 – Periphery with Mike Dawes

11/8 – Full of Hell with END, Inter Arma and Wake

11/9 – Cole Scheifele with Holly Lovell and Sturtz

11/10 – Royal & The Serpent with Carlie Hanson Baby Fisher

11/11 – Yam Haus and Sawyer

11/12 – Vedo with Torica

11/13 – Madison Ryann Ward

11/8 – Sun Room with Sarah & The Sundays

11/9 – SHiFT ft. Mr. Carmack with Dilip and Otxhello

11/10 – Shrek Rave

11/11 – The Expendables with Bumpin’ Uglies and Claire Wright

11/12 – Two Girls One Ghost

11/9 – Kitchen Dwellers

11/10 – Hobo Johnson

11/11 – Hobo Johnson

11/12 – Chase Shakur with Flozigg and Nahkeem

11/13 – MEGA64

11/9 – Luci

11/10 – Yung Bae

11/11 – Cofaktor with Owie and Sonrizas

11/11 – Bass Ops – Mad Dubz

11/8 – Reid Poole’s Front Range 6

11/9 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band (Two Shows)

11/9 – Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

11/10 – Andy Nevala Quartet

11/10 – John Lake

11/10 – Piano Lounge: Connor Terrones

11/11 – Milquetoast & Co. with Lauren Frihauf

11/11 – Piano Lounge: Callum Bair

11/7 – Dale Hollow with Sarah Adams

11/8 – Azizi Gibson with WNTR

11/9 – Dead Hookup with Aughter, Batterhead and Spongbong Hemppants

11/10 – Palehound with Alexalone and Autumnal

11/11 – The Bright Light Social Hour with Demob Happy

11/12 – AJ Lee & Blue Summit with Two Runner

11/11 – Liquid Chicken

11/7 – LEISURE with Rumtum

11/8 – Slaughter Beach, Dog with Bonny Doon

11/9 – Pussy Riot with Sloppy Jane

11/10 – The Greatest Generation

11/11 – Scene Queen with Ellise and Rivals

11/12 – Barclay Crenshaw with Yheti and The Librarian

11/10 – Tracy Byrd

11/7 – B3 Jazz Jam

11/8 – Hump Day Funk Jam

11/9 – Dave Randon Trio

11/10 – Skool Daze

11/11 – Skool Daze

11/12 – Wonderbread

11/13 – Monday Night Jazz Jam

11/8 – King Ropes with Flora De La Luna and Billy Conquer

11/9 – Sidney Bird with Anterra and Darcy Nelson

11/10 – The Rooster Roast of Illegal Pete

11/11 – Source with Triune, In The Variant, Mosaic and Infinite Cathedral

11/12 – Billy Marchiafava with Affliction Music, Estephany, Young Namic and Lil Kapow

11/7 – Lola Kirke With Alana Mars

11/8 – Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs with Replica City and The Sickly Hecks

11/9 – Devil Master with Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp and Victim Of Fire

11/10 – Cindy Lee with Freak Heat Waves, Bobby Amulet and Tepid

11/11 – The Builders And The Butchers with Heated Bones and DBUK

11/12 – The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir with Edith Pike and Fainting Dreams

11/13 – SDH (Semiotics Department Of Heteronyms) with MVTANT, Church Fire and Sell Farm

11/10 – Casual Commander with Since JulEye

11/11 – Marble Eyes

11/12 – Defunk

11/7 – Vinyl Williams with Flaural and Bluebook

11/8 – Treehouse DJ Set – ALLEYCVT

11/8 – Julie with Blimp

11/9 – ALLEYCVT with En7ropy and Nealson

11/10 – OOTORO with Tegi and Benjamin Sandoval

11/10 – Treehouse DJ Set – PINK PARKS

11/11 – The Mañanas with BRUHA

11/11 – Truth X Lies with Bodega Cats and DH Dos

11/11 – Treehouse DJ Set – Groove District

11/12 – Wombat And The Monkey Man with Coldridge and Nicki Walters

11/9 – Casper Allen with Nicky Diamonds and French Cuffs

11/10 – Mating Ritual with Loviet

11/11 – Helena Deland with Jana Horn and Isadora Eden

11/12 – Emei with Lulu Simon

11/13 – Xiuhtezcatl & Mato Wayuhi with Cherokee Social

11/8 – Bell Witch

11/10 – The Kiffness

11/11 – Samiam

11/12 – Blu Eyes

11/13 – Angel Du$t

11/9 – K+LAB with Danny Grooves, Deezy Le Phunk, Miilk and Donna Dada

11/10 – Minnesota with Skysia

11/11 – Minnesota

11/10 – The California Honeydrops with Sam Grisman Project

11/11 – Twiddle with Melt

11/7 – The Rich Chiaraluce Quartet

11/8 – The Harry Drabkin Quartet

11/9 -The Dawn Clement Quartet

11/10 – Louisa Amend and Eric Gunnison Quartet

11/11 – Wil Swindler and Friends Quintet

11/12 – The Andrew Vogt Quartet

11/10 – Sugar Britches

11/11 – GT And the Sidewinders

11/9 – The Cat Empire with High Fade

11/10 – Kitchen Dwellers with Cris Jacobs

11/11 – Kitchen Dwellers with Mountain Grass Unit

11/10 – Head For The Hills

11/11 – Pert Near Sandstone with Henhouse Prowlers

11/11 – Scatta Live

11/12 – Scatta Live

11/7 – A Giant Dog

11/10 – Black Stone Cherry with Giovannie and The Hired Guns

11/11 – Stone Beat Invasion

11/12 – Great Guys

11/9 – Madeon with BAYNK, Amtrac and Spirit Motel

11/10 – Slander with Kill The Noise B2B Trivecta, Wavedash, Saka and Redline

11/11 – DJ Snake with Knock2, What So Not, Devault and Decker Rush

11/12 – Of The Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH and The Librarian

11/8 – Large Brush Collection with Barry Osborne

11/9 – Calvin Locklear with Emily Barnes

11/10 Andy Eppler

11/10 – Alana Mars with UHL and Heart Reaper

11/11 – Darker By Far

11/11 – Cross-Eyed Possum Band with Amy Martin and The Hipocrats

11/10 – Femme Fest: Blood of Lilith with Hygeia, Chemical Violet, Burning Silence and Hel Hath Fury

11/11 – Stevie Stone

11/8 – Octopoulpe with Tulpa and Slug City

11/9 – POCKET VINYL vs. PRETTY. LOUD. with Fables Of The Fall and Birdhouse View

11/11 – Awakebutstillinbed with Stay Inside, Astral Planes and A Place for Owls

11/7 – TALLIES with Cherished and Pill Joy

11/8 – His His with Frail Talk and Joe Sampson

11/9 – Zealot with Cipriano and Gabriel Albelo

11/10 – Nightfishing with Creek and Buio Totale

11/11 – Hooper with despAIR Jordan and Flashes Red

11/7 – CARNIFEX with Signs Of The Swarm, To The Grave, The Last 10 Seconds Of Life

11/8 – Gera MX and Nanpa Básico

11/9 – Dying Fetus

11/10 – Laszewo

11/11 – Baroness

11/12 – Siddhartha

11/10 – The Trap Shaman

11/11 – Marvel

11/9 – Haus Catz with TRØLL, TLooP and Rezolve

11/11 – Nevv with Bakester, Telly and Lance Note

11/12 – wifisfuneral