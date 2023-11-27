Practice Your Swing and Stay Warm This Season with Denver’s Indoor Golf Courses

The November chill has made its way to Colorado, and aside from skiing, it’s tough to take on our usual outdoor sports. So, we turn to indoor options such as indoor golf. Luckily, The Mile High City offers a few great options, so we’ve rounded up the best golf simulators and putting greens fit for everyone. Grab a club, have a drink and stay warm this fall with indoor golf in Denver.

Holey Moley

Where: 1201 18th St, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 12 p.m. -11 p.m.; Friday, 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: New to the Denver mini golf scene, Holey Moley has already received a lot of buzz since its doors opened on September 7th of this year. The mini golf bar of “unique holes and multi-sensory labyrinths” made its U.S. debut in the Mile High after massive success in its country of origin, Australia. The company plans to expand into states like California and Texas soon, but Colorado is the first to experience all the putting fun!

The 45-year-old Old Spaghetti Factory turned pop culture indoor mini-golf bar fills its space with three nine-hole courses, including “Makin it Rain,” “Duck Shoot” and “The Moon and Pars.” Holey Moley promises it will be “the craziest round of mini golf you’ll ever play,” with holes full of nostalgia for the 80s and 90s. In between rounds, indulge in sharable cocktail trophies, unique sours, a bathtub filled to the brim and mouthwatering meals to keep you fueled.

Monster Mini Golf

Where: 8227 S Holly St, Centennial

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Monster Mini Golf started as an idea for Christina and Patrick Vitagliano at their kitchen table in Danielson, Connecticut. Now, the idea is a nationwide success and a leader in black-light entertainment. Monster Mini Golf isn’t your average indoor course of spinning wheels, artificial green and miniature landmarks; these courses glow in the dark with animated “monsters” lurking around every corner to torment you with silly jokes. Families can play 18 holes winding around hand-painted artwork depicting sites around the Mile High. Throughout the game, enjoy on-course entertainment, including contests, trivia and retro tunes.

Monster Mini Golf is a wacky world of stimulating entertainment! Once you’ve finished putting, explore other attractions like laser tag, bowling and virtual reality. Play timeless classics, including Skee Ball and Air Hockey and new adventures, like Jurassic Park, in the arcade to earn tickets and redeem some sweet prizes.

One Shot Back

Where: 2134 Curtis St Unit 101, Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday, 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the Five Points neighborhood, One Shot Back is not your typical indoor putt mini golf in Denver. The 2 in 1 golf bar offers a high-class atmosphere with top-quality golf simulators. The concept for One Shot Back was brought to life during the pandemic when a couple noticed an influx of golfers in the city. The idea became a reality two years later, and now the bar has received five-star feedback and a returning clientele.

Whether you are a night owl or looking for daytime entertainment, sip on smooth specialty cocktails like a “Hole In One” while virtually competing for the win. Join a future league and compete with a partner, or sign up solo and connect with others. If you’re looking for a good drink deal in a classy venue, One Shot Back has weekly specials, including Ladies Lounge on Tuesdays and all-day happy hour on Thursdays. Gather your team, book a bay and enjoy cocktails for up to four hours!

Puttshack

Where: 2813 Blake St, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: Located in RiNo Art District, Puttshack, the UK-based upscale indoor mini golf experience reimagines the classic game in Denver. By incorporating patented technology, quality beverages and drinks and an Instagrammable aesthetic, Puttshack creates an experience for all ages to enjoy. Gather friends, family, or a potential fling and play for points—whoever scores the highest points wins.

Puttshack’s tech-infused mini golf makes it easy to follow the game and track who’s in the lead. Don’t even think about cheating! Balls link to each player’s profile to follow every move in the game. Keep your eye out for Supertubes to get ahead, and watch out for Hazard Trips to ensure you don’t fall behind.

Try Puttshack’s globally inspired menu between rounds, including Thai fried chicken, Maryland crab dip and falafel cakes. If you need to drown your sorrows after a loss or celebrate a win, they have a great selection of specialty cocktails like a Spiced Pineapple Mezcal Margarita and a Puttshack Paloma. Whether chowing down or sipping on something, jam out to live DJs and curated playlists that bring the energy all night.

Sheraton Denver Downtown’s Topgolf Swing Suite

Where: 1550 Court Pl, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Not only does the Sheraton Denver Downtown offer warm hospitality and a comfortable place to unwind, but the hotel now has a new golf simulator. Topgolf Swing Suite is the Sheraton’s latest addition after completing an $80 million renovation in 2021—the lobby-level immersive suite comprises giant screens and a cozy lounge to ensure an elevated experience. Topgolf Swing Suite offers a list of games, so even if you’re not a golfer, there is something for everyone. Play signature Topgolf and carnival games, hockey, baseball, football and Zombie Dodgeball.

South Broadway Country Club

Where: 2265 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: South Broadway Country Club has brought over 100 of the world’s best golf courses to the Mile High for the last five years. When it opened in 2016, South Broadway Country Club became Denver’s first indoor golf venue to use Trackman simulation technology. Through advanced software and a camera, Trackman delivers accurate data used by 85 of the world’s top players to create a real-life feel for its virtual game.

Play like a pro and choose from a library of 125 courses with three added every month. Whether you frequent the green or dabble in the game, South Broadway Country Club offers an inclusive golf experience for everyone. They live by their motto, “non-members only,” meaning all are welcome. If you want to enhance your skills, reserve a lesson and become one of the golf greats!