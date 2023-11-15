After catapulting into mega-stardom amidst the pandemic, the multifaceted artist Doja Cat has crafted her own niche in pop culture. Fresh from the contentious release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet, Doja descended upon Ball Arena with a singular purpose—to orchestrate beautiful chaos.

The audience was a medley of extravagant makeup and gleaming outfits, with some fans taking it to the extreme by covering themselves in fake dried blood, a nod to the iconic “Paint the Town Red” music video. Doja’s fashion statements have undeniably left their mark, but it’s the impact of her music that triumphs.

As the stagehands prepared for her grand entrance, the massive screens lit up with a promo video for her new merchandise — a playful creation reminiscent of an elementary school iMovie, enhanced with bad Microsoft fonts. Doja, a master of internet humor, effortlessly promotes herself with a non-abrasive touch, showcasing an acute understanding of her fan base. This set the tone for a night that would be as unpredictable as it was unforgettable.

The lights descended into darkness and Hitchcock-inspired visuals painted the screens. Beams cut through the stadium accompanied by a symphony of horror sounds. Bathed in red light and shrouded in a veil, she emerged, a lone figure in the spectral mist. She glided down the stage before falling into a pit of smoke and darkness once more.

The thundering bass of “Demons” cracked through the air as Doja reappeared, taking a power stance under a colossal spider puppet. Bleached shaved head, dressed in all white splattered with fake blood, Doja created yet another iconic fashion moment. She delivered powerful bars to the unhinged beats, dancing across the stage as the spider loomed above.

Doja, a maestro of blending musical and theatrical performance, conducted fiery explosions and extras adorned in red cloaks, the scene reminiscent of a Kubrickian nightmare. In the midst of horror movie references and haunting visuals, Doja assumed the role of the “final girl” as she moved, a testament to the meticulous preparation put into every aspect of the show and her ability to survive as an artist.

A shift in the atmosphere brought forth soft blue lights and wisps of smoke. Enter “Agora Hills,” an infectious bubble-trap song that coaxed even the reluctant dads and boyfriends in attendance to sway their hips. The song allowed Doja to showcase her versatility, seamlessly transitioning between light pop choruses and intricate rap verses.

“Attention” followed with a hypnotic hook and Doja’s enchanting moves guiding the groove. She then called out her critics, asserting her comfort in her own skin and challenging societal expectations of women. The crowd’s passionate screams turned it into a powerfully affirming moment.

As the notes of “Often” filled the arena, Doja, standing front and center, emanated Badu vibes, blanketing the space with a soulful groove that radiated warming energy. During her smokey cover of Hiatus Coyote’s “Red Room,” the stadium transformed into a twinkling night sky.

The show then entered a phase dominated by tracks from her third studio album, Planet Her, which showcased Doja’s ability to seamlessly meld her old and new work. A jazzy remix of “Say So” stood out, a testament to the meticulous effort invested in curating a cohesive and enthralling experience.

The night reached its peak with Doja standing before a colossal eyeball, yelling out “You know what to do” as the horns of the chart-topping “Paint the Town Red” rang out. The audience drowned out Doja’s voice, passionately yelling every word and shaking the foundation of Ball Arena.

Doja Cat has not only solidified herself as one of the most talented performers of the current day but has also put on a show that rebels against her previous pop image. A show that has left its mark on Ball Arena — a testament to unconstrained creativity and the fearless pursuit of chaos.