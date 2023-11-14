Denver Fashion Week’s Model Workshop – Making Dreams a Reality

Denver Fashion Week’s Model Workshop doesn’t just educate – it breathes life into dreams. Breaking into fashion and modeling can feel overwhelming for anyone, but especially for people based outside of Los Angeles and New York — cities known for their influence in the industry.

Last night, Denver residents were hosted and led by Nikki Strickler, Denver Fashion Week’s Runway Producer and Model Coordinator. Hosted at the Thompson Hotel in Downtown Denver, the lecture covered a comprehensive range of topics and attendees left with working knowledge of casting appearance, runway walks, model safety, finding an agency and how to best prepare for casting.

Strickler booked her first modeling job 10 years ago, walking in Denver Fashion Week (what was then Denver Fashion Weekend). Early in her career, she moved to Los Angeles and landed roles modeling for Tom Ford and Coach. Relocating back to Denver, she then worked as an agent at Southwest Model and Talent Agency. Hired at Denver Fashion Week in 2021 as Model Coordinator, Strickler moved into the position of Runway Producer in summer of 2023.

The energy of the room was encouraging, upbeat, and overwhelmingly positive. After the lecture, Strickler had all attendees out of their seats and around the room to be directed into their ‘model stance’ — the stance at the top of the runway before the walk began.

She then had the model hopefuls walk down the runway in pairs and personally adjusted and critiqued their stances and walks. By the end of the interactive portion, the improvement was remarkably noticeable in attendees. The clapping and encouragement that came from peers helped to shake off nerves and encouraged attendees to give their fiercest walk down the runway. The pump-up playlist — heavy on Beyonce tracks — also contributed to the dynamic energy of the workshop.

Lucas Lizardos was once a model hopeful who attended the Model Workshop this past July. After attending and later successfully auditioning, he was cast in three different shows at DFW. Lizardos said that he attributes much of his success in DFW to the tools he learned in the workshop.

“Modeling in my home country of Venezuela, there are some distinct differences from modeling here in the U.S.,” He said. “I am grateful to have been apart of the workshop and am excited to refine my modeling talent with future opportunities as well.”

Lizardos walked on Sunday night at the Southwest Hair Awards Show for Carlos Hair Studio and will walk tonight for OKIME KOLLECTIONS at Streetwear and Sneakers night. Lizardos is also walking for Jenn Burback on Thursday for DFW’s Society Night.

The Modeling Workshop welcomed people of all ages and genders and is held twice a year in preparation for Denver Fashion Week Model Auditions. Auditions to walk in the Spring ‘24 show will occur on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 10:30 – 3 p.m.

Photos by Yesenia Follingstad and Adam Ripplinger