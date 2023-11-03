Denver Arts Week Returns Showcasing the City’s Varied Culture

The 17th annual Denver Arts Week begins today and will run through November 11, when several businesses and venues get together to highlight the cultural diversity the city has to offer. Last year’s festivities included over 450 events across the city and this year looks to be similar in scope, starting with an expanded First Friday Art Walk across the city’s creative neighborhoods and the next day featuring Free Night at the Museums on Saturday, November 4, when many of Denver’s top cultural institutions will be free of charge with extended hours.

“Denver Arts Week is about making the arts accessible to everyone and celebrating our amazing cultural community,” Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, mentioned in a previous press release. “This annual tradition reminds us why it is so important to support the arts and why they are such a vital part of our city’s identity.”

One of the participating venues is the Denver Botanic Gardens, where, during Night at the Museums, will host special tours of their herbarium which houses preserved plants and fungi, access to the scientists, art and music workshops, plus several more events.

“We have more activities at Night at the Museums – all taking place in the Freyer–Newman Center. Since the event occurs in the evening, the gardens will not be accessible but the Freyer–Newman Center will be buzzing with activity.” Erin Bird, Associate Director of Communications for the Gardens, mentioned. “We have a variety of art exhibitions, classes, lectures and performances that take place throughout the week.”

Another notable participating institution is the Denver Art Museum, open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for free on November 4, giving visitors an opportunity to explore their permanent collections, try your hand at creating art at the Creative Hub or check out the “Amoako Boafo: The Soul of Black Folks” special ticketed exhibition for $5. The 46th annual Denver Film Festival will also kick off today, featuring 186 long and short-form films and documentaries.

“Colorado has one of the highest levels of community engagement in the arts and cultural events, according to the National Endowment for the Arts,” says Andy Sinclair, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the Denver Art Museum. “This may be because our residents are invested in having a vibrant cultural scene by regularly voting to support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, which provides funding for public access to cultural organizations across the metro area.”

Sinclair also mentioned that Denver Arts Week is an important reminder of the incredible experiences the city has to offer, with Bird also adding that it is also a “wonderful way to celebrate our peer cultural organizations ” and the chance to get rare looks at these facilities outside of regular hours.

Beyond the first two days of the event, several deals and special events will go on throughout the week, such as 30% off select remaining 2023 Colorado Symphony performances and two-for-one tickets to hear The Kent Burnside Blues Band at Dazzle at the Arts Complex, to list off a few of the many offers available. More events can be found on the VISIT DENVER page highlighting the occasion.