Best Holiday Markets in Denver

The holiday shopping season is here, and the Mile High City is beaming with a whole host of festive holiday markets throughout town. Whether you’re looking to shop for unique and locally handmade goods for those on your list or just want to enjoy a little holiday cheer, these holiday markets in Denver are sure to get you in the spirit of the season.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: Nov. 17-Dec. 23

Where: Civic Center Park

The Lowdown: Voted a Top Three “Best Holiday Market” in the country by USA Today in 2022, the Denver Christkindlemarket is an authentic German-style Christmas market that offers artisan goods and foods from local and European vendors, free entertainment and views of the Mile High Tree, America’s tallest digital tree. Grab a cup of mulled wine and stroll through the illuminated aisles inspired by an old-fashioned European village.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: Nov., 25-26 and Dec., 2 & 3

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple and Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a smaller market that focuses on vintage and artisanal goods, don’t miss the 11th annual Horseshoe Holiday Market. This hub for holiday shopping will be held on Small Business Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26, in the historic Highlands Masonic Temple in northwest Denver. The following weekend, the market will pop up at the Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton. Admission is free but $5 donations are encouraged to support Project I See You.

Winter Holiday Art Market

When: Dec. 9-10

Where: Import Warehouse at 235 N. Broadway

The Lowdown: The Art Students League of Denver is hosting a brand new market inspired by its popular Summer Art Market. The Winter Holiday Market (WHAM!) invites guests to support one-of-a-kind local art from 30+ vendors. In addition to the market, the admission ticket includes food and drinks from nearby businesses, live music from a DJ, a Polaroid photo booth and more.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: Nov 16.-Dec. 24

Where: Filmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North

The Lowdown: The Cherry Creek Holiday Market returns for its 4th year of highlighting more than 40 local makers, designers and vendors. New this year is the Mistletoe Lounge, a pop-up bar fully decked out in holiday lights and decor, serving up crafty cocktails filled with the flavors of the season. The market is free, dog-friendly and open every day now until December 24.

Mistletoe Market at Dairy Block

When: Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 17

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St

The Lowdown: Dairy Block, a micro-district full of hip bars, restaurants and retail stores, is holding its first-ever Mistletoe Market within its heated alley. Each weekend will feature 12 new local Colorado vendors, plus live carolers, photo-ops, festive cocktails, customized gift-wrapping and more.

Denver Holiday Bazaar

When: Nov. 17-19, Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 15-17

Where: Various locations

The Lowdown: Perhaps the most accessible holiday market is the Denver Holiday Bazaar, which will pop up in three different neighborhoods (downtown Lakewood, the RiNo District and Belleview Station) over multiple weekends. Complete with live DJs, good food, and over 80 local vendors, these markets are guaranteed to put shoppers in the holiday spirit. Find out more here.