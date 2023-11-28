The RoughRiders Sports Club Executive Team and regional sports and entertainment powerhouse, Sparta Brands ( Spartase.com) have formed a new partnership which will bring a host of new events to the Blue Sport Stable. This new partnership will operate as “Global Empire Sports & Entertainment LLC”. On a phone call with Sparta Brands CEO, Jeff Cisneros said, “we are about to completely change the game in sports and entertainment, and we are going to do things that nobody has even thought of, I can promise you that! The one thing that has really held us back from going to the next level is not having a home venue. We have all worked diligently over the last several months, trying to structure this very complex and unique deal.” Mr. Cisneros also went on to say that he “is excited to work with the Blue Sport Stable and the RRSC Executive Team and feels they’re extremely calculated and articulate, on all levels. They know how to get things done.”

What we know about the deal: the Global Empire Sports & Ent. headquarters will be

based out of the Blue Sport Stable in Superior, Colorado (Bluesportstable). A stunning state-of-the-art 187,000 square foot facility where Sparta Brands recently hosted multiple combat sports shows (Sparta 96 through 99) for their Summer Fight Series (@SpartaSE). The beautiful venue hosts everything you can think of for youth sports and adult leagues. You can find hockey, basketball, baseball, volleyball, football and more. The sprawling property has just about everything including a coffee shop, a restaurant with a breath-taking view of the Boulder Flatirons, and a full-scale performance institute for the fitness enthusiasts (Impact Sports). The building is set right off Highway 36 & McCaslin Boulevard, right in the middle of a beautiful new live-work-play community, making this new venture even more exciting for local residents.

In closing, according to Mr. Cisneros, this new sports & entertainment partnership plans to host multiple events in 2024. Everything from large music concerts to combat sports shows and everything in between; including Halloween attractions, holiday festivals and so much more.