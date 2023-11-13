A Gobbling Good Guide to Turkey Trots in Colorado

November has arrived in Colorado, which means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. But the holiday of hungry house guests, stuffing your belly and feuding over a game of charades isn’t the only thing families are looking forward to. It’s also time for the beloved tradition of Turkey Trots—a combination of fitness, community, charity and holiday cheer. What better place to run a race than in the beautiful outdoor landscapes of Colorado? Whether you’re looking to burn calories before the big meal or want an excuse to get outside, partake in the iconic tradition with our gobbling good guide to Turkey Trots in Colorado.

Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Where: Washington Park, 1700 E Louisiana Ave, Denver

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: Wake up, put the turkey in the oven, dress in your best festive flare, stretch and join the Thanksgiving tradition of running the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Since 1973, 9,000 individuals and families have walked, jogged, crawled and run the four-mile loop each year. No matter how you reach the end, participating in this Turkey Trot helps families across Denver achieve economic success. This year, Mile High United Way Turkey Trot celebrates 50 years of participants and volunteers making a positive impact.

Starting at $50, register to take part in this milestone year!

Advent Health Avista Louisville Turkey Trot

Where: Old Town Louisville, 951 Spruce St, Louisville

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: If you live just north of Denver or you’re looking to get out of town, there is still time to register for the Advent Health Avista Louisville Turkey Trot. Enjoy the Thanksgiving sunrise and join neighbors, family and friends in a 5K run around Old Town Louisville. For ten years, the Louisville Turkey Trot has supported Community Food Share—eliminating hunger in Broomfield and Boulder Counties. Following the race, flock together for refreshments, including hot cocoa, coffee, beer, cider and festivities embodying the holiday spirit.

Registration ends on November 23, and race fees cost $25.

Turkey ROCK Trot

Where: Douglas County Event Center, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: At 7:30 a.m., start your Thanksgiving day early and off on the right foot with Castle Rock’s most prominent race, the Turkey ROCK Trot. For 19 years, families have joined in the 5K fun while contributing to an important cause, the Help and Hope Center—assisting those in Douglas and Elbert Counties at risk of homelessness. Whether you’re an avid marathon runner or looking to start a family tradition, the Turkey ROCK Trot promises a great time while changing lives.

Registration starts at $30. Children may participate in the 1k Kid’s Dash for free.

BVSC Turkey Trot 5K and Family Fun Run

Where: ​Railroad & Cedar Streets, Buena Vista

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: BVSC Turkey Trot 5K and Family Fun Run host a race for the whole family that’s easier on the limbs. Located in Buena Vista, bring out the relatives, spouses, kids of all ages and strollers to walk or run along a mostly flat route while enjoying majestic views of Collegiate Peaks. Before the 5K, take the little ones for a cruise at the Fun Run—participants receive a sweet Thanksgiving prize! Buena Vista Singeltrack Coalition will receive funds from the trot. Start Turkey Day on the right foot with beautiful scenery and a memorable time.

The Family Fun Run is free; the 5K is $35 to register.

Briargate Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K

Where: Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place, Colorado Springs

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: If you live south of Denver or you will be visiting relatives in Colorado Springs, support the Briargate Family YMCA with their 26th Turkey Trot 5k. Registration raises money for the YMCA to provide scholarships to locals in need. Race to the at-home holiday feast, receive a cool commemorative t-shirt and walk alongside your pups—this race is dog-friendly! Kids may sign up for the Tiny Trot before the race.

Pricing starts at $35. Furry friends may join for $15, and kids 12 and younger walk in the Tiny Trot for free.

The Pilgrimage Run

Where: 400 Powers St, Erie

When: November 23, 2023

The Lowdown: Leave the turkey at home and join a Thanksgiving race with a new take on the classic Turkey Trot in Colorado, The Pilgrimage Run. Set in the rural town of Erie, cruise through two or four miles of paved trails in the streets along the American western frontier. Each year, a nominated family receives the proceeds of the run. Whether you’re looking for a change of pace or a new race, register for The Pilgrimage Run and take on a new tradition.

Sign-up is $45 and $50 the day of the run. Children 10 and under may participate in the Kid’s Run for free.

Gobble Run Turkey Trot

Where: Sand Creek Park, 2700 N. Peoria St., Aurora

When: November 25, 2023

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to run off the mashed potato gravy train, cornbread stuffing, fluffy marshmallow yams, and the juicy turkey feast, Sand Creek Park hosts its run two days after the holiday. Sign up for this year’s Gobble Run Turkey Trot and choose a 5K or 10K distance and pace. There are many perks to the annual trot, including a stress-free untimed run, free t-shirts, a Finisher’s Medal and gifting registration to someone who can’t afford to register themselves. Achieve your fitness goals, feel your best and help non-profits with this year’s Gobble Run Turkey Trot.

Registration ends on November 24th and fills up quickly. Sign-up fees start at $37.