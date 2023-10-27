What to Wear this Halloween with 303 Magazine Featuring the Oxford Hotel

Halloween is fast approaching which means people are getting ready to dress up as their favorite characters for a fun-filled evening.

Whether you’re a lover of all things pink and plastic, a princess at your core, or just trying to find the most stunning photos for your Instagram feed — there truly is a costume fit for any personality. This year, instead of choosing the conventional store-bought costumes, why not choose more inexpensive, eco-friendly, and do-it-yourself alternatives that will not only allow you to express your creativity but also cut down on waste? An eco-friendly and reasonably priced Halloween costume can be just as spooky and chic this Halloween season.

That’s why at 303 Magazine, we put together a Halloween inspiration guide of pieces you can pull from your own closet.

This year’s Halloween shoot was hosted at Denver’s very own Oxford Hotel, located at 1600 17th St — nestled in the heart of downtown Denver. The Oxford Hotel is the oldest hotel in Denver having opened in October 1891.

“The Oxford offers an amazing location in the heart of downtown Denver’s LoDo neighborhood across from the iconic Denver Union Station,” The Oxford’s General Manager Ed Blair said. “There is so much to explore here at The Oxford – from our extensive collection of Western art to our full-service fitness center and spa.”

The Oxford was the perfect spooky backdrop — in room 320 there’s rumored hauntings from deaths that occurred in 1989 and a ghostly postman visitor remains in The Cruise Room martini bar which opened in 1933 after the prohibition. The chicness of this hotel’s original wrought iron, tile, and “Art Deco” vibe, fits the Halloween aesthetic perfectly.

Choosing a costume for Halloween that highlights a sexy and enigmatic aspect of your personality is always exciting. Numerous social media platforms, movies and even TV series can serve as inspiration. This year, it’s all about the power of makeup, movies and TV shows, and, most importantly, being able to choose a costume using something you already own.

Cow Girl and Barbie With A Twist

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rather than going as a traditional cowgirl with a cowboy hat and boots — find your best cowprint and be a chic cow. Kaylista Underwood dawned a cow-girl two-piece, paired with her best black heels creating a timeless costume that goes hand in hand with Denver culture.

“Barbie” has easily taken over the world and rightfully so. Wear a Barbie-inspired costume, with your favorite pink skirt and accessorize it with Barbie-inspired accessories. Underwood wore pink heels.

Make It Retro

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At the beginning of the year, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” debuted on Amazon Prime and featured some of the best ’70/80’s looks to date. Lariza Delarosa rocked a fur-lined vintage jacket, colorful bell bottoms, and disco earrings — very Daisy-esque.

To continue with a retro theme, Delarosa wore a 70’s/80’s inspired roller girl, with a bright neon crop top and shorts, a visor, cherry earrings and of course, a white pair of roller skates.

Pretty Princess + Cheetah Girl (Literally)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We all know and love the “The Cheetah Girls,” but why not be an actual cheetah this Halloween? Model Noella Wong gave a scandalous take on a popular costume, with vintage cheetah-print pants, a laced black top and chic black sunglasses.

Everyone aspires to wear a “Bridgerton,” gown. This Halloween, channel that energy and become a princess for the night and live out your “Bridgerton,” fantasy. Wong’s wearing a purple off-the-shoulder, corset dress and delicate accessories. It’s a modern take on today’s princess.

Styled by Tristan Bego, co-owner of The Common Collective, took inspiration by using what you already have to create a costume.



“You don’t have to spend money on a new costume using local thrift stores and boutiques to create something that no one else has and creating a different perspective,” She said.

Being inspired by the individuality of each person, and seeing how creative everyone can get with costumes is a fun part of Halloween and it’s easily achievable at an affordable price, while also being sustainable.

Bego’s favorite looks of this shoot were the cowprint outfit, which was curated by her business partner, Jenny Neal, for ThriftCon last year and it was a personal touch. And the roller girl costume because, “I love roller skating and her hair was insane and so good,” She said.

Hair + Makeup

Although costumes are an important part of the transformation, accessories, and makeup are often what take an ordinary look into a remarkable one. This Halloween season, get ready to shine with aesthetically pleasing makeup and accessories that perfectly combine glitz and gore to create the ideal Halloween look.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Using Halloween is a perfect reason to go all out, combining eye styles and vivid makeup with pearls, rhinestones, flowers or an extra lash — something that makeup artist Ivey Peacock heavily utilized. Hairstylist, Mae Jones, also created lavish hairstyles that helped emphasize each look — think big hair, 60’s-esque and jungle waves.

It’s important to use accessories to tie the entire outfit together. Color and glitter are always good choices. Large earrings, headpieces, hairpieces, purses, and clutches are essential pieces to complete the look, as are sensible shoes like boots, heels, or platforms.

No matter which costume you choose, Denver’s unique culture and spirit offer endless possibilities to inspire your Halloween look. Don’t be hesitant to go all out with your costumes this year; Halloween only happens once a year — why not pay homage to your favorite characters, and memes, or just keep it casual with a simple costume?

Photographer: Lily Fox

Models: Kaylista Underwood, Lariza Delarosa, Noella Wong

Stylist: Tristan Bego

Photo Editor: Kiddest Muffat

Designers: The Common Collective

Hair and Makeup: Mae Jones and Ivey Peacock