On the night of October 18, the city was abuzz with excitement as the beloved artist SZA graced the stage at Ball Arena and let’s just say — The Mile High City has a fashion scene as diverse as its music taste.

SZA’s music is known for its soulful vibes and a touch of modern edge and it was no surprise that her concert brought forth a stunning display of unique and trendsetting fashion choices.

Here’s what Denver wore to the SZA concert.

Streetwear and Sneaker Culture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Denver has a thriving streetwear scene and many fans at the SZA concert embraced this style with open arms. Oversized hoodies, baggy cargo pants, and graphic tees were prevalent. Sneakerheads made sure their footwear game was on point, with rare kicks and iconic sneakers from various brands — adding an urban edge to the night. SZA’s merchandise that was on sale at the concert, was a variety of street style influenced Jerseys, spray-painted T-shirts, and Y2K-style hoodies. Shayla Burnett, a long-time fan of SZA, came to the concert in the bright yellow SZA jersey, an olive green mini-skirt, and white-heeled boots.

“SZA inspired me to dress that way because her style is very earthy with neutral colors but also sometimes there’s a pop of color, along with oversized pieces with fitting pieces,” Burnett said. “That’s why I wanted to do an oversized jersey with a mini skirt to give that contrast and heels to kinda dress it up.”

Vintage Vibes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Retro fashion made a strong comeback at the concert.

Denim jackets, flared pants, and vintage band tees transported concert-goers back to a different era. This nostalgic fashion trend perfectly complemented SZA’s music, which often draws inspiration from classic R&B and soul. SZA herself came out on stage with a sparkly denim jacket and baggy jean shorts, as an ode to her vintage style.

Bohemian Barbie

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One of the standout trends at the SZA concert was a bohemian-inspired look. Flowy pink maxi dresses, floral prints, and lots of mini skirts were spotted all around. Concert-goers seemed to channel SZA’s own effortlessly chic style — merging comfort with a touch of free-spirited charm. The bohemian trend perfectly matched the artist’s soulful and ethereal music, creating a harmonious vibe that filled the air.

Haley Williams, who attended the SZA show, wore a full jean set, a cropped jean top, and a matching jean mini skirt. Williams said that her inspiration was keeping it girly because SZA’s music brings out a femme vibe, but keeping it trendy with the jean texture.

Bold Colors and Prints

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SZA’s music often resonates with bold self-expression and her fans took this as an opportunity to make a statement with their outfits. Vibrant colors, eye-catching prints, and statement accessories were all the rage.

It was clear that the crowd was unafraid to stand out and show off their unique personalities.

Confidence, Diversity and Individuality

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the fashion at the SZA concert was the sheer diversity and individuality on display. People from all walks of life came together to celebrate their love for music and fashion. The crowd radiated self-confidence, embracing their unique styles and proving that fashion is a form of self-expression that transcends boundaries.

In the Mile High City, where the altitude is high but the creativity soars even higher, Denver’s fashion scene truly came together at the SZA concert.

It was a night of bold choices, self-expression, and style that perfectly complemented the artist’s own musical journey. As SZA continues to inspire fans with her music, her influence on fashion in Denver is undeniable, showing that her impact goes beyond the stage and into hearts and closets.

All photos by Jas Kitterman



