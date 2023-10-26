Warm Weather Getaways From Denver to San Jose del Cabo

On the fringes of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, the architectural masterpiece of the Viceroy Los Cabos welcomes travelers with pristine beaches, exceptional wellness offerings, unique culinary experiences and luxurious living quarters that exceed all expectations.

For this Coloradan who has been land-locked in this beautiful state for 12 years now, a vacation every now and then to see where water meets the land is needed — and the Viceroy Los Cabos is just the place to do that.

Loved by the glitterati, SoCal jet setters and now this Colorado girl, a relaxed yet elevated beachfront vacation at the Viceroy Los Cabos is closer than you might think for Denverites. With a short three-hour direct flight from Denver to San Jose del Cabo, this destination still feels worlds away from it all.

An architectural wonder

The Viceroy Los Cabos sits at the epicenter where the sea meets the sky with sleek architectural design capturing the surrounding landscape. One thing is for certain upon arriving at the Viceroy Los Cabos, you have never seen anything quite like it. Designed by Miguel Angel Aragonés, the unparalleled design highlights water as the focal point with wraparound water features leading from the sea into the heart of the resort. Seven, sleek white buildings anchor the shallow pools, creating a perfect reflection between the sea and resort at every corner you turn. A courtyard of winding walkways weave throughout the reflective water features, where you can easily calm yourself in its calming blue hues.

Another impressive design feature is the resort’s five pools that stretch out to the Sea of Cortez. You can choose to cool off at the spectacular infinity edge pools at the beachfront, relax on the custom-made solid teak sun lounges at the main pool, or retreat to the adult-only roof-top pool.

Like living in a dream

Open-air, sleek and sunstruck rooms at the Viceroy Los Cabos are like something out of a dream. Simple, yet elegant designs fill every square inch of living space leaving room for nothing but luxury with amenities such as premium bedding, rainfall showers, floor-to-ceiling windows, some with outdoor soaking tubs and complimentary turndown service.

Accommodations range from spacious multi-room villas to King Bed rooms, suites and Junior Suites with large furnished balconies that beckon the outdoors to come inside with expansive ocean or resort views.

Wellness redefined

More moments of zen can be experienced just simply walking around the property. From Denver to San Jose del Cabo, arriving at the Viceroy Los Cabos, I was instantly relaxed with the calming blue hues of water reflecting off the white buildings — enough to calm anyone’s anxiousness about flying. But beyond its tranquil coloring and sleek white walls, the Viceroy Los Cabos made it easy to continue my wellness routine with morning yoga classes, meditation and spa treatments.

For a complete wellness experience, their new ‘Strength of Mind’ package emphasizes mental well-being through private meditation sessions, sound healing, and a culinary menu curated to boost mental clarity. The program also included brand new holistic treatments at The SPA emphasizing the wellness of both body and mind and guided experiences to encourage mindfulness and relaxation.

Also new to the resort is the ‘Harmonyum Healing’ technique, making the Viceroy Los Cabos the only hotel spa in the world to offer this technique. The SPA team was trained and certified in the unique ‘Harmonyum Healing’ technique which brings the mind and body to a “zero point” state so that our health can be restored, resulting in sound sleep, improved digestion, better heart function, and heightened youth and vitality.

Culinary creations

Dining at the Viceroy Los Cabos isn’t just tacos and tequila. Its culinary line-up draws in even the most discerning travelers with its six distinct restaurant concepts. Enjoy a relaxing breakfast at Casero Restaurant while taking in the oceanfront views. In the afternoon, sip and savor specialty cocktails and snackable delights under the nested Nidito Beach + Poolside Bar. For dinner enjoy endless sunsets and ocean views coupled with fresh seafood and wood-fired pizzas at Cielomar Rooftop. Or retreat to your ‘nest’ at Nido (meaning ‘nest’ in Japanese) — a Japanese-inspired esort is every foodie’s dream. Plus, its newest restaurant concept, Dalia, brings a touch of Mediterranean flair to Los Cabos, blending traditional Mediterranean and Baja flavors in a beautiful seaside garden atmosphere.

One of their latest culinary programs is the “Little Chef-iche” Culinary Program. The hands-on culinary experience allows children and parents alike to engage in a guided cooking class making delicious, fresh ceviche. The experience is hosted at the resort’s newest signature restaurant, Dalia, guided by the resort’s talented Executive Chef Bernard Prim. This was hands down one of my favorite experiences at the resort as we crafted our own ceviche using an array of locally sourced ingredients, with fresh seafood including sea bass, yellowfin tuna and scallops.

And for the holidays they are offering a Holiday Edition, where guests can make vibrant ceviche bursting with traditional green and red holiday colors for a unique and refreshing dish to enjoy during the holidays.

They make it easy to ‘dine around Viceroy Los Cabos’, for $330 per person, and $32 per child, per dinner, Viceroy Los Cabos’ Dine Around package includes an appetizer, main course and dessert for three dinners at Dalia, Cielomar and Nido.

And buzzy holiday happenings are just around the corner as well with traditional Mexican live entertainment, dining specials for Día de Los Muertos, elevated holiday cocktails, private dining, family-style Thanksgiving dinners, a family-style Christmas Eve feast at the Cielomar Rooftop terrace and, of course, sparkling holiday décor.

Guests can also reserve private chef dinners to be served in the comfort and privacy of their own villa or casita.

Other holiday happenings

Travel from Denver to San Jose del Cabo and stay at the Viceroy Los Cabos to enjoy their myriad of holiday events to light up the season. A Holiday Tree Lighting will take place where guests can attend the lighting of the resort’s five-meter frosted green tree set atop the emblematic water mirror in front of Otro Bar.

For the kids and an adult-only evening, Kids Cinema Evenings will be offered for younger guests to enjoy exciting holiday movies in the Viceroy Los Cabos’ private cinema, complete with popcorn and theater treats. Don’t miss Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day and morning where he will spread holiday cheer and surprises for all.

Or celebrate the holidays in a non-traditional way the resort’s “Tequila Sunset” Turndown Service. This season, guests who choose to enjoy the holidays with a little R&R, can reserve a tequila tasting, along with a massage at the resort’s spa, along with a special turn-down service and a drawn bath to encourage a post-tequila tasting vacation nap.

Getting from Denver to San Jose del Cabo

Your next warm weekend getaway from Denver to San Jose del Cabo is easy and stress-free with direct three-hour flights through United Airlines. And just 20 minutes from San Jose del Cabo International Airport and five minutes from downtown San Jose, Viceroy Los Cabos is a hop skip, and a jump away from everything you need.