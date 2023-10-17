Trendy Halloween Costumes

During each Halloween season, a wide variety of familiar costumes appear. From elegant princesses and mysterious black cats to enchanting mermaids for women. Of course the timeless classics like doctors, cowboys, or superheroes for men.

According to Syracuse.com, in research conducted by QforQuinn for ComicBook.com, the three most popular Halloween costumes for 2023 are Barbie — of course — especially the western Barbie outfit from the recent “Barbie” movie. Next is the Joker but Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, not Batman’s “The Dark Knight” villain. Finally, Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega in the hit Netflix series based on “The Addams Family.” Some other common costumes this year will be “Super Mario Bros. Movie” characters, “Top Gun: Maverick” pilots, and Disney princess Ariel from the live-action movie, “The Little Mermaid.”

But this upcoming Halloween, why not embark on a new adventure? Step out of your comfort zone and steer clear of the tired and boring clichés. Embrace something unique, and be daringly different.

If you typically shy away from the spine-chilling and darker ideas, maybe transform into a monstrous creature. And if you don’t usually go all out, let this year be the exception and be as creative and spirited as possible.

There’s a world of possibilities waiting for you to explore this Halloween season. This year bring both your costume and character to life like never before.

Couple Costumes

While many couples this year may choose the popular Barbie and Ken costumes with neon skater outfits or Western wear, why not go for something different and represent the classic movie “A Star Is Born?” Together, you can dress up as Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jack (Bradley Cooper), characters that deserve some Hallowee love and reminiscing.

For Ally, go for the famous “Shallow” song by gently curling your hair for some easy waves and adding a bit of texturizing spray. You don’t need fancy makeup — a simple pink lip balm will do. Put on some black high-waisted pants and knot a white graphic tee for the costume, and you’re ready to go.

For the men, aim for a more rugged appearance with a beard and mustache. Add an old velvet cowboy hat, a cool leather jacket, and rustic boots. You might even consider a light spray tan.

This Halloween let the characters and passion from “A Star is Born” inspire your costumes and have fun with it.

As the holiday season approaches, consider bringing the enchanting world of Clara and the Nutcracker to life. For women, a delightful, sweet costume can be created by pairing a simple pink, red, or white tutu dress from Amazon with plain nude or white tights. To complete the look, place a tiara. For makeup, experiment with pink eyeshadow, intricate eyeliner, and even a touch of glitter. Enhance your cheeks with a rosy blush and carry the pink theme through with a glossy pink lip.

As for the men, embody the Nutcracker character. Amazon offers a variety of options, from a full toy soldier suit to the essential oversized hat that shouldn’t be forgotten.

Amidst all the recent buzz and chatter about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, why not bring their connection to life this Halloween?

Create a unique 2-in-1 costume by representing one of Taylor Swift’s iconic eras, easily achievable with various costume ideas available online, and then proudly sport Travis Kelce’s jersey. You’ll be the center of attention at every party, making for a memorable couple’s costume this holiday season.

Women Costumes

Last Halloween, we saw many people, including TikTok influencers like Alix Earle and Hannah Harrel gracefully pull off the Black Swan look.

But this Halloween, why not take on the role of the White Swan? You can easily assemble this costume with items available on Amazon or opt for the convenience of a complete ensemble from a costume company’s website. The essentials for this costume include a white leotard/tutu, white tights, and a delicate crown, and for those who want to go the extra step, white shoes or even elegant white ballet slippers.

As the upcoming release of “The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” approaches, it’s time to channel the Mockingjay’s spirit once again.

Instead of going for the usual brown jacket and bow, consider dressing up as Katniss in her memorable final movie Mockingjay Outfit. Katniss is a great choice for a costume since she’s easily recognizable, but this year, try adding your own unique touch to the character.

With the recent writeups of “Sex and the City,” why not go for an empowering look this Halloween as Carrie Bradshaw?

Put on her famous white tutu and light pink tank combo, add a chunky gold name necklace, and slip into some comfy heels. Finish it off with some crimped, beachy hair to capture that relaxed Bradshaw vibe.

Men Costumes

While the release of the “Barbie” movie generated significant talk and popularity, “Oppenheimer” managed to capture an equal, if not greater, share of attention.

For men seeking a simple yet stylish costume option, consider this choice. Match a sharp suit with a tie, hat, and perhaps even a pipe accessory for a polished and understated look.

Here’s another cool costume idea — go for an Elvis look. Get into some leather, wear those boots, put on a jacket, and slick your hair back with some gel for a classic and charming costume that everyone will recognize.

Last but not least, even though many couples and women might go for Barbie-themed costumes if you’d like to stand out, consider going for Ken’s straightforward, open-jean jacket look – no Western or neon elements.

Embrace the simplicity and classic appeal of Ken’s style, which remains just as recognizable without being overly flashy.

In summary, Halloween is a fantastic time of year.

It’s a chance to become a different character and try on a new persona if you’d like. You can get as involved as you want and have a lot of freedom to be whoever or whatever you’d like. It’s a holiday that’s all about having fun and letting your creativity shine. As long as you enjoy it to your heart’s content, Halloween will always be a great time.