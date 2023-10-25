Review — Hozier Casts a Spell Over Red Rocks

On October 17th, the soil was humming beneath Red Rocks’ scarlet curves as Andrew Hozier-Byrne hit the stage on the first of a two-night run at the iconic venue. The grounds of the amphitheater buzzed with the excited chatter of those who came to be enchanted by the latest entry in the rich history of tales told between the rocks. There’s an uncanny energy there, the earth and stone resonating with centuries of stories. Hozier was to be the storyteller on that uncommonly warm Tuesday night and he whispered a little hint of magic in the ears of all who came to listen.

The stage had the essence of a well-read book, with a gray fabric backdrop resembling faded pages. Elevated platforms bore a striking resemblance to ancient stones, while faux roots and soil hung from above, completing the mythical scenery. Hozier nonchalantly sauntered onto the stage, his hair neatly tucked behind his ears and a guitar in hand. The crowd erupted as he started picking out the first song: the profound “Da Selby (part 1)”, a track blending hope with darkness, haunting airy vocals sung in both English and Gaelic. His Irish roots unmistakably influenced the evening’s mood.

Without missing a beat, Hozier and his band then dove into the funkier “Da Selby (Part 2),” demonstrating his prowess in shifting from light ballads to pulse-raising rock tracks. Crafting the groove alongside Hozier was a stellar band: Ryan Connors on keyboards, Kellen Michael Wenrich on violin and guitar, Alex Ryan swinging bass and keyboards, the eclectic beats from Rory Doyle, Larissa Maestro’s cello melodies, and the divine voices of Melissa McMillan, Joy Morales and Kristen Rogers. The bass’s resonance warmed the blood as a chill began to take over the night. But that wasn’t all. The air felt electric, something in it bigger than any one person, the magic that binds people together. At times, audience members wept as their souls raised up, following Hozier’s voice into the heavens to be lost in bliss.

Throughout the night, Hozier’s interactions with the crowd offered humility and humor. He chuckled about the challenges of the altitude and invited everyone to help him with the high notes of “To Be Alone” resulting in a communal howl at the moon. What followed was an ethereal experience as nearly 9,000 souls belted out their feelings, shedding societal confines and basking in collective euphoria.

With his gentle Irish inflection, he painted a vivid sonic picture, a mixture of dark fantasy and whimsical romance reminiscent of a Tolkien novel. It’s easy to envision Hozier reveling in meadows, serenading nature and penning ghostly melodies. At his concerts, it’s not uncommon to hear fans affectionately shout “nature daddy,” a moniker lovingly bestowed upon him. Hozier expressed his gratitude for moments like playing Red Rocks, acknowledging the surreal nature of his life and the beauty of the venue. Looking around in awe, he joked, “Seriously, who dreamt up Red Rocks? What hand sketched it out?”

The romantic rhythm of “Movement” became an intimate moment for couples. As Hozier started strumming the chords of “Cherry Wine” under the stars, the audience joined in a unified chorus. Their soft voices harmonized with his, a testament to the healing potential of music. Hozier’s performance transcended mere entertainment — it was a shared journey embarked upon by 9,000 individuals all searching for different destinations. The show became a sanctuary for the audience to let go and simply live in that moment.

Of particular note was “I, Carrion (Icarian),” inspired by the myth of Icarus. Hozier’s flair for intertwining literary and historical tales with his melodies found the perfect backdrop amidst the ancient aura of Red Rocks. Hozier then provided a striking vocal showcase laced with vulnerable authenticity during a powerful rendition of “Take Me to Church.” The climax of the evening was a transcendent performance of “Nina Cried Power.” As Hozier’s powerful voice echoed against the rocks, the visuals offered a symphonic epiphany of culture, history and passion. His voice joined the historical choir of voices who have cried out with conviction at Red Rocks before him

Red Rocks and Hozier are a perfect symphony. It was as if the amphitheater was purpose-built for his voice, designed to amplify his melodies and emotions to captivate an audience. For those seeking a concert experience unlike any other, Hozier at Red Rocks is an essential addition to the bucket list.

All photography by David Cohn. Check out our full gallery here.