Review — Gus Dapperton Dazzles at The Ogden Theatre

On a cooling October evening in the heart of Denver, music lovers congregated at The Ogden Theatre, eagerly anticipating the performance of Warwick, New York artist, Gus Dapperton. Although it was a Wednesday night, inside the dimly lit venue, weekend vibes flowed harmoniously alongside the melodies emanating from the speakers.

Before Dapperton took the stage, his opener Abby Sage graced the audience with her serene presence and energy. While most of the audience was there for the headliner, a select few were loyal to the less-renowned opener, only showcasing her talent as an entertainer.

Gus Dapperton, the master of indie artistry, stood as the evening’s guiding star. His purpose that night was to unveil his latest album Henge, the third gem in his artistic crown. As the crowd gathered, there was an unspoken understanding of the evening’s atmosphere: mellow tones and laid-back energy, a space to sway, engage and enjoy.

The moment arrived as the lights dimmed and the anticipation in the room soared. Dapperton stood there in the spotlight — an enigmatic figure whose presence was vivid and vivacious. Every step he took across that stage was filled with a swagger reminiscent of early pop idols in their prime.

Dapperton’s spirit knew no bounds. It emanated from him, transcending the physical constraints of the stage and touching every corner of the venue. The audience became one, united by the divine bridge of sound. The tone was an intriguing paradox—mellow and melancholic, yet uplifting. It was a shared catharsis, a collective sigh of relief amidst the beautifully conducted chords.

More than just a performer, Dapperton was a conversation starter. He paused to converse with his audience amid the collective musical journey, creating true moments of connection. At one point, he even encouraged the crowd to “boo” him in exchange for a song led by his keyboardist.

While Henge took center stage, Dapperton didn’t shy away from taking the audience on a journey through his previous works. From “Sunset” to “Palms,” and “Give it To Me Straight” to the band’s introduction during “Ditch,” his setlist wove a tapestry of sonic emotions.

The night was filled with surprises, including covers of 3OH!3’s “Don’t Trust Me” and Drake’s “In My Feelings.” These renditions breathed new life into familiar songs, shining a spotlight on Dapperton’s versatility as an artist.

The evening’s flow was seamless, with songs like “Prune,” “You Talk Funny,” “My Favorite Fish,” and “I’m Just Snacking” emerging as clear favorites among the crowd. As the final notes of the encore filled the air, there was a sense of fulfillment, a shared realization that something truly extraordinary had been witnessed.

In a delightful twist, the band returned for a second encore and final song, a rendition of “Twist and Shout,” brought the night to a jubilant conclusion. As the audience departed The Ogden Theatre, they were revitalized, leaving with a newfound appreciation for the beauty of melancholy.

Dapperton created a night of transcendence and connection, where time stood still and hearts beat in unison to the rhythm of his artistry. In the end, the audience departed not as mere spectators, but as participants in a musical communion that transcended the ordinary and touched the sublime.