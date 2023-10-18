October Fashion Roundup: 7 Fashion Events Happening This Month in Colorado

Fall has officially begun in Colorado and with that comes a variety of fashion events perfect for those cooler days. From fashion shows to Halloween bashes, here are seven fashion events happening this October.

Nomadfilms: Fashion Show

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Where: 119 S Broadway, Denver CO, 80223

Admission: Free (Register here)

What to Expect: Are you looking for the fashion experience of a lifetime? Get a ticket to the Nomadfilms Fashion Show. From avant-garde masterpieces to cutting-edge streetwear, you are sure to find something you will love. Additionally, watch live performances from dancers, musicians, spoken word artists, and more. Get your ticket now and make sure to be present at this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Sustainable Costume Design Workshop

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. And Monday, October 23, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

Admission: $150 (Purchase tickets here)

Age: 14+

What to Expect: Prepare yourself for Halloween and get that costume you’ve been dreaming about. Design and build a custom costume from second hand materials throughout this four week workshop. Experience support from professionals who want you to succeed. Tools and sewing machines will be provided. Bring your own materials for the costume.

Nina Kaftan Co. Launch Party

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Where: 935 Albion St, Denver CO, 80220

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Nina Kaftan Co. is coming to Denver, and a launch party is in order to welcome them. Experience the art and beauty of Turkish textiles, music and ethically made clothing. Sip, shop and celebrate with Nina Kaftan Co. and Tarra Co. Enjoy Turkish cuisine made by Meçlâ, the owner and designer of NKC.

Denver Models Unchained: Break Through of Fashion Runway Show

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ant Life—2150 Market Street, Denver CO, 80205

Admission: $20-$40 (Purchase Tickets here)

What to Expect: Join Denver Models for a night of fashion, drinks, and music. Witness the works of local designers on the runway, and find your next favorite trend. Enjoy a lighting setup done by Liquid Laser Productions and shop from eight local vendors. Finish the night off by taking a photo with your closest friends at the photo area of the show.

Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex—4655 Humboldt St, Denver CO, 80216

Admission: Free (Register here)

What to Expect: A month of fashion events in Colorado wouldn’t be complete without a celebration of Bridal fashion. Wedding shopping can be stressful. From photographers to gowns, it can feel overwhelming to make the right choice. Luckily, the Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo is here to help. Stop by to see live bridal shows, find the perfect team, and win many prizes.

Aeternum: Fashion for a Cause

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Annex Event Center—507 Main St, Cañon City, CO 81212

Admission: $15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Who doesn’t love an Avant Garde fashion show? Who doesn’t love supporting a great cause? Luckily, at this fashion show, you can enjoy both. Visit this show for an unforgettable night of fashion, hors d’oeuvres and music. During this show, there will be a silent auction and a chance to support local designers.

All proceeds from registration and donations will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Hotline of Colorado.

Thrift-Pop Outdoor Market

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot—2621 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Presented by ThriftCon, finish off October fashion events in Colorado by enjoying this free outdoor market. This market will feature 30 vintage clothing and collectible vendors. Enjoy food, drinks, art and, of course, second-hand clothing. Stop by to complete your summer wardrobe for the 2023 season. Find more information here