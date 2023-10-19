New Female-Led Business Colorado Immersive Events Brings Kindness to the Festival Industry

With fifteen years in the music industry under her belt, Mary “MJ” Mead is setting out to reshape the industry standards of event production and management with her newfound business, Colorado Immersive Events. After over a decade of observing the industry’s ins and outs, noticing the inevitable politics and picking up on some tendencies that she felt needed changing, Mead’s woman-owned and operated company plans to be the change she wishes to see. Fairer pay, healthier hours, mutual respect — these are the types of prerequisites that come with Colorado Immersive Events, and Mead believes that with them will come a cycle of providing “an amazing experience for both production staff and patrons alike.”

For Mead, she didn’t see festival and tour management giving enough credit where it was due, especially to all the people behind the scenes. “I was trying to establish myself and be treated with respect by men and others in the music world,” Mead remembers, and she simply does not want other industry folks to ever feel that way. She she got into the event, film, and music production and management side “because of all the professional, hardworking, and creative people who come together to throw these events, shows, and massive festivals.” Now, she’s ready to pay it forward.

Colorado Immersive Events is described as a “safe space” that appreciates hard work, rewards people and treats them with the respect and integrity they deserve. Furthermore, Mead hopes to help young people who “show a passion for art, music, hospitality, event management and production” to learn how to be the next generation of music industry experts. “We want to incorporate local high schools and college students, to include them on training on how to run events and treat their staff with dignity.” Mead aspires to set a new standard and create a more positive cycle not only for the present but the future as well.

Mead’s company will plant its roots in Colorado, focusing on local music, art, small business vendors, food trucks, breweries and local performers. “There is so much talent right here in Colorado,” Mead said, with the Front Range feeling like an organic starting point for the business. The first one-of-a-kind event that will be put on by Colorado Immersive Events will be Leftoween, hosted at Longmont’s Left Hand Brewery. Running from 11am-8pm on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, the event plans to be a weekend of “boos and brews.” There will be daily music from local bands, live painters, a graffiti wall to encourage the community to create a unified local art wall, a witch healer’s corner with Reiki, tarot and oracle readings, food trucks and costume contests. Plus, “larger-than-life” art installations, built by Evan Capobianco, that utilize reclaimed and upcycled materials to reduce the carbon footprint.

With Leftoween kicking off the Colorado Immersive Events’ season, Mead will begin to “make our clients’ dreams into reality, no matter how big or small the event.” With the intention of bringing back kindness and being supportive of one another, Mead is ready to create some fun while recognizing the talented people behind-these-scenes. “It warms my heart to see thousands of strangers smiling and know I helped create that joy with the help of many.”