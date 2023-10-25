Local Listen – Giant Zero Collects, Collabs and Creates on Newest EP

It’s been five years and a handful of projects since we last spoke with Giant Zero’s founding father — Brad Hennig — about finding his rock ‘n’ roll fusion sound, the lively Front Range music scene, and his proactive flexibility between band life and solo artistry. We circled back with Hennig on those topics and to celebrate the release of Giant Zero’s newest EP, Alone in the Dead of the Night. A collaborative process that shines a bright light on the camaraderie that is alive and well in the local music scene, this latest EP is another impressively fresh and creatively astute addition to Hennig and Giant Zero’s growing repertoire.

The initial reaction to Alone in the Dead of the Night was that it seems to have taken a minor veering from Hennig’s more inherently folk-rock sound from five years ago. The EP feels a bit more psychedelic, in an almost malleable way that leans more roll than rock this time around. This pliant quality was indeed Hennig’s intention with the album’s creation process — “I wanted different influences to come through, working with different cadences and flow for some of the vocals.” He also credits his bandmates for making their mark, adding “more style and color” and “letting their light shine.”

Both therapeutic and methodical, Hennig described the songwriting process as “the best way to express my feelings and get all the emotions out.” He views songwriting as organic and natural, and when the universe “offers you those opportunities, you have to open your mind and let it in.” In this case, the end result would include drummer Joey Scotten, bassist Tony Molierei and keyboardist Troy Hall. That beauty in that collaboration is showcased throughout the five-song EP, which was seamlessly recorded at Spot Studios in Evergreen and Studio Zero in Hennig’s home, and mixed by “mad scientist” Troy Hall. With Scotten’s pounding groove, Molierei’s thumping melodies and the deep harmonies from Khemmi Chavez and Sarah Shinn, the recording of the album “was a collective effort to be more raw, energetic and capture the moment on tape.”

While some things change, some things do stay the same, and five years later, Giant Zero is still a frequent musical guest at 105 West Brewing in Castle Rock. With their annual Halloween show coming up and six more shows booked there for 2024, the brewery has become a home for Hennig’s music career. Recently, the band has also been playing private parties, was featured on Denver’s Camera Jams, and is currently working on a new music video. “The future looks good for the band,” Hennig said, who reported that new shows are being added in real-time.

Listen to Alone in the Dead of the Night on Spotify here.