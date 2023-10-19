How to Find Affordable Outdoor Gear in Denver

We’ve all been offended, from time to time, by the hefty price tag associated with our favorite outdoor gear. It can get expensive, there’s no doubt about that, but there are ways to finesse the system. Whether it’s online or at a local store, buying slightly used gear is the simplest hack to getting what you need without giving up half your paycheck. Luckily, affordable outdoor gear in Denver is easy to find with these five stores that both benefit your bank account and the environment.

FERAL Denver Local Outdoor Store

Where: 3936 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212

The lowdown: “Create Adventure” is their creed and they do just that. Feral is a locally owned business with two locations, one in Denver and one in Idaho Springs. They are recognized for having the largest selection of gently used outdoor gear in the city, specializing but not limited to backpacking, camping and climbing gear. They also hold a substantial clothing selection with anything from down jackets to breathable pants, to cool tees. The Denver location sells mostly used gear with some new options available.

“We started this place with the hope that we can get people out in the mountains and on adventures for A LOT less,” says Mark Durnin, an outdoorsman and Feral employee. The price of lightly used gear is certainly affordable, falling around one-third of the price of new gear. And for those looking to make a little extra cash from their unwanted outdoor gear, Feral will buy your lightly used gear, so check out these guidelines if you’re looking to sell.

Second Wind Sports

Where: 1901 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

The lowdown: Get your second wind with a well-curated used gear selection and some of the lowest prices out there at Second Wind Sports — a used gear consignment shop on South Broadway. With their original store located in Bozeman, Montana, they know a thing or two about outdoor gear. They expanded their assortment of used outdoor gear and apparel by opening the South Broadway location in February of 2023. Second Wind Sports stands out with its great customer service and comforting atmosphere. Taking pride in the seamless and fair consignment process, this is the spot to go to sell your used outdoor gear as well.

Wilderness Exchange Unlimited

Where: 2401 15th St #100, Denver, CO 80202

The lowdown: Perhaps one of the better-known places to get affordable outdoor gear in Denver, Wilderness Exchange is a popular choice for name-brand camping, backpacking, climbing and snow gear. Located downtown, near the flagship R.E.I. store, their location makes it an easy shopping alternative to full-price options. Pop in, sell your gear, and get wicked deals on someone else’s.

Outdoors Geek

Where: 4220 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216

The lowdown: Whether you’re looking to buy gently used, rent short-term, or buy new outdoor gear, Outdoors Geek is your go-to in all things camping, glamping and backpacking. “Rent it, Try it, Buy it,” they say. Rental gear can even be purchased after use, so it’s also a great way to test out gear before bringing it home with you.

Sports Plus

Where: 1055 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209

The lowdown: Name a sport, this place has got the gear for it. Sports Plus has everything from bikes and skis, to pickleball paddles and spikeball setups. They rent and sell new gear, used gear and run a smooth consignment operation. Plus, their top-notch services such as bike repairs, ski tunes and baseball glove replacements make Sports Plus a great choice for affordable outdoor gear in Denver.