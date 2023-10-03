The number of Instagram followers serves as a validation of your work.

However, getting followers takes time, sometimes months and even years. And there’s no guarantee you’ll one day gain substantial instagram followers.

But you can get thousands of followers on Instagram overnight. By purchasing them. But aren’t most of these sites scams and bots? Yes, they are.

That’s why we tried 30 online platforms on new pages. From there, we tried 5 on our real business pages. And that’s how we came up with the top 3 sites where you can buy Instagram followers!

3 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers (Real & Cheap)

We’ve used our money and efforts to try and buy Instagram followers from these sites so that you don’t have to waste your money on sites that are not good. So, here are top three sites to help you build your Instagram presence.

Regarded highly by Instagram influencers and PR agencies for their active Instagram followers, you can use the site to buy Instagram followers to build a great profile on Instagram.

Legit?

It’s 100% legit. Soon after we paid for the package, they made an instant delivery and new followers arrived immediately. And the platform has delivered exactly what they have promised to us, high-quality Instagram followers! So, no dodgy stuff here.

Our Experience

We used the service to buy Instagram followers for our client who sells educational courses on his Instagram page.

Since he’s quite popular, we had to ensure the new followers aren’t bots, but real and active Instagram followers. So, we got the package and the followers count grew by 40%.

This gives the page credibility among the user base and has been helpful for the business as it has seen growth in Instagram sales by 8% over one month.

Pricing

You can buy as little as 50 followers to 10k Instagram followers. As the package gets bigger, the price goes down for each follower.

If you go for the smallest package of 50 followers, you spend 1.99 USD. For 10k followers, you’ll need to fork out 99.99 USD.

TheIslandNow rated Social Zinger as #1 site for 10,000 instagram followers.

Customer Service

I contacted customer support as I had some payment issues with my Visa card, and they were quick to respond and offered me other payment options.

When I asked them about the type of Instagram followers I’d be getting, they explained how the process works nicely. So, I’m very impressed with their service.

Pros

The pricing system is user-friendly

Fast delivery as followers start arriving almost instantly

Doesn’t get you into trouble with the Instagram algorithm

The business profited from their great service

Cons

US/UK followers will test your budget

2. Media Mister

The platform has unique features, as you can purchase Instagram followers from the NFT community here. So, if you’re involved in regular NFT selling or buying, you can take the NFT Instagram Followers service to improve your visibility.

Legit?

Yes, the entire payment system was smooth, and the followers grew gradually. It took 2 days for all the followers to arrive. The drip feed system is in place to avoid triggering the spam filter of Instagram.

Our Experience

We used the regular package for one of our entertainment pages. The Instagram followers count grew by 5k.

There wasn’t any significant impact on engagement, which was expected as I didn’t pay for Instagram likes or comments. But we ran a private survey to find if more followers gave our news more credibility, and 4 out of every 5 people said yes.

A friend in the NFT community took this service upon my request for one of his pages, which has worked great for him.

He sold 16% more NFTs over the week through his Instagram account. His growing number of Instagram followers made him more reliable to the community, especially those who were new to NFT.

Pricing

The pricing model varies depending on the country, type, and the number of Instagram followers you are buying for your Instagram account.

For example, you can buy 500 regular IG followers from the USA at the price of 69.99 USD, while you can buy the same number of Instagram followers from Asian countries at one-third price.

Customer Service

I contacted them to inquire about their page in detail. Even though I had to wait for more than 10 minutes before an agent joined in to help me buy Instagram followers, I had a pleasant chat with him, and I’m overall satisfied with their customer service.

Pros

The pricing system varies for different needs of different people

The drip feed system adds an additional net of safety

Offers high-quality Instagram followers to build a profile in the NFT community

Great for building a business’s profile and social media marketing

Cons

The waiting time to talk to a customer agent was more than 10 minutes

3. Get a Follower: Best For Instant Instagram Growth