Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/6 – 9/10

The Denver Food + Wine Festival is here this weekend, along with versions of Oktoberfest popping up all over the city at different restaurants and breweries.

On Sunday, Olde Town Arvada will host its first-ever Bloody Mary Competition and the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys will have its final day of their Fall Miniatures Show.

Denverites may also attend live music at Civic Center Park on Friday and Saturday, view The Unreal Garden through holographics or the Cars of the Disco Era, or lastly, paint and sip at The Source Hotel.

For a complete concert events this week go HERE

Dierks Bentley

When: Sept. 6, doors 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $50 – $350, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Join in on the Gravel & Gold Tour as American country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley takes to the Red Rocks tonight. The evening will begin with opening performances by bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters, Texas musician Tanner Usrey and country singer Kaitlin Butts.

Maisie Peters

When: Sept. 7, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $34.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Maisie Peters is an English singer-songwriter from West Sussex, England. She will bless the Ogden this Thursday as part of The Good Witch Comes to North America tour with special guest Grace Enger.

Endless Sunshine

When: Sept. 8, doors 4 p.m., show 5 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $119.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For Endless Sunshine 2023 at Civic Center Park, there will be an impressive line-up of live performances by bands like The Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Briston Maroney, The Velveteers, Co-Stanza, The Mañanas and Blankslate. Additionally, there will be beer, craft cocktails, lawn games and food trucks.

Lane 8

When: Sept. 9, doors 2 p.m., show 3 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Civic Center Park continues the weekend of great music with Lane 8 presenting This Never Happened Summer Gathering 2023 with Sultan + Shepard, EMBRZ, Massane, Ocula and Ashibah. Enjoy the electronic music and producers who will grace the park this Saturday. This event will be Lane 8’s only headlining show in North America this year. The dance floor is considered a phone and photo-free space and this will be implemented through Yondr pouches or small stickers placed over all phone cameras on entry, in order to live through the motto of “Experience the moment, don’t record it. This never happened.”

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert with Colorado Symphony Orchestra

When: Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $141+ , buy tickets here

Lowdown: This performance will be a movie screened with a live orchestra performing the full film score. In other words, Boettcher Hall will feature a screening of the complete film Star Wars: A New Hope, with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film by the Colorado Symphony. The Colorado Symphony will be conducted by Christopher Dragon.





Denver Food + Wine Festival

When: Sept. 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Denver Food + Wine Festival begins today and runs through Sept. 9. From 6 – 7 p.m. this evening, there will be the Riedel Wine Glass Seminar. Tomorrow, there will be the Shake + Brake Showdown, and on Saturday, there will be the Grand Tasting. This event is presented by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. For more information, visit here.

Free Market Happy Hour: Sip, Shop & Stroll

When: Sept. 7, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO. Check in at Penelope Coffee Bar

Cost:

Lowdown: Check in at Penelope Coffee Bar at 1801 Blake St. for a complimentary glass of wine to sip on while you browse through the Free Market shops. Every Free Market shop will offer a variety of wine from BRUTØ for this happy hour series that occurs every 1st Thursday of the month. This event includes happy hour pricing, shopping specials, pop-ups and more.

Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 8, 2 p.m. – Sept. 9, 10 p.m.

Where Copper Kettle Brewing Co., 1338 S Valentia St #100, Denver, CO

Cost: Steins $15, steins plus a fill of German beer $22.

Lowdown: This weekend festivity will be full of German beer, music and food. Specifically for Oktoberfest at CKBC, you will see releases of an Oktoberfest Lager, Dunkel Lager and Hefeweizen. On Friday, branded 1L steins will be available for purchase while supplies last. Guests can play hammerschlagen outside and eat schnitzelwirt, as the German-style food available. There will be live music from 6 – 9 p.m. by The Outliers. On Saturday, there will be a dirndl and lederhosen contest with Wing Hut food and live music from 3 – 6 p.m. by Denver’s Thirsty Five (one of Denver’s top German bands).

3 Must-Have Teas for Fall

When: Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd, #150 Centennial, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: At Curate Mercantile this Saturday, guests will have the lucky opportunity to try samplings of delicious teas from The Traveling Teapot. The owner, Kristi, will be on site to guide people through their tastings of her premium loose leaf teas. Get in the fall spirit and try these free teas!

Bloody Mary Competition

When: Sept. 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 7350 Grandview Ave., Arvada, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Sunday is the first-ever Olde Town Arvada Bloody Mary Contest! Olde Town bartenders will gather together to present their best concoction and craft a Bloody Mary for your tasting purposes. Tickets include a 5 0z. souvenir tasting mug and samples with participating businesses (Cheapskates Action Sports Bar, Cochino Taco, Denver Beer Co., Grandview Tavern, Homegrown Tap & Dough, Marmalade Lounge & Boutique, School House Kitchen and Libations, Smokin Fins, So Radish and The Trn Grandview).

The Unreal Garden

When: Sept. 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Southwest Plaza, 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO

Cost: $24.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At the Southwest Plaza Mall in Denver, you can immerse yourself in this exhibit of The Unreal Garden. Guests will visit surreal landscapes, interact with a variety of mythical animals with unique behaviors, complete puzzle and challenges and more. The Unreal Garden implements holographic headsets that are also used by NASA.

Cars of the Disco Era

When: Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $8 – $15, buy tickets at the door

Lowdown: The Forney Museum of Transportation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that collects, preserves and exhibits items of artistic, historical and technological interest relating to transportation for the purposes of education and personal enrichment. This current exhibition, Cars of the Disco Era, will be available on display through Oct. 30. If you like car history, stop by to learn how safety standards and the oil crisis influenced the design and development of cars during the period. You will see compact cars, hatchbacks, electric vehicles and more.

Denver’s Street Art & Graffiti Tour + Chocolate Tasting

When: Sept. 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver is home to so many walls covered in beautiful art. In this tour, you will have the chance to walk around RiNo and experience the unique street art, as well as delicious chocolate. The tour will kick off at Denver Central Market where guests will get to taste local chocolates before walking through the alleyways for the graffiti adventure. You will also stop for a local beer, coffee, or other beverage. Over the course of two hours, you will also get to ask your tour guide any questions.

Paint and Sip: Fall Inspired Watercolor Landscape Workshop

When: Sept. 9, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver local artist, Baby Jess, will guide attendees through this fun and relaxed workshop and teach guests to paint a fall inspired landscape. Attendees will use watercolor palettes and pens on cotton rag paper and learn an approachable way to make art. This workshop is beginner friendly and a complimentary mimosa is included for each guest, courtesy of The Woods Restaurant.

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys

When: Sept. 10, time slots at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls & Toys, 830 Kipling St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $6, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Fall Miniatures show is an annual experience where you can view dollhouse miniatures for 5 days of workshops, 2 days of public sales rooms, dinners, brunches, family workshops and more in support of the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys. Sept. 10 is the final day of the Fall Miniatures Show. The items made are truly incredible, don’t miss the chance to view these fantastic replicas and pieces of art.