Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/27 – 10/1

Art exhibits, Lumberjack Festivals, Sensatia Cirque Cabarets and comedy — oh my! There’s something exciting to participate in every day of this week in Denver.

Come see the Icons of Our Time exhibition before it ends this month at Relévant Galleries; immerse yourself in a spooky mystery at The Mezzanine throughout October; attend the Lumberjack Festival and try your hand at axe throwing, stein holding or other fun ventures; or lastly, get your giggle on with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

For music this week, there is a wide array of genres to catch from Avenged Sevenfold to FKJ, Tyler Childers, Death Cab for Cutie and The Psychedelic Furs.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Nov. 11 – 19

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out, make sure to reserve yours at the link provided above.

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie

When: Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $85+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie return to the Mission Ballroom for the Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour. It may be 20 years since these two bands released their iconic albums, but they stand the test of time. Rock band Warpaint will open the evening.

Avenged Sevenfold

When: Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO

Cost: $45 – $135, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Avenged Sevenfold is an American heavy metal band that formed in 1999. Catch vocalist M. Shadows, rhythm guitarist Zacky Vengeance, lead guitarist Synyster Gates, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman at the Ball Arena for the Life is but a Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2.

The Psychedelic Furs / Squeeze

When: Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St., Denver, CO

Cost: $49 – $125, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Psychedelic Furs are an English rock band that formed in London in 1977. You most likely know them by their 1982 hit song, “Love My Way.” They will be joined by Squeeze, another English rock band with well-known tracks, including “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction,” and “Labelled with Love,” which were top-ten chart hits.

Tyler Childers

When: Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $95+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If your schedule and pocket allows, going to see one of Tyler Childers’ shows around Denver this week is a fantastic option to fill up your time. The American singer and songwriter is popular for his heartfelt anthems, soulful voice and mix of country and folk music.

FKJ

When: Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $55+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Vincent Fenton, who goes by stage name French Kiwi Juice or FKJ, is a French multi-instrumentalist, singer and musician who is performing at Red Rocks this weekend, with support from Nightmares on Wax. FKJ is known for his solo performances, where he utilizes looping mechanisms and pedals to use multiple instruments.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night

When: Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Dr. Suite 600, Westminster, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: What better way to breeze through hump day than with some pizza, trivia and friends? Stop on by Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse for just that — topics cover everything from Hungary to The Hunger Games, science, sports, the Billboard Hot 100 and Better Call Saul. Each quiz consists of seven rounds with eight questions each, including audio and visual rounds. Teams can be up to six players.

Denver Westword Feast

When: Sept. 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For three hours, some of Denver’s best restaurants will serve unlimited bites paired with drinks – both classic and new. Local favorites like Safta, Roxy on Broadway, Tastebud Bullies, Romaing Buffalo BBQ, Carm & Gia Metropolitan, Aloy Modern Thai, Terra and many, many more will be in attendance with eats for you to try.

Brews ‘n Views

When: Sept. 29, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1626 Wazee St. #2A, Denver, CO

Cost: $109, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This small group tour embraces both beer, along with beautiful mountain views. Attendees will taste test craft beer from local craft breweries in Denver while a local guide shares the history and backstory behind the pints. You can rest assured knowing that your transportation is covered while enjoying your pints, learning about brews and taking in the scenic mountain backdrops.

3rd Annual Joyride Fresh Hop Fest

When: Sept. 30, 11 a.m.

Where: Joyride Brewing Company, 2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO

Cost: Free admission

Lowdown: At the Joyride Fresh Hop Fest, you can expect to see brews from Broken Compass, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Call to Arms, FlyteCo and many more. The street in front of the brewery will be shut down for activities like live music by The One and Only Jon Hamm, GT, Chancer’s Hooley, Handsome Bob and The Edgewater Project. Food trucks EZ Eats and Little Red’s Kitchen will be on site as well. 10% of all fresh-hop sales during the day will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild to support their mission in promoting, protecting and propelling independent Colorado breweries.

Juicy Beer Bar Brunch

When: Oct. 1, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: New Terrain Brewing Company, 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy., Golden, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come enjoy juice and beer mixed drinks, Red Silo coffee, Moontime Crepes at the Juicy Beer Bar Brunch. You will have the choice of mixing strawberry lemonade, lemonade, OJ, pineapple mango juice, peach juice or clamato with various beer options. The ticket includes 3 drink tickets. You can stick with the juicy beer bar or get a kombucha or nitro cold brew coffee.

Epic Encounters: Icons of Our Time

When: Sept. 27 – Sept. 30

Where: Relevant Galleries, 170 Clayton Lane, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This art exhibition brings together the talents of two world-renowned artists: David Yarrow and Russell Young. Together, the two are showcasing an homage to timeless icons and pivotal narratives that have shaped our collective history. This exhibition runs through the end of the month.

“Slayers Vampire Academy” Immersive Mystery Experience

When: Sept. 28, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $14.96, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Throughout October, Denverites may participate in the Slayers Vampire Academy, where they will be immersed in a world where the Supernatural walk among them and they must unravel secrets, solve puzzles and interact with characters in order to work through the storyline. Tickets include a complimentary anti-venom shot (mocktails also available), 2 hours in the “Instagrammable” space, access to the exclusive cocktail menu and the opportunity to immerse into the original mystery event.

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. + Sept. 30, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

The Lumberjack Festival

When: Sept. 30, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Robert F. Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO

Cost: $0 – $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At the Lumberjack Festival, attendees will get the chance to live out their lumberjack dreams through axe throwing, saw cutting, beard contests and stein holding. Additionally, there will be a lumberjack show and camp, facepainting, a photobooth, petting zoo, chainsaw art, a kid zone, food and drinks, and live music from an assortment of bluegrass and country bands. There are activities for humans of all ages to have fun and spend time with family.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

When: Oct. 1, 2 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St., Denver, CO

Cost: $90+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are both highly successful women in the entertainment industry. If you’ve seen 2008’s Baby Mama, where the two act side by side, you understand that their chemistry has existed for a long time. For a chance to laugh at the two stars live, consider buying tickets to see them at Bellco Theatre this Sunday for the Restless Leg Tour. Special guest Zarna Garg will open.