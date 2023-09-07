This Week in Concerts — Dierks Bentley, Janelle Monáe, Steve Miller Band and more

This week in concerts, September has arrived and with that comes another amazing week of shows across every imaginable genre and style.

Indie duo Generationals — known for their songs “Put a Light On” and “Dirt Diamond” — will be at the Bluebird Theatre on 9/11 with Ramesh opening up the evening. It’s sure to be a show you won’t want to miss.

Local metal legends Colfax Speed Queen will be tearing up the Hi-Dive on 9/8 with Heat Bones and Thee Retcons. Spend your Friday evening head-banging with some of the best thrash metal and punk music Denver has to offer!

Red Rocks will have something for everyone this week: from country with Dierks Bentley to Janelle Monáe’s sultry brand of R&B to Steve Miller Band playing the classics to soulful songwriting from Brandi Carlile to dance-heavy electronic from Flume and Sylvan Esso — it’s pretty hard to go wrong on the Rocks this week!

Check out the list below for the complete set of shows this week. Stay in the know with 303 Magazine.

9/9 – Victor Calderone with Anais Sasha, Lluvia Gloom and more

9/10 – Fjaak (DJ Set) with Lorely Mur and Anais Sasha

9/10 – RBD – Soy Rebelde Tour

9/7 – Romain Garcia

9/7 – The Black Box & Phonk Around And Find Out present: Drae Da Skimask, Backwhen B2B WRCKTNGL, Ceiva B2B S E E N, Phonk Residents

9/8 – Sub.mission presents: Bukez Finezt with They Invade, Aimerie

9/9 – The Black Box & Recon DNB present: Spinscott (Live Jungle + Drums) & Spikey Tee w/ Darkstar, Borrowed Drums, Recon Residents

9/12 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: Postal (Relativity Lounge x Impasta)

9/7 – K.M.G. Takeover

9/8 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Yung Shadow, Imperivm, Wasabi Jackson, Phonk Residents

9/9 – Denver EDM Fam Takeover: DJ S2PS, Deep State, WonkeyKong, Shbass, Zipz

9/10 – Sunday School with Kial: Sound Design with Vital – Warping Wavetable Synthesizer

9/8 – Zino Dope with Authentic100, Estephani, Dane$ and more

9/9 – Jarrod Morris with Christopher Smith

9/7 – Bay Ledges with Mishegas

9/8 – Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad with Riddy Arman

9/9 – Youth Lagoon with urika’s bedroom

9/11 – Generationals with Ramesh

9/13 – The Heavy Heavy with Bad Britton

9/6 – Lil Tracy with Fish Narc and Hi-C

9/8 – Spafford with Marcus Rezak Band

9/9 – Spafford with Sqwerv

9/12 – Shordie Shordie with Ave Grim, Mikeminded and Lil Manie

9/13 – Conway the Machine with Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese and Resrface

9/6 – Madeline Hawthorne Happy Hour and Music Video with Neon Wasteland

9/6 – Neil Hamburger with Major Entertainer

9/7 – Shift ft. Secret Recipe with Labrat, Hobi and more

9/8 – Sorry for Party Rocking

9/9 – Mickey Avalon with Nerves Baddington

9/10 – Them Dirty Roses with Two Faces West

9/7 – Yakz

9/8 – Aluna

9/9 – Embrz with Dugan + Dwelyr

9/9 – Bass Ops: Oski with Starsearch, Canary and Moylom

9/6 – Coda Quartet featuring Daniella Katzir

9/7 – Oz Noy/Dennis Chambers/Jimmy Haslip

9/8 – Monique Brooks Roberts Plays Sade

9/8 – Piano Lounge: Eric Lilley

9/9 – Briana Harris Plays Carole King

9/9 – Piano Lounge: Spencer Zweifel

9/10 – Gift of Jazz Presents A Tribute to Barney Kessel by Bruce Forman

9/11 – Marguerite Juenemann & Bruce Forman

9/12 through 9/14 – Golden Striker Trio: Ron Carter/Donald Vega/Russell Malone

9/7 – Buckstein with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts and Ninety Percent 90’s

9/8 – 22 & good 4 u presents – august slipped away (end of summer dance parTay)

9/9 – Goodnight, Texas with Jobi Riccio

9/10 – Tophouse with Stillhouse Junkies

9/11 – Ron Gallo with The Crooked Rugs

9/13 – Katelyn Tarver with Rosie Darling

9/8 – Lost Dog Ensemble

9/11 – Industry Night

9/12 – Turn Up Tuesday

9/8 – Here Come The Mummies with Perpetual Groove

9/9 – Fortunate Youth with Kash’d Out and Dubbest

9/10 – That Mexican OT

9/11 – Yoke Lore with Girlhouse

9/8 – Jake Ingram

9/6 – Hump Day Funk Jam

9/8 and 9/9 – Alive on Arrival

9/10 – Crushin’ Lawn Chairs – Celebration of Life for Danny Maurer

9/11 – Monday Night Jazz with Vlad Girshevich

9/12 – B3 Jazz Jam

9/13 – Hump Day Funk Jam

9/6 – Judo Chop

9/7 – Half Maxx with Solvera and People In Between

9/8 – Anthem Music Metal Fest

9/9 – Nitro Productions Presents – Adeptist with Lightly Sauced and more

9/13 – Corey Feldman with The Losers Club

9/6 – Glassing with Deep Cross, Psychic Killers and more

9/8 – Colfax Speed Queen with Heat Bones and Thee Retcons

9/10 – Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Porlolo and Lines Of Drift

9/8 – Mark London with Greg Eversoul

9/9 – Eliot Lipp B2B Nelli with Drew Birch

9/6 – little image with Hastings and Levi Evans

9/7 – Lab Thursdays featuring Venture 5 with Gallium, Mauka and Fractal Rain

9/8 – Treehouse DJ Set – Audiotrope

9/8 – Open House featuring DJ Press Play with Phvnatic and DJ Billy

9/9 – Walter Etc. with Anika Pyle

9/9 – Treehouse DJ Set – Dubby Dooya

9/9 – Open House featuring Fundido with Loudmen and Milky.WAV

9/10 – The Non-Renewed with Circling Girl, Lauren King and Jackson Harkness

9/12 – Teenage Wrist with Spiritual Cramp and Initiate

9/9 – Black Uhuru

9/7 – Flower Head with Clementine, Trees Don’t Move and Pilljoy

9/8 – The Moss with Co-Stanza and Immigrant’s Child

9/9 – Sweeping Promises with The Tammy Shine and Cheap Perfume

9/10 – De Lux with Seth Beamer and Horse Bitch

9/13 – Iguana Death Cult with Moonlight Bloom

9/7 – Soul Glo and Zulu

9/8 – Loumuzik

9/9 – Joyce Manor

9/6 – Adulti-Verse – A Drag Celebration

9/7 – Last Heroes with Shae District and Digital Skies

9/8 – Black Country, New Road with Daneshevskaya

9/9 – Flintwick with Ooga, Maxfield and more

9/9 – Yacht Rock Revue

9/11 – Sylvan Esso with GRRL

9/7 – MaryLynn Gillaspie, Andreas Schmid and Friends – Honoring Shirley Horn

9/8 – Ben Markley Quintet

9/9 – Passiflora

9/10 – Tom Amend Trio

9/13 – Spencer Zweifel Trio plays Burt Bacharach

9/14 – MaryLynn Gillaspie, Andreas Schmid and Friends – Honoring Shirley Horn

9/13 – DJ Shares

9/7 – Grandbrothers

9/8 – Luzcid with Luminyst, Mythic Rogue, Trip Drop and Barooka

9/9 – Mountain Heart

9/10 – Alabaster Deplume

9/13 – Kamaal Williams

9/7 – Michaela Allen with Special Guests – Rooftop Patio Set

9/9 – Bottomlesque – Rooftop Burlesque Show

9/7 – Mortified Live

9/8 – Mile High Soul Club 15th Anniversary

9/9 – Mr. Majestyk’s 8-Track Revival

9/12 – Dead Boys with Fast Eddy and Flight Kamikaze

9/13 – Yngwie Malmsteen with Glenn Hughes

9/6 – Dierks Bentley with The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey, and Kaitlin Butts

9/7 – Janelle Monáe with Jidenna, Flyana Boss and Nana Kwabena

9/8 – Brandi Carlile with Brandy Clark

9/9 – Brandi Carlile with Joy Oladokun

9/10 – Sylvan Esso with Reyna Tropical and GRRL

9/11 – Steve Miller Band

9/12 – Flume with Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehall and KUČKA

9/13 – Flume with Overmono, Ela Minus and KUČKA

9/6 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

9/7 – DJ Open Decks

9/8 – Sam Pace

9/8 – Bennet Lemaster / Travelin Rose Band / Ozone Jones

9/9 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

9/9 – Lonely Choir and Jordin Dearinger

9/9 – Britt Devens Album Release With Oli McCracken

9/10 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

9/13 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

9/8 – Gorefest 17

9/6 – Totem Pocket with Slug City, Laminate and Fleshtape

9/9 – Animal Bite, Gutter Hair, Indecisive and Propane.

9/11 – Potbelly with Proud Failures, Shit Drugs and PID

9/6 – Western Wednesday ft. Extra Gold and Neil Soiland

9/8 – Wizzerd with Lord Velvet and Vandhali

9/9 – Unwed Sailor with TREMOURS and Los Toms

9/13 – GA-20

9/6 – Firebreather

9/8 – Emo Nite

9/9 – Phum Viphurit with Mild Orange and Brandon

9/10 – Joy Oladokun

9/7 – My Homies Spin Records with Sol Sonata, DH Dos and more

9/8 – Hozho

9/8 – Libuse with WNGDU and Mitch Smith

9/9 – Erobus

9/9 – Saltee with Ms. Toxiic, Kvlypso and Sinthetick Mind

9/6 – SONIC ALCHEMY with Rocco Monte, EDITH and 3 Hole Punch

9/7 – R&B Jam vol. 5

9/8 – GLOCO Launch Party

9/9 – DRIP: Afrobeats, Bollywood, & Reggaeton

9/10 – Friends on DECK

9/11 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Wyvern with J.LANG, Paranoi, Glich and BoozaDubz

9/12 – Open Jam

9/13 – Pax Simile with birdshield