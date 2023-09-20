Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/20 – 9 /24

As we head into the fall season, there is so much to be excited for. This week in Denver, you can begin getting into that Halloween spirit with Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns.

There is also community bluegrass jams and plenty of talented musicians taking stages across the city, the Snowmass Balloon Festival, the Great American Beer Festival and art exhibition openings — there is so much to enjoy this week in Denver.

Sting: My Songs

When: Sept. 20, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $150+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sting is a British singer-songwriter. On this tour, he is performing My Songs, his fourteenth studio album. The album features new contemporary renditions of previously released tracks and material that people know and love.

Local Natives

When: Sept. 21, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost:$39 – $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Local Natives is an American indie rock band from Orange County, California. You may know them by hit songs, “Dark Days” or “When Am I Gonna Lose You.” They are making a stop at the Mission Ballroom for the Time Will Wait For No One Tour. Chartreuse, a four-piece band from Birmingham, England will open for Local Natives.

The Regrettes / The Nova Kicks

When: Sept. 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Summer is getting closer and closer to its end, but the outdoor concerts are not finished just yet. The Regrettes and The Nova Kicks will perform this Friday night. Embrace the lawns of the Levitt while you still can with some live music from talented musicians.

Chevelle & Three Days Grace

When: Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $175+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Three Days Grace is a Canadian rock band that formed in 1992. For many, this band hits the core of nostalgia. American rock band from Grayslake, Illinois joins Three Days Grace at The Fillmore Auditorium this Saturday.

Bluegrass Jam

When: Sept. 24, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, suggested donation of $5 – 10. Donate online here

Lowdown: Many Coloradans will be spending their weekend at Billy Strings’ Renewal Music Festival, jamming out to bluegrass. But if you can’t make it, there’s an opportunity to keep in the spirit of bluegrass with this community jam that occurs every fourth Sunday. Anyone can drop in and play songs they’ve been working on with a group and receive direction on technique, performance and song repertoire.

Dog Haus to Support Maui Strong Fund

When: Sept. 20, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Dog Haus, 8316 Northfield Blvd. #1610, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: As Maui recently faced devastating wildfires, Dog Haus is bridging the gap between plate and purpose to help communities in Maui. Throughout Sept., Dog Haus is introducing three new Hawaiian-inspired dishes created by Dog Haus Culinary Director and Würstmacher Adam Gertler, in collaboration with King’s Hawaiin. For every sale of these items, $1 will be donated to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund: Ohana Chicken Sando, Mighty Moa Wings and Aloha Spirit (an island-inspired cocktail).

Chocolate and Beer Pairing

When: Sept. 21, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Lady Justice Brewing Company, 9735 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: David Nilsen, an advanced Cicerone and award-winning professional beer writer and educator will lead this pairing of chocolates and beers with four craft chocolates and Lady Justice beers. Nilsen will talk about each chocolate and beer style, how to taste them and why he chose the specific pairings. You might not immediately think of chocolate as a good pair for beer but let Nilsen show you just how well they can match up.

Great American Beer Festival

When: Sept. 22, doors 4:30

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: General admission: $95. Designated driver: $30. Buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served in a public tasting event. The event brings together brewers and diverse beers that make the U.S. the world’s greatest brewing nation, according to GABF on Facebook. There is a chance to purchase merchandise from the event. You may also buy “PAIRED” tickets, where small bites are matched with the unique beers that you will be tasting.

Halloween Pop-Up Bar

When: Sept. 23, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: This Halloween Pop-Up Bar is available every Friday and Saturday until the Halloween Bash on Oct. 28. Enjoy Halloween themed drinks and shots in the spirit of spooky season.

You, Me, & a Cup of Tea

When: Sept. 24, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Marigold, 2721 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: At this tea-inspired cocktail brunch, guests are encouraged to dress for a ball of the ages and listen to live DJ Gyp Dahip’s hip-hop beats while enjoying brunch and cocktails fit for high society. There will be food trucks, teas and apothecaries, a flower bar, tattoos and permanent jewelry vendors.

Custom Bike Expo

When: Sept. 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 16401 Table Mountain Parkway, Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: If you’re into biking, you will want to be here. This event will have multiple local custom bike vendors showing guests all the things they can make, alongside beers and food trucks.

As You Are Exhibition

When: Sept. 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St. Suite 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The non-profit arts exhibition space, Union Hall, is debuting As You Are, which will run through Oct. 21. The exhibition invites viewers to explore the human experience through the eyes and hands of three emerging artists,David Grajeda Gonzalez, Leilani Abeyta and Shadae Hunt. The opening reception is this Thursday with light refreshments provided. Union Hall is open to the public every Wednesday through Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m.

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns

When: Sept. 22 – Oct. 31

Where: The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO

Cost: $14.99 – $19.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns features a glowing trail of 7,000+ hand-carved pumpkins. The event creates a light show with larger-than-life displays that include a sea-scape, pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Now is as good of a time as any to get into the Halloween spirit as October is just around the corner.

Snowmass Balloon Festival

When: Sept. 23, 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Where: 2835 Brush Creek Rd., Snowmass Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: While this is a bit of a drive, it is luckily the weekend, so if you are in for some beautiful sights, all it takes is a little bit of distance to travel. For the 48th year, the Snowmass Balloon Festival returns from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. This event is a long-standing mountain tradition where more than 30 festive balloons will launch into the air from 7:30 – 9 a.m. Viewers can see their takeoff from Snowmass Town Park and Snowmass Village.

2023 Wearable Art Collection Show

When: Sept. 24, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Shadow Angels Clothing and Denver artist MCT are presenting a one night only event where clothing, artwork and fashion collide in display in the Historic Arts District of Denver. This marks the first time MCT’s artwork will be on display and sold to the public, from 50 original paintings, as well as items from Shadow Angels Clothing with T-shirts, dresses, hoodies, fanny packs and more. There will also be appetizers and gift bags.