Your Denver Staycation Just Got an Upgrade With the Westin Downtown

Since the 1980s, the Westin Denver Downtown has sat at the corner of Lawrence and 17th Street as a hub for out-of-towners, an escape from the winter chill for night owls and a home away from home for locals. And now with it’s latest renovations, the hotel seeks to to be a place where guests can prioritize themselves and their wellness. A place where adventurers can sleep easy on heavenly mattresses, foodies can boast about the best bites from a refreshed menu and couples can float in a pool under the stars. From a redesigned fitness center and rooms to an elevated culinary dining experience, prioritize you with Westin Denver Downtown’s multimillion-dollar upgrade.

Upon arrival, visitors will be greeted with first-class service, a newly renovated lobby and the stunning, contemporary living green wall created by Parker Toress Design. With natural elements and vibrant greenery, the wall is just one example of Westin’s promise of sustainability. By reducing CO2 PM2.5 by 21 percent, guests are welcomed with enhanced air quality.

Easy check-in before your visit or upon arrival is made easy by using the Marriot Bonvoy app. With Westin Denver Downtown’s multimillion-dollar upgrade, they now offer 432 rooms and suites, including deluxe and traditional guest bedrooms. Choose from a king, queen or doubles and dream of your future Colorado endeavors on the Westin Heavenly 2.0 bed and cotton linens. And there is no need to toss and turn with the Westin aromatherapy lavender sleep balms to put you at ease.

Wake up and take in the sites of the Denver city skyline or distant mountain peaks with a scenic view featured in every room. Enjoy your morning with the refreshed and sleek amenities and upgrades offered, including spacious bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and hardwood floors. Then take a step outside of your luxury or premium suite onto your private balcony to enjoy the fresh air.

Easily keep up with your fitness routine with an elevated gym experience that includes brand-new equipment and in-room weights at the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio. Choose to ride with a virtual instructor on a Peloton bike, improve your strength on the rowing machines or take a lap on the treadmills. Following your workout, cool off in the outdoor pool located next to the fitness studio. The Westin’s new rooftop pool is heated, perfect for a dip in cooler temperatures. But if you’d rather work out from the comfort and privacy of your suite, some rooms include a Peloton Bike.

Savor the taste of Colorado with the Westin’s new menu led by Executive Sous Chef Myke Rogers which rivals the top cuisine in the Mile High. Cheers, and choose from a rotating selection of craft beer at the V’s Lounge. Cozy up to the fireplace after a day of snow and sip on in-house barrel-aged whiskey to keep you warm. V’s lounge offers full-service breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you need something light, V’s Coffee Bar offers smoothies, lattes or fresh coffee.

When you’re ready to explore the city, no need to book a ride. Staying at the Westin means you’re only a short walk from some of the best spots downtown. Play mini golf and chow down on sharable plates at Urban Putt or drink booze while playing arcade classics at The 1UP Arcade Bar. Peruse a large collection of vintage treasures at Garage Sale Vintage. Enjoy the sweet sounds of a saxophone and the warm feeling of wine at the jazz and blues bar, DazzleJazz.

Heighten your staycation or share an unforgettable visit to the Mile High and experience your passport to wellness and rejuvenation with Westin’s contemporary and polished upgrade.