September is PCOS Awareness Month, and laser hair removal can help rid unwanted hair caused by the disorder. Read on to learn more from Milan Laser, the nation’s number-one laser hair removal company.

PCOS Awareness Month aims to help improve the lives of those affected by polycystic ovarian syndrome and to help them manage their symptoms. One of these symptoms is the excessive growth of dark, coarse hair on the face and chest, which affects about 70% of people with PCOS. This unwanted hair can cause emotional stress, depression, anxiety, and overall low self-esteem.

Milan Laser Hair Removal is a proud sponsor of the PCOS Awareness Association and has helped thousands of clients alleviate embarrassing hair growth. We sat down with Denver’s laser hair removal experts to learn more about laser hair removal and how it can help with PCOS hair growth.

How does laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal literally gets to the root of the problem. A laser pulse is delivered directly to the targeted area during laser hair removal treatments, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles. Because laser hair removal destroys the follicles, hair can never grow again.

And guess what? Laser hair removal works on all skin tones when done correctly. But not all laser hair removal providers are equal, so do your research and find one with the technologies to treat the entire skin tone spectrum. For example, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax

Pro, which includes two lasers—the Nd: YAG for brown to black skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for all clients.

What’s the cost of laser hair removal compared to waxing and shaving?

Those affected by PCOS hair growth are likely familiar with the endless shaving, plucking, and waxing that goes along with it. The average person who shaves their face and chest regularly will spend about $9,000 over a lifetime on shaving essentials, wasted money for temporary results.

Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is an investment rather than an expense. Over time, laser hair removal saves you time and money with permanent results. The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free within seven to 10 treatments. Take advantage of companies with laser hair removal specials and payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone’s monthly budget.

How should I prepare for laser hair removal?

It’s important to avoid sun exposure before laser hair removal treatments. For safe treatments, your skin needs to be its natural skin tone. Stay away from tanning beds or sunless tanner throughout your treatment, and regularly apply sunscreen or wear a cover-up while outdoors. The treatment area needs to be clean-shaven, and at Milan Laser, we recommend shaving the day of or before your treatment for the best results.

Laser hair removal appointments are quick, and there’s no downtime after, unlike painful waxing treatments. And best of all, with proper treatments, your results are permanent. But bodies and hormones are unpredictable, and those with PCOS know new hair can grow. Finding a medically based provider that offers unlimited treatments and touch-ups is crucial to people struggling with PCOS hair growth.

Does laser hair removal hurt?

Not compared to waxing, which has the biggest ouch factor of all. We read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond—the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Many lasers, like the Candela GentleMax Pro at Milan Laser, utilize comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers have messy gels or numbing creams to make treatments more comfortable. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it works with cooling technology to reduce any potential discomfort.

If unwanted body hair caused by PCOS impacts your daily life and mental health, contact the Milan Laser team at 833-NO-RAZOR or go in for a free consultation. Visit a local laser hair removal expert at any of Milan Laser's Denver clinics, conveniently located in Aurora, Centennial, Englewood, Northfield, Northglenn, Parker, and Wheat Ridge.