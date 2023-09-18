Denver’s Best Spots for National Negroni Week

September 18-24 is National Negroni Week, and Denver restaurants and bars will shake up the classic Negroni cocktail and donate one dollar of all Negroni sales to Slow Food – a worldwide coalition of advocates striving to impede the vanishing of indigenous food customs and heritages. Take advantage and grab this classic sometime this week while giving back.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorites participating in National Negroni Week.

Deviation Distilling

Where: 1821 Blake St., Denver

When: Monday-Thursday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is partaking this year with a duo of specialty Negronis on the menu. Deviation produces all of its ingredients in-house, incorporating housemade Campari, vermouth and its proprietary gin in their Negronis. Its signature Negroni boasts of Deviation Mountain Herb Gin, a delicious, herbaceous choice. Additionally, they offer a Barrel-Aged Negroni variant.

Adrift Tiki Bar

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

When: Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Rum Negronis are a lesser-known but noteworthy cocktail. Adrift Tiki Bar is the ideal choice to innovate this spin-off of the classic. A tiki twist is added to the classic Negroni with the Caribbean Harmony Negroni, which features two Caribbean rums, Cappelletti Aperitivo and dry vermouth. This cocktail will be featured for the entire week.

Nocturne

Where: 1330 27th St., Denver

When: Wednesday – Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 6 – 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 6 to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

The Lowdown: Nocturne offers a week-long celebration featuring four unique variations of the classic Negroni cocktail. Indulge in this beloved drink’s diverse flavors and creative twists, carefully crafted for the occasion. Additionally, mark your calendars for a not-to-be-missed Negroni cocktails class taught by experts on Thursday, September 21.

Restaurant Olivia

Where: 290 S Downing St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: After receiving the coveted honor of a Michelin recommendation, Restaurant Olivia is in the mood to give back. The Caprese Negroni, made with gin, Campari, heirloom tomato, basil and black pepper, is returning for National Negroni Week. What sets this Negroni apart is the unique infusion of tomato in the gin, and it’s not to be missed.

Fire Restaurant & Lounge

Where: 1201 Broadway St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 4 to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a tableside Negroni, custom-made, while you dine in Fire’s dining room. The bar will continue to offer its tableside Negroni made with your choice of gin, Campari and vermouth even after Negroni Week ends, but now’s the time to take advantage.

Poka Lola Social Club

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 3 to 11 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 3 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club plans to celebrate week-long, all while benefiting the community and enjoying a Negroni. Four different Negronis were created by Poka Lola’s bartenders, including choices titled Ordinary Pleasure and PL Negroni, a special Frozen Negroni and Nogroni.

Point Easy Denver

Where: 2000 E. 28th Ave., Denver

When: Wednesday – Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Point Easy offers four variations to celebrate – the timeless classic Negroni, a refreshing “tropical” rum Negroni, a white Negroni and an exclusive mezcal Negroni that’s a staff favorite. Each is sure to please the tastebuds and cure your cravings this week.

Here’s the Full List of Denver’s Participating Sites –

Deviation Distilling

Nocturne

Point Easy

University Club

Fire Restaurant & Lounge

Hudson Hill

Rioja

ChoLon

Pony Up

Bistro LeRoux

YumCha

Poka Lola Social Club

The Marigold

Urban Farmer Denver

Terminal Bar

Death & Co Denver

Ultreia

Stoic & Genuine

Cart-Driver RiNo

Cart-Driver LoHi

Sunday Vinyl

Tavernetta

Gold Point

Room for Milly

Li’l Devils Lounge

El Five

Restaurant Olivia

Occidental

Williams & Graham

Toro

Lady Jane

Uncle Tim’s Cocktails

Bistro Vendome

American Elm

Voghera Ristorante & Apericena

fellow traveler

Marmalade Lounge & Boutique

The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club

Borealis

Hideaway Steakhouse