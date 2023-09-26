Bring Out the Game-Day Wardrobe

As we gear up for the fall and winter sports seasons, it’s essential to ensure that we’re prepared for the upcoming games. As temperatures begin to change, dressing appropriately is key.

In Colorado, where unwavering support for local teams such as the Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets runs deep — your outfit choices can make a big difference come game day.

Football

As football season returns, both college and the NFL, it’s time to plan the perfect game day outfit. However, there are a few factors to consider when attending a football game – comfort, coziness, and of course, representing your favorite football team.

According to InStyle, fall fashion elements like flannels and more rugged styles can be a great choice. Consider a stylish bomber jacket, oversized scarves, and layering to stay warm during those rainy and snowy games.

Comfortable athletic wear is also an option, including leggings or sweatpants paired with a hoodie or vest. And to add some flair to this understated look, complement it with stylish sunglasses or a fun hat.

Though denim is always an option, warm materials like cotton or leather work well too, depending on the level of dressiness preferred. And, of course, you can never go wrong sporting your favorite player’s jersey number, it’s always a winning choice.

Hockey

The 2023-24 NHL season is just around the corner — kicking off on Tuesday, Oct. 10. As hockey arenas are known for their chilly and spacious interiors, it is essential to layer and dress for comfort. While many prioritize staying warm over fashion, there are ways to enhance casual game-day attire without sacrificing comfort.

To combat the cold, consider wearing a long-sleeve t-shirt as a base layer. Then, add a warm jacket or trench coat, along with a scarf and hockey-themed hat, ensuring you’re prepared for varying temperatures throughout the game while also still showing support for your favorite team.

Another option is layering a t-shirt, hoodie, and leather jacket for an effortlessly chic look. This approach provides flexibility if the arena gets too cold. Pair this outfit with casual jeans and low-heeled boots for a sense of style as well as comfort during the game.

Since you’ll be on your feet and cheering, choose shoes that are comfortable for walking, somewhat warm and sturdy.

There are various classic hockey game day outfit ideas to consider. Go for a puffer jacket, jeans, and baseball cap combo for a cute and sporty look. Alternatively, try an oversized sweater with jeans or layer a jean jacket over a sweater or hoodie.

For a touch of elegance, wear a nice jacket like a teddy bear coat or leather jacket. A combination of a puffer vest and sweater can also be quite charming.

And, of course, show your team spirit with a jersey paired with jeans, leggings, and a hat. Consider incorporating your team’s colors into your overall outfit for an added “fan touch.”

One stylish way to wear a hockey jersey is by tying it around your waist, allowing you to showcase your team’s colors while maintaining the ability to layer with other clothing items. Try combining your hockey jersey with a t-shirt, jeans, and a casual jacket for an easy and team-spirited look suitable for both men and women.

Basketball

When it comes to attending a basketball game, outfit choices are less weather-dependent and more style-oriented. Consider doubling up on denim, perhaps pairing skinny jeans with a stylish sweater or a more elegant top.

Maybe shift your focus from your overall outfit to your footwear — after all, basketball players tend to have the best shoes

Basketball games tend to emphasize fashion so don’t hesitate to show a little skin and go for a more sophisticated look with a crop top, leather pants, or even a blazer. This is the time to embrace a bolder and trendier appearance.

One of the best outfits you could wear to any basketball game always has a street style undertone. Show off your favorite player by wearing an oversized jersey, cargo pants and of course — your favorite sneaker. This look is a perfect go to while also staying comfortable and showing off your team spirit.

To conclude, the attire you choose for a sporting event is secondary to the main purpose of being there: supporting your team, enjoying the company of family and friends, and fostering team spirit.

Your game day outfit is simply an added bonus to what is already a fantastic day.